Best HELOC Lenders in 2026: Full Comparison Guide

Key Takeaways Top HELOC lenders for 2026 include Alliant Credit Union for overall value, Figure for fast digital funding, Navy Federal for high CLTV borrowing, and Bank of America for low fees.

Digital-first lenders like Figure and Aven can fund HELOCs in as little as five days, while traditional banks often take several weeks.

Most lenders require a credit score of 620 to 680 or higher, though requirements vary by lender, loan size, and borrower profile.

Tapping your home equity through a HELOC can be one of the most affordable ways to borrow, but the lender you choose affects everything from your interest rate to how quickly you can access funds. With dozens of banks, credit unions, and online lenders competing for your business, finding the right fit takes some comparison shopping.

This guide breaks down the top HELOC lenders for 2026, compares their rates, fees, and qualification requirements, and walks you through how to choose the best option for your financial situation.

Best home equity line of credit lenders compared

The best HELOC lender in 2026 depends on your priorities. Figure is notable for its fast digital process and funding in as little as five days. Navy Federal Credit Union offers combined loan-to-value ratios up to 95% for eligible military members, enabling access to more equity than most lenders allow.

Bank of America is among the most affordable options, offering no application fee, no annual fee, and no closing costs for many HELOCs. Alliant Credit Union combines competitive rates, low fees, and substantial borrowing limits.

The best home equity line of credit lender for you will depend on whether speed, borrowing capacity, or lower fees are your top priorities.

Compare top HELOC lenders side by side

Lender Best For Max CLTV Typical Min Credit Score Draw Period Key Feature Alliant Credit Union Overall value ~80–85% ~620 10 years Low fees Figure Speed ~85% ~640 ~5 years Funding in ~5 days Aven Digital experience ~80% ~640 Varies Credit card-style HELOC Bank of America Low fees ~85% ~660 10 years No application or annual fee Navy Federal High CLTV Up to 95% ~620 Up to 20 years Military eligibility Truist Large lines ~80–85% ~660 10 years Large banking network

Best overall HELOC lender

Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union offers a well-rounded HELOC with competitive rates and relatively low fees. Borrowers may access credit lines up to approximately $250,000, with combined loan-to-value ratios typically ranging from 80% to 85%, subject to state and borrower qualifications.

The credit union advertises no closing costs for many borrowers, although certain fees may apply in specific cases.

Membership is required before applying, but eligibility is broadly accessible through partner organizations or small donations to qualifying nonprofits.

If you’re looking for a balanced option with competitive pricing and strong customer service, Alliant is worth considering.

Best HELOCs for fast funding

Figure

Figure introduced a fully digital HELOC, allowing borrowers to receive approval in minutes and funding in as little as five days. The company often uses automated valuation models instead of traditional appraisals, which significantly accelerates the process.

However, Figure generally offers shorter draw periods of about five years, making it better suited for borrowers seeking quick access to funds rather than long-term flexibility.

Aven

Aven offers a hybrid HELOC product that functions more like a credit card backed by home equity. Borrowers can apply online and may receive rapid approval decisions. Some reviews report approvals within minutes and funding within a few days. Since Aven functions as a revolving credit account, its structure differs from traditional HELOCs offered by banks and credit unions.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, financial consultant at Acclarity

“The best way to tell if you are getting a good HELOC rate is to compare the rates offered by top lenders. To facilitate your efforts, use a reputable mortgage financing resource, such as TheMortgageReports.com. Moreover, while conducting your review, be sure to compare other HELOC features, such as the lifetime rate cap, floor rate, draw and repayment terms and any annual or inactivity fees.”

Best HELOC for low fees and closing costs

Bank of America

Bank of America waives many common HELOC fees. The bank advertises:

No application fee

No annual fee

No closing costs on many HELOCs

These savings are significant, as traditional HELOC closing costs can range from $2,000 to $5,000. Avoiding these costs helps preserve more of your available equity. Bank of America also provides relationship discounts for customers who maintain qualifying accounts.

Best HELOC for large credit lines

Truist Bank

Truist offers HELOCs with flexible borrowing limits depending on borrower qualifications, property value, and available equity. Like most lenders, Truist generally caps the combined loan-to-value ratio at around 80% to 85%.

Borrowers with strong credit and significant home equity may qualify for higher credit lines, making Truist a suitable option for large renovation projects or long-term borrowing needs.

Best HELOC for long draw periods

Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal offers one of the longest draw periods available among major HELOC lenders.

Borrowers may qualify for:

Draw periods up to 20 years

Combined loan-to-value ratios up to 95% for eligible borrowers

This extended draw period enables homeowners to access funds over a longer timeframe before repayment begins. Navy Federal membership is limited to active-duty military members, veterans, Department of Defense employees, and their families.

Best digital HELOC experience

Better Mortgage

Better Mortgage offers an online-first application experience designed to reduce paperwork and speed up approvals. Borrowers can complete much of the process online without visiting a branch. However, Better’s HELOC often requires a relatively large initial draw, which may not suit borrowers who prefer smaller withdrawals over time.

How to choose the best HELOC lender

Selecting the right lender depends on your specific priorities. If speed is your priority, an online lender may be preferable. If lower costs are more important, consider banks or credit unions with low fees.

Interest rates and APR structure

Most HELOCs have variable interest rates tied to the prime rate plus a lender’s margin. When the Federal Reserve changes interest rates, HELOC rates typically move within one or two billing cycles. Some lenders also offer fixed-rate HELOCs, allowing borrowers to lock portions of their balance at a fixed rate.

Draw periods and repayment terms

The draw period is when you can borrow against your line of credit. Typical HELOC draw periods range from 5 to 20 years, depending on the lender. During the draw period, many lenders allow interest-only payments.

After the draw period ends, the repayment phase begins, and borrowers must pay both principal and interest, which can significantly increase monthly payments.

Fees and closing costs

Common HELOC fees include:

Application fee: $0 to $100

Appraisal fee: $300 to $600

Annual fee: $0 to $75

Early closure fee if the line is closed within the first few years

Some lenders waive these costs, especially for borrowers with strong credit profiles.

Borrowing limits and CLTV

Combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) determines how much you can borrow relative to your home’s value. Most lenders cap CLTV at 80% to 85%, though some credit unions allow higher limits.

Example: If your home is worth $400,000 and you owe $250,000 on your mortgage, you have $150,000 in equity. At 80% CLTV, you could borrow around $70,000 through a HELOC.

HELOC alternatives worth considering

A HELOC is not the only way to access your home equity. Depending on your circumstances, another type of loan may be more suitable.

Home equity loans A home equity loan provides a lump sum at a fixed rate with predictable monthly payments. This option is well-suited for one-time expenses with known costs, such as a kitchen renovation with a firm contractor bid. The fixed interest rate ensures consistent monthly payments, which can simplify budgeting compared to a variable-rate HELOC. However, repayment of both principal and interest begins immediately.

Cash-out refinance A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a larger loan, providing the difference in cash. This option is beneficial if current rates are similar to or lower than your existing mortgage rate. It can also simplify your finances by consolidating your mortgage and equity borrowing into a single loan with one monthly payment. Note that refinancing restarts your mortgage term and typically involves closing costs.

Home equity investments Home equity investments (HEIs) allow you to access equity without monthly payments by sharing a portion of your home's future appreciation with the investor. This option may appeal to homeowners seeking to preserve monthly cash flow, especially if income is limited. However, these arrangements can become costly if your home appreciates significantly over time.

Personal loans Personal loans provide quick funding and do not require your home as collateral. However, interest rates are typically higher than HELOCs. Approval is based primarily on your credit score and income, making the application process faster and simpler. Personal loans are best suited for smaller borrowing needs when you prefer not to use your home as security.

Is a HELOC right for you in 2026?

HELOC rates remain tied to the prime rate, which moves with Federal Reserve policy. While rates remain higher than historic lows, HELOCs often still offer much lower interest rates than credit cards. If you have a clear purpose for the funds and a disciplined repayment plan, a HELOC can be a cost-effective borrowing solution.

FAQs about popular HELOC lenders in 2026