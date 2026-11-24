Key Takeaways At the Nov. 24, 2026 national average rate of 7.403%, a $400,000 home with 10% down costs about $2,493 a month in principal and interest.

Each $100,000 of home price adds roughly $550 to $670 a month at that rate, depending on the down payment.

Taxes, insurance, PMI and HOA dues can add several hundred dollars more.

The quickest way to see what you can afford is to look up the payment for the price range you’re shopping. The tables below use the national average 30-year fixed purchase rate and common down payments. Your rate will depend on your credit, loan type and lender.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

Monthly payment by home price

Illustrative principal-and-interest calculations only. A displayed loan amount/down-payment combination is not a statement that financing at that LTV or rate is available. Taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, HOA dues and closing costs are excluded. Principal and interest, 30-year fixed at 7.403% (Nov. 24, 2026 model rate):

Home price 3% down 5% down 10% down 20% down $200,000 $1,344 $1,316 $1,247 $1,108 $250,000 $1,680 $1,645 $1,558 $1,385 $300,000 $2,015 $1,974 $1,870 $1,662 $350,000 $2,351 $2,303 $2,182 $1,939 $400,000 $2,687 $2,632 $2,493 $2,216 $450,000 $3,023 $2,961 $2,805 $2,493 $500,000 $3,359 $3,290 $3,117 $2,770 $600,000 $4,031 $3,948 $3,740 $3,324 $700,000 $4,703 $4,606 $4,363 $3,878 $800,000 $5,374 $5,264 $4,987 $4,433 $1,000,000 $6,718 $6,580 $6,233 $5,541

Our calculation. Rate: Mortech national 30-year fixed purchase average interest rate, Nov. 24, 2026. Loans above $832,750 are jumbo loans in most areas.

How the rate changes the payment

$400,000 home, 10% down ($360,000 loan):

Rate Monthly principal and interest 6.50% $2,275 7.00% $2,395 7.403% $2,493 7.50% $2,517

A 15-year loan at 6.475% (Nov. 19 average) would cost $3,131 a month on the same $360,000. Our calculations; 15-year rate from Mortgage Research Center via Fortune.

What else goes into your payment

Property taxes: vary widely by state and county

vary widely by state and county Homeowners insurance

PMI: commonly required on conventional loans with under 20% down, subject to product exceptions; see our PMI rate chart

commonly required on conventional loans with under 20% down, subject to product exceptions; see our PMI rate chart FHA mortgage insurance: on FHA loans

on FHA loans HOA dues: if applicable

How we got these numbers

Payments use the standard amortization formula for a 30-year fixed loan at 7.403%, the Mortech national purchase average on Nov. 24, 2026. Loan amount = price minus down payment. Taxes, insurance and mortgage insurance aren’t included.

FAQ

What is the monthly payment on a $300,000 house? About $1,870 in principal and interest with 10% down at 7.403%. What is the payment on a $500,000 house? About $2,770 with 20% down or $3,117 with 10% down. How much do I need to earn for a $400,000 house? There is no single qualifying income for a $400,000 home. It depends on the full housing payment, other debts, down payment, credit and lender underwriting. The table shows principal and interest, not an affordability determination.

Related: How much is a mortgage?; average closing costs; PMI rates by credit score.

Sources: Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 24, 2026); Fortune: Mortgage rates Nov. 19, 2026 (15-year average).