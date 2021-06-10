Guaranteed Rate mortgage rates

On average, Guaranteed Rate mortgage rates tend to be a little lower than the competition. Its origination fees and total closing costs are generally affordable, too.

But remember that interest rates and fees look different for every borrower.

You should get a custom quote from Guaranteed Rate, along with a few other lenders, to find the best deal for your situation.

Average mortgage rates at major lenders

Guaranteed Rate Rocket Mortgage Wells Fargo Freedom Mortgage Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 20201 3.17% 3.20% 3.62% 2.92% Median Total Loan Costs, 2020 $3,950 $4,610 $3,370 $3,340 Median Origination Fee, 2020 $1,290 $2,950 $1,280 $0

Average rate and fee data were sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

Guaranteed Rate mortgage review for 2021

There’s no denying Guaranteed Rate is an exceptional lender. Indeed, few have a bad word to say about it.

Borrowers often get good deals and the company’s online technology is easy to use. There’s good telephone support and those who live near a branch can have a face-to-face experience.

But, of course, nobody’s perfect.

If you are a borderline borrower — with an iffy credit score or high debt-to-income ratio (DTI) — you may find other lenders more sympathetic.

And if you prefer a face-to-face experience when setting up a mortgage, Guaranteed Rate’s 300 branches may not cut it, unless you happen to live near one of those.

However, if you’re a mainstream borrower who’s comfortable with technology, there’s much to like at Guaranteed Rate.

Working with Guaranteed Rate mortgage

Guaranteed Rate’s 300 branches are distributed well. But some states still have none or only one or two. So not everyone will have one within a reasonable drive.

Of course, that won’t be a problem for those who are comfortable with technology. Guaranteed Rate’s online services come with all the bells and whistles you could want.

After all, these are the people who claim to have come up with the world’s first digital mortgage, which can deliver a loan approval within minutes.

There’s also an intuitive “loan finder” tool to help you find your perfect mortgage, a mobile app, and a facility to upload your documents in a secure environment.

Guaranteed Rate mortgage customer service reviews

In J.D. Power’s Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, Guaranteed Rate scored 832 out of 1,000. The was below the industry average of 856.

However, Guaranteed Rate gets fewer complaints per 100 mortgage customers than some other major lenders. Complaints are registered with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Customer service reviews at major lenders

CFPB Complaints, 20204 Complaints Per 100 Mortgages, 20205 JD Power Satisfaction Score, 20206 Guaranteed Rate 42 0.02 832/1,000 Quicken Loans 391 0.03 883/1,000 Wells Fargo 554 0.05 840/1,000 Freedom Mortgage 288 0.04 817/1,000

Mortgage loan products at Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate has a comprehensive range of mortgage products. With FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages, there are plenty of opportunities to get a low- or no-down-payment loan.

In addition, Guaranteed Rate is one of the few lenders we’ve reviewed that offers interest-only mortgages. This is a unique option that has lower, interest-only payments at the start of the loan term.

Guaranteed Rate’s full list of mortgage loan options includes:

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) — America’s most popular home loan and often ideal for those planning on staying put for at least five years or so

— America’s most popular home loan and often ideal for those planning on staying put for at least five years or so 15-year FRM — You’ll pay much less in total than with a 30-year loan and will be mortgage-free sooner. But your monthly mortgage payments will be higher

— You’ll pay much less in total than with a 30-year loan and will be mortgage-free sooner. But your monthly mortgage payments will be higher Adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) — Typically start with a lower rate than FRMs, which is fixed for 3-10 years. After that, your rate can go up or down with the markets

— Typically start with a lower rate than FRMs, which is fixed for 3-10 years. After that, your rate can go up or down with the markets Jumbo loans — Let you borrow more than other mortgages (usually up into the millions). But expect to make a bigger down payment and to have to clear higher credit hurdles

— Let you borrow more than other mortgages (usually up into the millions). But expect to make a bigger down payment and to have to clear higher credit hurdles FHA loan — You can put down as little as 3.5% of the purchase price. But you’ll have to pay mortgage insurance premiums each month until you sell or refinance

— You can put down as little as 3.5% of the purchase price. But you’ll have to pay mortgage insurance premiums each month until you sell or refinance VA loan — Great for veterans, active-duty service members, and others who are eligible. Zero down payment, easier credit, competitive rates, and no private mortgage insurance

— Great for veterans, active-duty service members, and others who are eligible. Zero down payment, easier credit, competitive rates, and no private mortgage insurance USDA loan — Available for low- to moderate-income borrowers in qualifying rural and suburban areas. USDA loans require 0% down and have competitive rates

— Available for low- to moderate-income borrowers in qualifying rural and suburban areas. USDA loans require 0% down and have competitive rates Interest-only mortgage — This is a good loan choice in select circumstances. You’re only paying the interest, so you’ll owe the same at the end as at the beginning

With such a wide selection, many customers will be able to find the mortgage loan they’re looking for at Guaranteed Rate.

Where can you get a mortgage with Guaranteed Rate?

Guaranteed Rate NMLS ID: 2611

Probably most borrowers who engage with Guaranteed Rate will do so online.

The lender is licensed across all 50 states so anyone can start their mortgage application right at home.

And why wouldn’t you? The website offers exceptional functionality and, if you get stuck, there’s a knowledgeable loan officer at the end of a phone line.

Of course, some borrowers prefer a face-to-face relationship when making big financial decisions. To serve customers in person, Guaranteed Rate has over 300 branch locations peppered throughout 46 states, including:

AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WY

Some states — like California — have tons of branches, while others — like Louisiana — have just one.

But still, Guaranteed Rate’s branch network is better-spread than many other lenders and large banks. It’s worth checking where your nearest office is.

Is Guaranteed Rate the best mortgage lender for you?

To sum things up, there’s little not to like about Guaranteed Rate.

If it offers the loan type you need, it’s worth getting a mortgage rate quote to see what Guaranteed Rate could offer you.

Just be sure to get quotes from a few other companies, too. And compare them line by line.

Remember, things like discount points can make a loan look more or less attractive at face value than it really is.

