Key Takeaways
- On Nov. 19, 2026, the average 30-year jumbo rate was 7.509% and the 30-year conforming rate was 7.300%, a gap of about 0.21 percentage point.
- On a $900,000 loan, that gap adds about $128 a month, or about $1,500 a year.
- The bigger cost of a jumbo is often the stricter qualifying rules: larger down payments, higher credit scores and more cash reserves.
A jumbo loan is any mortgage above the conforming loan limit, which is $832,750 for a one-unit home in most of the country in 2026 (up to $1,249,125 in high-cost areas). Because Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can’t buy them, jumbo loans are priced by banks and private investors. Sometimes that makes them more expensive than conforming loans; at times they’ve been cheaper.Check your home loan options. Start here
In this article (Skip to...)
- Rates on Nov. 19, 2026
- What the gap costs
- Jumbo vs. conforming requirements
- Ways to avoid a jumbo loan
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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Rates on Nov. 19, 2026
|Loan
|Nov. 19, 2026
|One week earlier
|30-year jumbo
|7.509%
|7.287%
|30-year conforming
|7.300%
|7.107%
|Gap
|0.21 point
|0.18 point
Average rates, not offers. APR includes certain loan costs and may differ from the interest rate. These source averages do not provide a borrower-specific APR. Source: Mortgage Research Center via Fortune.
What the gap costs
On a $900,000 30-year fixed loan, a rate 0.21 point higher adds roughly $128 a month to principal and interest, about $1,500 a year. On $1.2 million, it’s roughly $171 a month. Our calculation using the average rates above; taxes and insurance aren’t included, and these are illustrations, not offers. National averages don’t establish a matched borrower’s jumbo premium. (A $900,000 loan would be conforming in high-cost areas.)
Jumbo vs. conforming requirements
|Jumbo
|Conforming
|Loan size
|Above $832,750 (most areas, 2026)
|Up to $832,750 ($1,249,125 high-cost)
|Typical minimum down payment
|10%–20%
|3%
|Typical minimum credit score
|680–720
|Requirements vary by underwriting method and lender. Fannie Mae's DU does not impose a minimum score, although lenders may.
|Cash reserves
|Often 6–12 months of payments
|Often none to 2 months
|Mortgage insurance
|Usually none (lenders require more down instead)
|Mortgage insurance is commonly required below 20% down, subject to product exceptions
Requirements vary by lender. Low-down-payment conforming options have separate eligibility and loan-size restrictions; high-balance loans don’t automatically qualify for 3% down.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
Ways to avoid a jumbo loan
- Put more down to bring the loan under $832,750.
- Use a piggyback second mortgage (for example, 80/10/10) to keep the first loan conforming.
- Check your county limit: high-cost areas allow conforming loans up to $1,249,125.
- Watch for 2027 limits: FHFA hasn’t announced them yet, so a higher limit is a scenario, not something to plan around.
How we got these numbers
Rates are Mortgage Research Center averages reported by Fortune for Nov. 19, 2026. Payments are our calculations. Requirements reflect common lender guidelines.
FAQ
Related: Jumbo mortgage rates; jumbo vs. conventional loans.
Sources: Fortune: Mortgage rates Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 (Mortgage Research Center data); FHFA 2026 conforming loan limits.