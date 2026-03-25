Home Equity Loan vs Small Business Loan: Which Is Better?

Key Takeaways Small business loans protect your personal assets but typically require an established business history and strong financials to qualify.

Home equity loans and HELOCs usually have lower rates and faster approval, but your home is at risk if you can't repay.

The right choice depends on your business's stage, your available home equity, and the level of personal risk you're comfortable taking on.

Using home equity to fund a business often results in lower rates and faster approval compared to traditional business loans. However, your home serves as collateral, so a failed business could put your property at risk.

This guide explains how each option works, compares their risks and requirements, and helps you determine which is best for your needs.

In this article. (Skip to...)

What is a home equity loan for business?

A home equity loan for business uses the equity in your home to fund business expenses such as startup costs, equipment, or expansion. Because the loan is secured by your property, interest rates are often lower than many traditional business financing options. The tradeoff is risk: if you fail to repay the loan, the lender can pursue foreclosure because your home is collateral.

How home equity loans for business work

A home equity loan allows you to borrow a fixed amount based on the equity in your home and repay it through regular monthly payments over a set term. The interest rate is typically fixed, which means the payment amount stays consistent throughout the life of the loan. Lenders decide whether to approve the loan by reviewing your personal financial profile, including your credit score, income, and available home equity, rather than evaluating your business performance or revenue.

How a HELOC for business works

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) provides a revolving credit line secured by your home that you can draw from as needed. During the draw period, which typically lasts several years, you usually pay interest only on the amount you borrow. Most HELOCs have variable interest rates driven by the prime rate, so your monthly payment may rise or fall over time. This flexibility makes a HELOC useful for ongoing or unpredictable business expenses, though changing rates require careful budgeting.

What is a small business loan?

A small business loan is financing designed specifically for business activities such as purchasing equipment, covering operating expenses, or funding expansion. Unlike home equity borrowing, these loans usually rely on business assets or a company’s revenue as collateral rather than your home. Lenders evaluate factors such as your company’s revenue, time in operation, and business credit profile to determine eligibility, which keeps the loan tied primarily to the business instead of your personal finances.

SBA loans

SBA loans are issued by banks and other lenders but partially guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. That guarantee reduces lenders’ risk, which often leads to lower interest rates and longer repayment terms for borrowers. The tradeoff is a more complex application process that includes detailed documentation and underwriting, so approval typically takes longer than other types of business financing.

Bank business loans

Traditional bank business loans provide structured financing for companies with an established operating history. Banks usually require evidence of steady revenue, a detailed plan explaining how the funds will be used, and strong business credit. Because these loans focus on the company’s financial performance, they can help keep business borrowing separate from personal home equity.

Online business lenders

Online lenders offer an alternative for businesses that cannot qualify for bank or SBA financing. These lenders typically have faster application processes and more flexible approval criteria, enabling quick funding. However, the increased flexibility usually comes with higher interest rates than those of traditional bank or government-backed loans.

Home equity loan vs small business loan comparison

Factor Home Equity Loan or HELOC Small Business Loan Collateral Your home Business assets Interest rates Generally lower Generally higher Approval speed Faster (30-45 days) Slower, especially SBA Qualification basis Home equity and personal credit Business history and revenue Risk to personal assets High Lower Best for Startups, limited business history Established businesses

So what do these differences actually mean for you?

Risk: Choosing a home equity loan puts your residence at direct risk, while a business loan typically exposes only your business assets. If you can’t repay a home equity loan, your house could be foreclosed on. With business loans, lenders generally can pursue only the pledged company assets if you default.

Choosing a home equity loan puts your residence at direct risk, while a business loan typically exposes only your business assets. If you can’t repay a home equity loan, your house could be foreclosed on. With business loans, lenders generally can pursue only the pledged company assets if you default. Rates and terms: Because your home is a stable, valuable asset, lenders offer lower rates on home equity products compared to unsecured business financing.

Because your home is a stable, valuable asset, lenders offer lower rates on home equity products compared to unsecured business financing. Speed: Home equity loans typically close faster than business loans. SBA loans, in particular, involve lengthy documentation and review processes that can stretch for weeks or months.

Home equity loans typically close faster than business loans. SBA loans, in particular, involve lengthy documentation and review processes that can stretch for weeks or months. Eligibility: A HELOC doesn’t require business history, making it accessible for startups. Most small business loans require at least two years of operating history and consistent revenue.

Can you use a HELOC to start a business? Yes, you can use a HELOC to start a business because lenders generally do not restrict how the funds are used. Approval depends on your home equity, credit, and income rather than the strength of your business idea or revenue history. That flexibility makes HELOCs a common funding option for new entrepreneurs. However, the loan is secured by your home, so if the business fails and you cannot make the payments, you risk foreclosure.

What are the risks of using home equity for business?

Borrowing against your home can provide affordable capital, but it also introduces personal financial risks that do not exist with many traditional business loans.

Your home is collateral: A home equity loan or HELOC is secured by your property. If your business fails and you cannot make the payments, the lender can foreclose on your home.

A home equity loan or HELOC is secured by your property. If your business fails and you cannot make the payments, the lender can foreclose on your home. Mixing personal and business finances: Using home equity to fund a business ties your personal assets to business performance. This can complicate accounting, create tax reporting challenges, and weaken the separation between personal and business finances.

Using home equity to fund a business ties your personal assets to business performance. This can complicate accounting, create tax reporting challenges, and weaken the separation between personal and business finances. Strict tax documentation requirements: If you plan to deduct interest for business purposes, you must follow IRS tracing rules that document how the funds were used. Without proper records, the deduction may not be allowed.

If you plan to deduct interest for business purposes, you must follow IRS tracing rules that document how the funds were used. Without proper records, the deduction may not be allowed. Variable rates on HELOCs: Most HELOCs have variable interest rates. If rates rise, your monthly payments increase, which can strain business cash flow and make long-term financial planning more difficult.

When a home equity loan makes sense for business funding

A home equity loan might be the right fit if:

You have significant equity in your home and need fast access to capital.

Your business is new and cannot qualify for traditional business loans because it lacks operating history.

You need flexible, ongoing funding (like a HELOC) rather than a single lump sum.

You have a clear repayment plan and stable income beyond the new business to manage the risk.

Tip: Before tapping your home equity, calculate how you’ll make payments even if your business takes longer than expected to become profitable.

When a small business loan is the better choice

A small business loan typically makes more sense if:

Your business has an established revenue stream and at least two years of operating history.

You want to keep your personal assets, especially your home, protected from business-related risks.

You need more capital for major expansion, equipment purchases, or commercial real estate.

You prefer predictable, structured repayment terms for long-term financial planning.

SBA loans are particularly well-suited for long-term investments while keeping your home equity intact.

Tax rules for using home equity in a business

Whether you can deduct interest on a home equity loan depends entirely on how you use the funds. According to the IRS, interest is deductible only if the loan proceeds are used for legitimate business expenses.

This requires careful record-keeping under the “tracing rules.” You’ll need to document the path from the loan disbursement directly to the business expense.

Because tracing rules can get complicated quickly, consulting a tax professional is a good idea. A tax advisor can help you structure your borrowing and documentation to maximize deductions while staying compliant.

Alternatives to home equity loans and small business loans

If neither option feels right for your situation, there are other funding paths.

Personal loans An unsecured personal loan can be a good option for smaller funding needs. Because there's no collateral, your personal assets aren't directly at risk. However, interest rates are typically higher than on a home equity loan.

Business credit cards Business credit cards offer flexibility for managing ongoing expenses and often come with rewards programs. The downside? Interest rates are high if you carry a balance, making credit cards a costly form of long-term financing.

Equipment financing If you need to purchase specific machinery or vehicles, equipment financing may be a good fit. The loan is secured by the equipment itself, keeping your home equity intact while still offering the lower rates of secured lending.

Finding the right business funding option

The right choice comes down to your personal risk tolerance, your business’s current stage, and how much home equity you have available. Comparing multiple options and lenders helps you find the most favorable terms.

If you’re considering using your home’s value to fund your business, understanding how home equity products work is an important first step.

FAQs about home equity loan vs small business loan