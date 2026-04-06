HEI for Home Improvement: What to Know in 2026

Key Takeaways HEIs provide renovation funding without monthly payments, but you repay the investment later by sharing a portion of your home’s future value.

If your improvements increase your home’s value, the investor shares in that gain, meaning you give up some of the equity your renovation creates.

HEIs can be easier to qualify for than traditional home equity loans or HELOCs, but the long-term cost depends on how much your home appreciates before settlement.

A home equity investment (HEI) gives you cash from your home’s value without a loan, interest, or monthly payments. Instead, an investor receives a share of your home’s future appreciation, settled when you sell, refinance, or reach the end of the agreement term.

For homeowners planning renovations, this structure offers an appealing way to fund projects without straining monthly budgets. But there’s a catch worth understanding: when your improvements boost your home’s value, the investor shares in that gain too. Below, you’ll learn how HEIs work for home improvement funding, what it takes to qualify, and how to weigh this option against traditional financing.

In this article (Skip to...)

What is a home equity investment?

A home equity investment (HEI) lets you tap into your home’s value without taking on debt, interest, or monthly payments. Instead, you receive a lump sum of cash in exchange for giving an investor a share of your home’s future value. The arrangement typically settles when you sell, refinance, or reach the end of the agreement term, which usually runs 10 to 30 years.

Here’s the key distinction: an HEI is not a loan. There’s no interest rate, no monthly bill, and no debt on your credit report. You’re entering what’s called a shared appreciation agreement, where the investor profits if your home gains value over time.

This structure appeals to homeowners who have built up equity but don’t qualify for traditional financing. Maybe your credit score took a hit, or your income is harder to document. An HEI sidesteps those hurdles because qualification focuses on your home’s value rather than your personal financial profile.

Lump sum payment: You receive cash upfront based on your home’s current equity

You receive cash upfront based on your home’s current equity No monthly payments: Unlike a HELOC or home equity loan, there’s no ongoing payment obligation

Unlike a HELOC or home equity loan, there’s no ongoing payment obligation Shared appreciation: The investor receives a percentage of your home’s future value when you settle

Using an HEI to fund home improvement projects

HEI funds come with no restrictions on how you spend them. You can put the money toward a kitchen remodel, bathroom addition, new roof, or any other project without needing approval from the provider.

That flexibility is appealing. However, using an HEI specifically for home improvements creates a unique situation worth understanding before you sign.

How renovations affect your HEI settlement amount

Here’s something that catches many homeowners off guard: if your improvements increase your home’s value, the HEI investor shares in that gain too.

Think about it this way. You invest $40,000 in a kitchen renovation that adds $35,000 to your home’s appraised value. When you eventually settle the HEI, the investor’s percentage applies to that higher value, including the appreciation your renovation created. You’re essentially sharing the equity you built with your own money and effort.

This doesn’t make an HEI a bad choice for renovations. It just means the math works differently than it would with a traditional loan. Before committing, consider whether the project’s benefits to your daily life outweigh the cost of sharing that added value down the road.

Timing your HEI around a home improvement project

Some homeowners get strategic about when they apply for an HEI. If you obtain the investment before starting major renovations, you lock in a lower baseline home value. The appreciation share then calculates from that pre-renovation appraisal.

On the other hand, if you get an HEI after completing improvements, the higher appraised value means you might access more cash upfront. The tradeoff is that you’ve already baked the renovation value into the baseline.

Neither approach is universally better. The right timing depends on how much cash you need, what projects you’re planning, and how long you expect to stay in the home.

HEI requirements and qualifications

HEI providers generally set a lower bar for qualification than traditional lenders. That’s part of the appeal for homeowners who don’t fit neatly into conventional lending boxes.

Home value and equity minimums

Most HEI companies want to see at least 25% to 30% equity in your home. Some also set minimum property values, often starting around $150,000 to $200,000, though this varies by provider and location.

Credit score and income flexibility

Traditional home equity loans and HELOCs typically require credit scores of 620 or higher. Many HEI providers, by contrast, work with scores as low as 500 to 550.

Income requirements are also more relaxed. Since there are no monthly payments to support, providers care less about your debt-to-income ratio. This opens doors for self-employed homeowners, retirees living on fixed income, or anyone whose financial picture doesn’t fit standard lending criteria.

Geographic and property restrictions

Not every HEI provider operates in every state. Some property types, including condos, manufactured homes, and investment properties, may face additional restrictions or exclusions.

Before getting too far into the process, confirm that your property type and location qualify with the providers you’re considering.

Benefits of an HEI for home improvements

For homeowners in the right situation, an HEI offers real advantages over traditional financing.

No monthly payments or interest

The most obvious benefit is cash flow preservation. Without a monthly payment during your renovation, you can direct more of your budget toward the project itself. That breathing room can be especially valuable when unexpected costs pop up mid-project.

Easier qualification than HELOCs or home equity loans

If your credit score or income documentation doesn’t meet traditional lending standards, an HEI may be your most accessible path to renovation funding. The qualification process centers on your home’s value and equity rather than your personal financial profile.

Flexible use of funds for any renovation

HEI providers don’t dictate how you spend the money. Unlike some renovation loans that require project approval and contractor oversight, HEI funds are yours to allocate however you see fit.

Preserve cash flow during your project

Renovations often stretch household budgets thin. Having no additional monthly obligation during this period provides financial flexibility when you may need it most.

Drawbacks and risks of an HEI for home improvements

An HEI isn’t the right fit for everyone. Understanding the potential downsides helps you make a more informed decision.

Sharing appreciation after your improvements add value

This point bears repeating because it’s the most significant consideration for renovation funding. Every dollar of value your improvements add to your home increases what you’ll owe the investor at settlement.

If you’re making improvements specifically to build long-term equity, an HEI may work against that goal.

Balloon-style repayment at sale or term end

When your agreement ends, you’ll owe a potentially substantial sum all at once. If you can’t sell, refinance, or otherwise come up with the settlement amount, you could face serious financial consequences.

Planning ahead for this obligation is critical. Don’t assume you’ll figure it out when the time comes.

Limited regulatory protections compared to mortgages

HEIs are relatively new financial products and don’t carry the same consumer protections as traditional mortgages. Terms, fees, and contract language vary widely between providers.

Read every document carefully. Consider consulting a financial advisor or attorney before signing, especially if the contract language feels unclear.

Foreclosure risk if you cannot settle

If you reach the end of your term and cannot repay, the HEI provider may have the right to force a sale of your home. While this is a worst-case scenario, it’s a real risk that deserves serious consideration.

Tip: Before signing an HEI agreement, calculate what you might owe under different home appreciation scenarios. Understanding the range of possible outcomes helps you make a more informed decision.

HEI vs. other home improvement financing options

How does an HEI stack up against more traditional ways to fund renovations? Here’s a direct comparison.

Feature HEI HELOC Home Equity Loan Cash-Out Refinance Monthly payments None Yes Yes Yes Interest charged No Yes Yes Yes Credit requirements More flexible Stricter Stricter Stricter Repayment timing At sale or term end Ongoing Ongoing Ongoing Share appreciation Yes No No No

HEI vs. HELOC

A HELOC gives you a revolving credit line with interest charges and monthly payments. You keep all your home’s future appreciation, but you’re on the hook for regular payments throughout the draw and repayment periods.

An HEI eliminates those payments but requires sharing appreciation with an investor. The right choice depends on whether you’d rather pay interest over time or give up a slice of future value.

HEI vs. home equity loan

Home equity loans offer fixed rates and predictable monthly payments. You’ll pay interest over the life of the loan, but you retain full ownership of any value gains.

An HEI defers the cost until settlement but shares the upside. If you expect significant appreciation, a traditional home equity loan may cost less in the long run.

HEI vs. cash-out refinance

Cash-out refinancing replaces your existing mortgage with a larger one, giving you the difference in cash. This option typically offers lower rates than HELOCs but requires strong credit and resets your loan term.

If you have good credit and can handle a new mortgage payment, cash-out refinancing often provides cheaper access to equity than an HEI.

HEI vs. personal loan

Personal loans don’t use your home as collateral, which means less risk to your property. However, they typically carry higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms than home-secured options.

For smaller renovation projects, a personal loan might make sense. For larger projects, the higher rates can add up quickly.

Is an HEI a good idea for home improvements?

The answer depends on your financial situation, renovation goals, and comfort with the HEI structure.

When an HEI makes sense for renovations

You have significant equity but limited monthly cash flow

You don’t qualify for a traditional home equity loan or HELOC

You plan to sell or refinance within the HEI term anyway

You prefer no monthly payments during your renovation project

You’re comfortable sharing future appreciation with an investor

When a traditional loan may be a better fit

You have strong credit and steady income

You expect your home to appreciate significantly and want to keep all the upside

You’re uncomfortable with a balloon-style repayment obligation

You prefer the regulatory protections of traditional mortgage products

Your renovation is specifically intended to build long-term equity

Decide if an HEI is right for your renovation

An HEI can be a valuable tool for homeowners who want renovation funding without monthly payments or strict qualification requirements. At the same time, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Before moving forward, compare the true cost of an HEI against traditional options. Consider how much appreciation you might share with an investor, especially if your improvements will significantly increase your home’s value.

Take time to explore what’s available, run the numbers for your specific situation, and choose the path that aligns with your financial goals.

FAQs about home equity investments for home improvement