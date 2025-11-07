How Does a Conventional Cash-Out Refinance Work?

Cash Out RefinanceHow Does a Conventional Cash-Out Refinance Work?

By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
November 7, 2025 - 2 min read

Cash-out refinancing offers homeowners an option for receiving a lump sum payment through their equity in exchange for a new mortgage.

But borrowers typically have three cash-out refinance types to choose from, with the conventional being most common.

What is a cash-out refinance?

A cash-out refinance leverages your home’s equity in order to provide the borrower with access to a large amount of money. Your mortgage gets replaced (new rate and terms) and you receive the lump sum difference between your old and new loan balance upon closing.

Homeowners generally use cash-out refinances to fund a big expense, be it a home renovation or paying off debt. Very similar to applying for a new mortgage, qualifying hinges on your credit score, income, current property value, how long you’ve owned, and lender guidelines. Also like when applying for a new mortgage, you should shop multiple lenders to negotiate your interest rate and potentially save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

Most borrowers have three cash-out refi options: conventional, FHA, and VA.

Conventional cash-out refinance

The most common type of home financing, conventional mortgages have their rules set by the government-sponsored enterprises of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

You’ll likely meet the conventional cash-out qualifications if you’ve owned your property for over a year and have at least 20% equity built up. That 20% gets held over so you avoid mortgage insurance.

In addition, you’ll typically need a minimum credit score of 620, a loan-to-value ratio under 80%, and a debt-to-income ratio under 43% — though these can vary by lender. You’ll also need to get a fresh appraisal for your property to confirm its current value, and your proof of both employment and income.

The table below outlines the general parameters for each of the three most common cash-out refinance types:

RequirementConventionalFHAVA
Maximum Loan-to-Value Ratio80% (Keep at least 20% equity)80% of appraised value90% (cash out up to 90% of value)
Minimum Credit Score620580 (620+ often needed)No official minimum (usually 620–640)
Maximum Debt-to-Income RatioUp to 50% (below 43% preferred)Flexible (43–50%)Flexible (VA uses residual income; ~41%)
Mortgage Insurance / FeePMI if LTV over 80%MIP requiredVA Funding Fee
Loan Seasoning12+ months12+ months of on-time payments210 days (~7 months)
AppraisalRequiredRequiredRequired

Calculating your conventional cash-out refinance

To estimate your maximum cash-out amount, subtract your loan balance from your home’s current value. If your home’s now worth $475,000 and $325,000 remains on your mortgage, you have $150,000 in equity.

Next, multiply your new loan value by 80%. This gives you your ceiling loan-to-value ratio. In the example, this would be $475,000 x .8 = $380,000. Third, subtract your mortgage balance from the new loan amount: $380,000 - $325,000 = $55,000. Fourth, figure out the closing costs, which should be around 2%-5% of the loan amount: $380,000 x .05 = $19,000. Lastly, subtract the closing costs from the available cash to get how much you end up with as your lump sum. Following the steps gets you to a rough estimate of $55,000 - $19,000 = $36,000.

The bottom line

A conventional cash-out refinance could be a great way to pull a lot of money from your home equity and put it toward a large expense.

Whether it makes sense for you depends on your financial situation, what mortgage terms you qualify for, and your plan for the cash. If you think a cash-out refi sounds like a good plan, reach out to your lender to get more information and answer any questions.

Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.