Key Takeaways On Nov. 19, 2026, the average 30-year jumbo rate was 7.509% and the 30-year conforming rate was 7.300%, a gap of about 0.21 percentage point.

On a $900,000 loan, that gap adds about $128 a month, or about $1,500 a year.

The bigger cost of a jumbo is often the stricter qualifying rules: larger down payments, higher credit scores and more cash reserves.

A jumbo loan is any mortgage above the conforming loan limit, which is $832,750 for a one-unit home in most of the country in 2026 (up to $1,249,125 in high-cost areas). Because Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can’t buy them, jumbo loans are priced by banks and private investors. Sometimes that makes them more expensive than conforming loans; at times they’ve been cheaper.

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Rates on Nov. 19, 2026

Loan Nov. 19, 2026 One week earlier 30-year jumbo 7.509% 7.287% 30-year conforming 7.300% 7.107% Gap 0.21 point 0.18 point

Average rates, not offers. APR includes certain loan costs and may differ from the interest rate. These source averages do not provide a borrower-specific APR. Source: Mortgage Research Center via Fortune.

What the gap costs

On a $900,000 30-year fixed loan, a rate 0.21 point higher adds roughly $128 a month to principal and interest, about $1,500 a year. On $1.2 million, it’s roughly $171 a month. Our calculation using the average rates above; taxes and insurance aren’t included, and these are illustrations, not offers. National averages don’t establish a matched borrower’s jumbo premium. (A $900,000 loan would be conforming in high-cost areas.)

Jumbo vs. conforming requirements

Jumbo Conforming Loan size Above $832,750 (most areas, 2026) Up to $832,750 ($1,249,125 high-cost) Typical minimum down payment 10%–20% 3% Typical minimum credit score 680–720 Requirements vary by underwriting method and lender. Fannie Mae's DU does not impose a minimum score, although lenders may. Cash reserves Often 6–12 months of payments Often none to 2 months Mortgage insurance Usually none (lenders require more down instead) Mortgage insurance is commonly required below 20% down, subject to product exceptions

Requirements vary by lender. Low-down-payment conforming options have separate eligibility and loan-size restrictions; high-balance loans don’t automatically qualify for 3% down.

Ways to avoid a jumbo loan

Put more down to bring the loan under $832,750.

to bring the loan under $832,750. Use a piggyback second mortgage (for example, 80/10/10) to keep the first loan conforming.

(for example, 80/10/10) to keep the first loan conforming. Check your county limit : high-cost areas allow conforming loans up to $1,249,125.

: high-cost areas allow conforming loans up to $1,249,125. Watch for 2027 limits: FHFA hasn’t announced them yet, so a higher limit is a scenario, not something to plan around.

How we got these numbers

Rates are Mortgage Research Center averages reported by Fortune for Nov. 19, 2026. Payments are our calculations. Requirements reflect common lender guidelines.

FAQ

Are jumbo rates higher than conforming rates? On Nov. 19, 2026, jumbo averages were about 0.21 point higher. National averages don't establish your own jumbo premium. How much more is a jumbo loan per month? About $128 a month on $900,000 at the Nov. 19, 2026 gap. What is the 2026 jumbo loan threshold? Any loan above $832,750 in most areas. Can I get a jumbo with 10% down? Some lenders allow it with strong credit and reserves.

Related: Jumbo mortgage rates; jumbo vs. conventional loans.

Sources: Fortune: Mortgage rates Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 (Mortgage Research Center data); FHFA 2026 conforming loan limits.