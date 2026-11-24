Key Takeaways The forecasts used here do not establish mortgage rates through 2031. Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average 30-year mortgage rate in both 2027 and 2028, and the MBA’s October outlook keeps rates above 7% through 2027. These are projections, not promised borrowing rates.

Mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury yield plus a spread. In mid-October 2026 the 10-year was 5.07% and the 30-year rate was 7.33%, a spread of about 2.3 points.

In our illustrations, a 10-year yield near 4.25% with a narrower assumed spread would put 30-year rates near 6%; with yields above 5%, rates would stay above 7%. These are illustrations, not forecasts.

Predicting mortgage rates five years out is mostly guesswork, and even professional forecasters only go out a year or two. What we can do is show what drives rates and what they’d look like under different assumptions. That’s more useful than a single number when you’re deciding whether to buy now, wait or plan a refinance.

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What forecasters say through 2027

Forecaster Q4 2026 2027 Fannie Mae (Nov. 12, 2026; 2028 also 7.2%) — 7.2% MBA (Oct. 2026) 7.3% Above 7%

Sources: Fannie Mae; NowBAM

For context, the Congressional Budget Office’s January 2026 outlook projected the 10-year Treasury at 4.2% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027 and 2028 (CBO). Yields have since run well above that.

How mortgage rates are set

30-year mortgage rate ≈ 10-year Treasury yield + spread

The spread covers lender costs, prepayment risk and investor demand for mortgage bonds. It changes over time; in October 2026 it was about 2.3 points (7.33% minus 5.07%).

Five-year scenarios

10-year Treasury Assumed spread 1.8 points Assumed spread 2.2 points 4.00% 5.8% 6.2% 4.50% 6.3% 6.7% 5.00% 6.8% 7.2% 5.50% 7.3% 7.7%

Our calculation. These are illustrations, not forecasts or offers, and no year-end date is attached to any scenario.

What would push rates lower

Inflation returning toward the Fed’s 2% target (September CPI rose 3.7% year over year; the Fed’s 2% objective uses a different inflation measure)

Fed rate cuts after the current hiking cycle

A recession, which typically drives investors into Treasuries

A narrower mortgage spread as rate volatility calms

What would keep rates high

Persistent inflation

Large federal deficits that push up Treasury supply and yields

Continued Fed hikes; the MBA expects hikes in December 2026 and early 2027

What this means for buyers

If you buy at today’s rates, you may be able to refinance later if you qualify at that time and the savings justify the costs. Refinancing is not guaranteed, and a one-point drop doesn’t automatically justify it; compare the break-even point. Run the numbers on your monthly payment now rather than counting on a specific future rate.

How we got these numbers

Short-term forecasts come from Fannie Mae’s November 12, 2026 forecast and the MBA’s October 2026 outlook; the Treasury baseline from CBO’s January 2026 economic projections; the spread from Freddie Mac’s 30-year rate and the 10-year yield on Oct. 15, 2026. Scenario rates are our calculations.

FAQ

What will mortgage rates be in 5 years? No one knows. Scenarios range from about 6% to nearly 8% depending on Treasury yields and spreads. Will mortgage rates ever go back to 3%? That would require a substantially different combination of Treasury yields and mortgage spreads; this illustration does not predict it. Will mortgage rates go down by 2030? Possibly, if inflation cools and yields fall, but Fannie Mae's November forecast projects 7.2% for 2027 and 2028, and forecasts can change.

Related: When will mortgage rates go down?; mortgage rate forecast for 2027; housing market predictions for 2027.

Sources: Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research: November 12, 2026 forecast; Yahoo Finance (CRE Daily): Fannie Mae raises mortgage rate forecast (Oct. 16, 2026); NowBAM: MBA forecast (Oct. 13, 2026); CBO: The Economic Outlook, January 2026.