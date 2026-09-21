Who Qualifies for an HEI? Eligibility and What to Expect

Key Takeaways HEI providers focus primarily on your home’s equity and value rather than strict credit scores or debt-to-income ratios, with most requiring at least 20% to 30% equity remaining after the investment.

Credit score requirements are significantly more flexible than traditional loans, with many providers accepting scores in the 500 to 620 range.

While there are no monthly payments, you repay the original amount plus a share of your home’s future appreciation, which can result in costs far exceeding traditional loan interest.

A denial for a home equity loan or HELOC is not always the end of the road, especially when you have real equity in your home. Traditional lenders and HEI providers evaluate borrowers very differently.

Home Equity Investments focus on your property’s value and equity position rather than your credit score or debt-to-income ratio. Below, we cover the specific requirements HEI providers look for, which denial scenarios still allow for approval, and the cost tradeoffs to weigh before moving forward.

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How HEI qualification differs from traditional home equity loans

To qualify for a Home Equity Investment (HEI), homeowners typically need at least 20% to 30% equity, a credit score in the 500 to 620 range or higher (minimums vary by provider), and the property generally needs to be a primary residence. Unlike traditional home equity loans or HELOCs, HEI providers focus on the home’s current value and appreciation potential rather than your ability to make monthly debt payments.

Traditional lenders look at your financial profile through a debt-focused lens. They verify employment, calculate your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), and often want credit scores of 620 to 680 or higher, with the best pricing usually reserved for higher scores. Exact minimums vary by lender. If those factors fall short, you get denied.

HEI providers think differently. Since there are no monthly payments involved, they concentrate on whether your home represents a sound investment. The questions they’re asking are: Does the property have enough equity? Is it in a stable or appreciating market? Can you continue paying your existing mortgage, taxes, and insurance?

Factor Traditional home equity loan Home equity investment Primary focus Your ability to repay debt Your home's value and equity Credit score minimum Often 620 to 680 or higher; varies by lender Often 500 to 620; varies by provider Debt-to-income ratio Lenders typically want DTI under 43% (a common underwriting practice, not a current federal cap) Generally not calculated Income verification Extensive documentation required Lighter verification Monthly payments Required None

Because HEIs don’t require monthly payments, providers don’t calculate your debt-to-income ratio the way traditional lenders do. This opens doors for homeowners who have strong equity but challenging income or credit profiles.

Who qualifies for an HEI based on equity and property requirements?

Your home’s equity position is the single most important factor in HEI qualification. Providers are investing in your property’s future value, so they want meaningful equity as a cushion against market fluctuations.

Minimum equity and CLTV limits you need to meet

Most HEI companies require that you retain at least 20% to 30% equity after the investment. They express this as a combined loan-to-value (CLTV) limit, which typically caps at 70% to 85% depending on the provider. HEI terms are not standardized across the market, so ranges vary by company, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Let’s walk through how the math works:

Start with your home’s current value. Say your home appraises at $400,000.

Say your home appraises at $400,000. Subtract your existing mortgage balance. If you owe $200,000, you have $200,000 in equity (50% LTV).

If you owe $200,000, you have $200,000 in equity (50% LTV). Apply the provider’s CLTV cap. If the provider caps CLTV at 75%, you can access up to $100,000 through an HEI while keeping 25% equity.

If the provider caps CLTV at 75%, you can access up to $100,000 through an HEI while keeping 25% equity. Calculate your available cash. The provider might offer 15% of your home’s value, or $60,000 in this example.

The exact amount you can access varies by provider. Some offer as little as 10% of home value, while others go up to 20% or more for well-qualified properties.

Property types and locations HEI providers accept

HEI providers are selective about which properties they’ll invest in. They prefer homes in stable or appreciating markets where they can reasonably predict future value.

Properties that typically qualify:

Single-family homes

Townhomes

Condos in warrantable projects

Some multi-unit properties (2 to 4 units) with certain providers

Properties that often don’t qualify:

Manufactured or mobile homes

Rural properties with large acreage

Homes needing significant repairs

Properties with title issues or in irrevocable trusts

Co-ops

Non-warrantable condos

One thing to keep in mind: if you were denied a traditional home equity loan due to insufficient equity, an HEI likely won’t help either. Both product types require meaningful equity, just for different reasons.

Credit, income, and financial factors that affect HEI approval

While equity and property characteristics drive most HEI decisions, providers do consider your financial profile. The standards are simply more flexible than what traditional lenders require.

Credit score requirements for HEIs

Many HEI providers work with credit scores in the 500 to 620 range, and minimums vary by provider. Traditional home equity products often look for scores of 620 to 680 or higher, varying by lender. Some HEI providers don’t publish hard minimums, instead evaluating each application holistically.

That said, your credit history still matters. Recent bankruptcies, foreclosures, or significant derogatory marks may cause denial depending on the provider and how recently they occurred. A score closer to 600 or above generally improves your options and may result in better terms.

How HEI providers verify income differently

Traditional lenders verify income to ensure you can handle additional monthly debt payments. HEI providers have a different concern: they want confidence that you can maintain the property and keep your existing mortgage current.

This means income verification is typically lighter. Self-employed borrowers, those with variable income, or retirees living on fixed income often find HEI qualification more accessible than traditional loan approval.

Ability to continue paying your existing mortgage is the primary concern

is the primary concern Current on property taxes and homeowners insurance shows financial stability

shows financial stability No recent history of mortgage delinquency indicates lower risk

indicates lower risk Cash reserves may be required by some providers as an additional cushion

When you are most likely to qualify for an HEI after a loan denial?

Not every loan denial translates into HEI approval. Understanding why you were denied helps predict whether an HEI is a realistic alternative.

Denial reason HEI approval likelihood Why High debt-to-income ratio High HEIs don't calculate DTI since there are no monthly payments Low credit score (500 to 650) Moderate to high Many HEI providers accept lower scores Self-employed or hard-to-document income High Lighter income verification requirements Insufficient equity Low HEIs also require significant equity Property condition issues Low HEI providers are equally concerned about property quality Recent bankruptcy or foreclosure Varies Depends on timing and provider policies

Review your adverse action notice from the lender that denied you. It explains exactly why you were turned down, which helps you assess whether an HEI addresses that specific issue.

If your denial stemmed from DTI, credit score, or income documentation challenges, an HEI may offer a path forward. If the denial was equity-based or property-related, you’ll likely face the same obstacles with HEI providers.

The tradeoffs to understand before pursuing an HEI

HEIs solve the monthly payment problem, but they introduce a different kind of cost. Before moving forward, you’ll want to understand exactly what you’re agreeing to.

How appreciation sharing affects your total cost

When you take an HEI, you receive a lump sum today in exchange for giving the provider a percentage of your home’s future value. This percentage, often called the “appreciation share,” varies widely by company and investment size. It commonly starts around 20% and rises with larger investments, and each provider uses its own methodology.

Here’s a concrete example of how costs can add up:

You receive $50,000 today from an HEI provider.

from an HEI provider. Your home is currently worth $400,000.

The provider's appreciation share is 35%.

After 10 years, your home is worth $600,000 (50% appreciation).

(50% appreciation). You owe the original $50,000 plus 35% of the $200,000 appreciation = $50,000 + $70,000 = $120,000.

Be cautious here: the effective annual cost is highest when you exit early. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that under many contracts, the cost can run near 20% a year in the first several years, then average out lower over a longer term. Run the numbers carefully for your expected timeline before assuming an HEI is cheaper than the alternatives.

Exit requirements and buyout options

HEIs don’t last forever. You’ll settle the agreement when one of the following events occurs:

You sell your home and the HEI is paid from sale proceeds

and the HEI is paid from sale proceeds You refinance and use refinance proceeds to buy out the HEI

and use refinance proceeds to buy out the HEI The contract term ends, typically 10 to 30 years depending on the provider, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

If the term ends and you can’t refinance or pay off the balance, you may be forced to sell. This makes having a realistic exit strategy essential before signing any HEI agreement.

What experts are saying

Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero

“The homeowners who benefit most from HEIs are often the ones who don’t have good alternatives — selling their home or using credit cards shouldn’t be the only options.”

Alternatives to consider before choosing an HEI

An HEI might be the right choice, but it’s worth exploring other options first, especially if your denial reason suggests a better path exists.

Non-QM home equity loans: If credit was your only issue, some lenders specialize in borrowers with lower scores and may offer cheaper long-term financing.

If credit was your only issue, some lenders specialize in borrowers with lower scores and may offer cheaper long-term financing. Cash-out refinance : If rates have dropped or your credit has improved, refinancing your entire mortgage could provide cash at a lower cost.

If rates have dropped or your credit has improved, refinancing your entire mortgage could provide cash at a lower cost. Personal loans: For smaller amounts, an unsecured personal loan avoids putting your home at risk.

For smaller amounts, an unsecured personal loan avoids putting your home at risk. Adding a co-borrower: A creditworthy co-signer might help you qualify for traditional financing.

A creditworthy co-signer might help you qualify for traditional financing. Credit repair and reapplication: If your denial was borderline, improving your credit over 6 to 12 months could open traditional options.

If your denial was solely due to credit score, a non-QM lender might offer a cheaper long-term solution than sharing your home’s future appreciation.

The bottom line on HEI qualification

Home Equity Investments offer a legitimate path to accessing your equity when traditional lenders say no, particularly if you have strong equity but face credit, DTI, or income documentation challenges. The qualification process focuses on your home’s value rather than your ability to take on more monthly debt.

However, the flexibility comes with real costs. Sharing your home’s future appreciation can result in repayment amounts far exceeding what you’d pay in traditional loan interest. Before signing, get quotes from multiple HEI providers, compare terms carefully, and consider having an attorney review the agreement.

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