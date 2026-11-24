Key Takeaways On Arch Mortgage Insurance’s published rate card for borrower-paid monthly PMI, rates run from 0.19% to 1.86% of the loan amount a year. Your actual quote depends on the insurer, your lender and your full loan details.

With 5% to just under 10% down, a 760+ borrower’s rate on that card is 0.38% a year, while a 640–659 borrower’s is 1.33%.

On a $350,000 loan with 5% to just under 10% down, that’s about $111 a month at 760+ vs. $388 a month at 640–659.

Many conventional loans with less than 20% down require mortgage insurance, but product-specific exceptions and lender-paid arrangements exist. Its price depends on factors including your credit score and how much you put down. For covered borrower-paid PMI, you may request cancellation at 80% of original value if the required conditions are met. Automatic termination generally occurs at the scheduled 78% date if payments are current; exceptions apply.

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PMI rate chart

Annual PMI as a percentage of the loan amount, from Arch Mortgage Insurance’s borrower-paid monthly rate card: standard coverage, loan term over 20 years, debt-to-income ratio of 45% or less. Each down payment band starts at the first figure and stops just below the next.

Credit score 3% to under 5% down 5% to under 10% down 10% to under 15% down 15% to under 20% down 760+ 0.58% 0.38% 0.28% 0.19% 740–759 0.70% 0.53% 0.38% 0.20% 720–739 0.87% 0.66% 0.46% 0.23% 700–719 0.99% 0.78% 0.55% 0.25% 680–699 1.21% 0.96% 0.65% 0.28% 660–679 1.54% 1.28% 0.90% 0.38% 640–659 1.65% 1.33% 0.91% 0.40% 620–639 1.86% 1.42% 0.94% 0.44%

Source: Arch Mortgage Insurance borrower-paid monthly rate card, checked Nov. 17, 2026. A debt-to-income ratio over 45% adds 0.03 to 0.38 points; two or more borrowers can lower the rate. Rates are subject to state approval, and other insurers price differently.

What PMI costs per month on a $350,000 loan

Credit score 5% to under 10% down 10% to under 15% down 760+ about $111 about $82 700–719 about $228 about $160 640–659 about $388 about $265

Our calculation: the rate card’s annual rate × $350,000 ÷ 12.

How to lower your PMI

Raise your score before you apply. On the rate card, every higher score band carries a lower rate.

On the rate card, every higher score band carries a lower rate. Put down 10% or more. Each LTV band down lowers the rate.

Each LTV band down lowers the rate. Compare lender-paid or single-premium PMI. These trade a monthly charge for a higher rate or upfront cost.

These trade a monthly charge for a higher rate or upfront cost. Consider a piggyback loan (80/10/10) to avoid PMI altogether.

When PMI goes away

Under the Homeowners Protection Act, for covered borrower-paid PMI, you may request cancellation at 80% of original value if the required conditions are met. Automatic termination generally occurs at the scheduled 78% date if payments are current; exceptions apply. Paying the balance down to 78% early is not the same as reaching the scheduled termination date.

PMI vs. FHA mortgage insurance

FHA loans charge 1.75% upfront plus an annual premium that depends on the loan size, LTV and term (0.55% applies to a common 30-year, less-than-5%-down category). Compare total costs and how long each premium lasts, not just one annual rate; there’s no single credit score at which FHA becomes cheaper than conventional PMI.

How we got these numbers

Rates come from Arch Mortgage Insurance’s published borrower-paid monthly rate card, checked Nov. 17, 2026; it’s one insurer’s standard pricing, not a quote. Monthly costs are our calculations.

FAQ

How much is PMI with a 700 credit score? On Arch's rate card, 0.78% of the loan a year with 5% to just under 10% down, or 0.99% with 3% to just under 5% down. How much is PMI with 5% down? On Arch's rate card, from 0.38% (760+) to 1.42% (620–639) of the loan a year. Is PMI tax deductible? Beginning in 2026, qualified mortgage insurance premiums may be deductible for eligible taxpayers who itemize, subject to applicable limitations. Confirm your eligibility with a tax professional. When can I drop PMI? For covered borrower-paid PMI, you may request cancellation at 80% of original value if the required conditions are met. Automatic termination generally occurs at the scheduled 78% date if payments are current; exceptions apply.

Related: What is PMI?; how to avoid PMI; how to get rid of PMI.

Sources: Arch Mortgage Insurance: Borrower-paid monthly FICO rate card (checked Nov. 17, 2026); Thomson Reuters: What OBBB means for itemized deductions.