HEI for Retirement Income: Complete 2026 Guide

Key Takeaways A home equity investment (HEI) lets retirees convert home equity into cash without monthly payments, interest, or new debt.

Qualification focuses on your home's equity and value rather than income or credit score, making HEIs accessible to many retirees.

The tradeoff is sharing a portion of your home's future appreciation with the investor, which can result in a higher total cost than traditional loans.

Your home equity might be your largest retirement asset, but traditional ways to access it often come with monthly payments you can’t afford or qualification requirements you can’t meet. A home equity investment offers a different path: cash now, no payments until you sell or refinance, and approval based on your home’s value rather than your income.

This guide covers how HEIs work for retirement income, who qualifies, the real costs and tradeoffs, and how they compare to reverse mortgages, HELOCs, and other options.

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What is a home equity investment?

A home equity investment lets you turn part of your home’s value into cash without borrowing money, paying interest, or making monthly payments. Instead, an investment company gives you a lump sum upfront. In return, that company gets a share of your home’s future value when you eventually sell, refinance, or reach the end of the agreement term.

Think of it this way: you’re not taking out a loan. You’re selling a slice of your home’s future appreciation to get cash today.

The settlement, when you pay back the investor, typically happens 10 to 30 years down the road. At that point, you’ll owe the original amount plus the investor’s percentage of however much your home has gained (or lost) in value.

Here’s how the basic structure works:

No monthly payments: You don’t owe anything until a triggering event like selling or refinancing.

You don’t owe anything until a triggering event like selling or refinancing. Shared appreciation: The investor receives a set percentage of your home’s change in value.

The investor receives a set percentage of your home’s change in value. Balloon-style settlement: Everything gets paid at once when the agreement ends.

For retirees living on fixed income, this payment-free structure can free up cash without adding another bill to the monthly budget.

How retirees use HEIs for retirement income without monthly payments

The main draw of an HEI for retirees? You get cash without a new monthly payment. When your income comes from Social Security, a pension, or retirement savings, adding another payment obligation can squeeze an already tight budget.

Retirees typically use HEI funds for things like:

Covering gaps between Social Security income and actual living expenses

Paying for unexpected or ongoing healthcare costs

Funding home modifications like grab bars, ramps, or first-floor bedrooms for aging in place

Paying off existing debt to simplify monthly finances

Building a cash cushion for everyday expenses

Because there’s no monthly payment, an HEI doesn’t eat into your available income the way a HELOC or home equity loan would. You receive the cash, continue living in your home, and don’t owe anything until a settlement event occurs.

Benefits of using home equity investments in retirement

No monthly payments on fixed income

This is the big one. Unlike a HELOC or home equity loan, an HEI doesn’t require you to make regular payments. Your monthly budget stays exactly the same after you receive the funds. For retirees whose income is predictable but limited, this can make a real difference in day-to-day financial flexibility.

Access cash without taking on new debt

An HEI isn’t a loan, so it doesn’t add to your debt load. You’re not borrowing money that accrues interest over time. This distinction matters if you want to keep your debt-to-income ratio low or simply prefer not to carry additional liabilities into retirement.

More flexible qualification than traditional loans

HEI providers care most about your home’s equity and current market value. They’re less focused on your income or credit score. Many retirees who wouldn’t qualify for a traditional HELOC or cash-out refinance can still access an HEI. Credit score minimums often start around 500, and income verification requirements are minimal since there are no payments to support.

Remain in your home while tapping equity

Unlike selling or downsizing, an HEI lets you stay put. You access a portion of your equity while continuing to live in and own your home. For retirees who want to age in place, this is often the deciding factor.

Risks and costs of home equity investments

HEIs come with real tradeoffs. Before signing anything, it’s worth understanding what you’re giving up.

Risk What it means for retirees Appreciation sharing You give up a portion of your home's future value gains Higher total cost You may pay more overall than with a traditional loan Early exit fees Penalties may apply if you settle before the minimum term Reduced inheritance Less equity will be available to pass on to heirs

Sharing your home's future appreciation

This is the core tradeoff. If your home’s value increases significantly, you could owe much more than the cash you originally received.

For example, say you receive $50,000 and your home gains $200,000 in value over the term. Depending on your agreement, you might owe the original $50,000 plus 20% to 30% of that $200,000 gain. That’s a substantial sum.

Higher total repayment than traditional loans

Even without monthly payments, the total amount you repay at settlement can exceed what you would have paid in interest on a traditional loan. This is especially true if your home appreciates strongly. The convenience of no payments comes at a cost.

Early exit fees and restrictions

Most HEI agreements have minimum term requirements, often three to five years. If you sell, refinance, or settle before that minimum period ends, you may face significant prepayment penalties. Be cautious about signing if you think you might want to exit early.

Less equity remaining for heirs

An HEI reduces the equity available in your home when you settle. If leaving your home’s full value to heirs is a priority, this tradeoff deserves serious thought. The investor’s share gets paid from the home’s value before any remaining equity passes to your beneficiaries.

Who qualifies for a home equity investment?

Minimum home equity and value requirements

Most HEI providers require at least 25% to 30% equity in your home. Your home also typically needs to meet a minimum value threshold, often $200,000 or more, though this varies by provider and location.

Credit and income flexibility

Unlike traditional loans, HEIs don’t rely heavily on credit scores or income verification. Many providers accept credit scores as low as 500. Income requirements are minimal since there are no monthly payments to support. However, some basic financial review is still part of the process.

Property type and location limits

Not all properties qualify. Condos, co-ops, manufactured homes, and investment properties are often excluded. Most HEI providers also operate in a limited number of states, so availability depends on where you live. Check with specific providers to confirm they serve your area.

How to get a home equity investment

Step 1: Assess your retirement income needs and goals

Start by figuring out how much cash you actually need and what you plan to use it for. Also consider how long you expect to stay in your home. If you’re planning to move in a few years, an HEI with a long minimum term might not be the best fit.

Step 2: Research and compare HEI providers

Several companies offer HEIs, including Hometap, Unison, Point, and Unlock. Each has different appreciation share percentages, term lengths, fees, and geographic availability. Getting quotes from at least two or three providers helps you understand what’s competitive.

Step 3: Submit your application and complete a home appraisal

After choosing a provider, you’ll submit an application. The company will order an independent appraisal to determine your home’s current market value. This appraisal is used to calculate how much you can receive and what the investor’s share will be.

Step 4: Review agreement terms carefully

Before signing, review all terms closely. Pay particular attention to:

The appreciation share percentage

The full term length

Minimum holding periods before you can exit

Any fees associated with early settlement

Consulting with a financial advisor at this stage can help you understand the long-term implications.

Step 5: Receive your lump sum funds

Once the agreement is finalized, funds are typically wired to your bank account within a few weeks. You can use the money for any purpose without restrictions.

HEIs vs other ways to use home equity for retirement income

Option Monthly payments Debt added Qualification Best for HEI No No Equity-based Those who can't qualify for loans or want payment flexibility Reverse mortgage No Yes Age 62+, equity Seniors who want to age in place long-term HELOC Yes Yes Credit and income Those with strong credit who can manage payments Cash-out refinance Yes Yes Credit and income Those seeking lower rates on an existing mortgage Downsizing No No Ability to move Those willing to relocate

HEI vs reverse mortgage

Both options eliminate monthly payments, but they work differently. A reverse mortgage is a loan available to homeowners 62 and older. The balance grows over time as interest accrues. An HEI is an equity-sharing arrangement, not debt, and is often available to younger homeowners. Reverse mortgages also have government insurance requirements that HEIs don’t.

HEI vs HELOC

A HELOC requires monthly interest payments and qualification based on credit and income. An HEI has no monthly payments and more flexible qualification. However, a HELOC may cost less overall if you can comfortably manage the payments and your home appreciates significantly.

HEI vs cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your entire mortgage with a new, larger one. This means new monthly payments and qualification requirements based on income and credit. An HEI leaves your existing mortgage intact and adds no monthly payment obligation.

HEI vs selling and downsizing

Selling your home gives you full access to your equity but requires relocating. An HEI lets you access a portion of your equity while staying in your home. For retirees who want to age in place, this distinction is often decisive.

Tips for getting the best HEI terms

1. Compare offers from multiple HEI providers

Appreciation shares, fees, and terms vary significantly between providers. Getting quotes from at least two or three companies helps you understand what’s competitive and gives you leverage to negotiate.

2. Understand how the appreciation share is calculated

Providers use different formulas. Some take a simple percentage of total appreciation. Others use more complex calculations that can affect your final payout. Ask for written examples showing how much you’d owe under different home value scenarios.

3. Negotiate term length and exit flexibility

Some agreement terms are negotiable. A longer term might come with a lower appreciation share, but it also reduces your flexibility. If you think you might sell or refinance within a few years, prioritize agreements with shorter minimum holding periods or lower early exit fees.

Is a home equity investment right for your retirement?

An HEI works best for equity-rich retirees who want a lump sum of cash without monthly payments and who may not qualify for traditional loans. It’s also a reasonable option if you prioritize cash flow flexibility over preserving every dollar of future appreciation.

On the other hand, if you expect your home to appreciate significantly, want to maximize the inheritance you leave to heirs, or are comfortable managing monthly payments, a traditional HELOC or home equity loan might cost less overall.

The right choice depends on your specific financial situation, how long you plan to stay in your home, and how you weigh payment flexibility against long-term cost.

FAQs about home equity investments for retirement