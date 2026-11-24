Key Takeaways
- At the Nov. 24, 2026 national average rate of 7.403%, a $400,000 home with 10% down costs about $2,493 a month in principal and interest.
- Each $100,000 of home price adds roughly $550 to $670 a month at that rate, depending on the down payment.
- Taxes, insurance, PMI and HOA dues can add several hundred dollars more.
The quickest way to see what you can afford is to look up the payment for the price range you’re shopping. The tables below use the national average 30-year fixed purchase rate and common down payments. Your rate will depend on your credit, loan type and lender.Check your home buying options. Start here
In this article (Skip to...)
- Monthly payment by home price
- How the rate changes the payment
- What else goes into your payment
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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Monthly payment by home price
Illustrative principal-and-interest calculations only. A displayed loan amount/down-payment combination is not a statement that financing at that LTV or rate is available. Taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, HOA dues and closing costs are excluded. Principal and interest, 30-year fixed at 7.403% (Nov. 24, 2026 model rate):
|Home price
|3% down
|5% down
|10% down
|20% down
|$200,000
|$1,344
|$1,316
|$1,247
|$1,108
|$250,000
|$1,680
|$1,645
|$1,558
|$1,385
|$300,000
|$2,015
|$1,974
|$1,870
|$1,662
|$350,000
|$2,351
|$2,303
|$2,182
|$1,939
|$400,000
|$2,687
|$2,632
|$2,493
|$2,216
|$450,000
|$3,023
|$2,961
|$2,805
|$2,493
|$500,000
|$3,359
|$3,290
|$3,117
|$2,770
|$600,000
|$4,031
|$3,948
|$3,740
|$3,324
|$700,000
|$4,703
|$4,606
|$4,363
|$3,878
|$800,000
|$5,374
|$5,264
|$4,987
|$4,433
|$1,000,000
|$6,718
|$6,580
|$6,233
|$5,541
Our calculation. Rate: Mortech national 30-year fixed purchase average interest rate, Nov. 24, 2026. Loans above $832,750 are jumbo loans in most areas.
How the rate changes the payment
$400,000 home, 10% down ($360,000 loan):
|Rate
|Monthly principal and interest
|6.50%
|$2,275
|7.00%
|$2,395
|7.403%
|$2,493
|7.50%
|$2,517
A 15-year loan at 6.475% (Nov. 19 average) would cost $3,131 a month on the same $360,000. Our calculations; 15-year rate from Mortgage Research Center via Fortune.
What else goes into your payment
- Property taxes: vary widely by state and county
- Homeowners insurance
- PMI: commonly required on conventional loans with under 20% down, subject to product exceptions; see our PMI rate chart
- FHA mortgage insurance: on FHA loans
- HOA dues: if applicable
How we got these numbers
Payments use the standard amortization formula for a 30-year fixed loan at 7.403%, the Mortech national purchase average on Nov. 24, 2026. Loan amount = price minus down payment. Taxes, insurance and mortgage insurance aren’t included.
FAQ
Related: How much is a mortgage?; average closing costs; PMI rates by credit score.
Sources: Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 24, 2026); Fortune: Mortgage rates Nov. 19, 2026 (15-year average).