Key Takeaways On Nov. 20, 2026, the national average 30-year FHA purchase rate was 7.137% and the 30-year VA rate was 7.131%, vs. 7.403% for a conventional 30-year loan.

The lowest average FHA rates were in Utah and Wyoming (6.625%) and New Hampshire and South Dakota (6.875%). The lowest VA rates were in California (6.478%), Hawaii (6.765%) and Kansas (6.833%).

The highest were Connecticut for FHA (7.500%) and Montana and North Dakota for VA (7.750%). These are the lowest and highest among the reported averages in this snapshot, not the lowest or highest rate available to an individual borrower.

FHA and VA loans usually carry lower rates than conventional mortgages because the government backs them. Averages vary by state. Differences can reflect the mix of loans and lenders in the data as well as local conditions; these averages do not isolate the cause. The table below shows the average 30-year fixed purchase rate for each loan type for states with available data on Nov. 20, 2026.

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National averages

Loan (30-year fixed purchase) Average rate Average yield FHA 7.137% 7.180% VA 7.131% 7.187% Conventional 7.403% 7.477%

Nov. 20, 2026. Yield is as reported in the Bankrate rate feed and isn’t an APR. These are averages, not offers; your APR will appear on your Loan Estimate.

FHA and VA rates by state

State FHA 30-year VA 30-year Conventional 30-year Alabama 7.125% 7.078% 7.477% Arizona n/a n/a 7.625% Arkansas 7.000% 7.125% 7.491% California 6.987% 6.478% 7.309% Colorado 7.375% 7.125% 7.563% Connecticut 7.500% 7.375% 7.387% Delaware 7.375% 7.375% 7.475% District of Columbia 7.125% 7.125% 7.542% Florida 7.063% 7.167% 7.107% Georgia 6.967% 7.010% 7.218% Hawaii n/a 6.765% 6.844% Idaho 7.313% 7.275% 7.629% Illinois 6.909% 6.952% 7.476% Indiana 7.110% 7.053% 7.548% Iowa 6.938% 7.643% 7.406% Kansas 7.063% 6.833% 7.353% Kentucky 7.251% 7.514% 7.571% Louisiana n/a n/a 7.625% Maine 7.375% 7.375% 7.306% Maryland 7.125% 7.152% 7.250% Massachusetts 7.074% 7.142% 7.414% Michigan 7.018% 7.000% 7.394% Minnesota 7.038% 7.400% 7.468% Mississippi n/a n/a 7.523% Missouri 7.125% 7.188% 7.406% Montana n/a 7.750% 7.634% Nebraska 7.000% 6.938% 7.506% Nevada n/a 6.875% 7.146% New Hampshire 6.875% 7.240% 7.521% New Jersey 7.271% 7.265% 7.310% New Mexico n/a 6.875% 7.371% New York 7.176% 7.144% 7.337% North Carolina 7.125% 7.163% 7.466% North Dakota 7.250% 7.750% 7.583% Ohio 7.242% 6.979% 7.587% Oklahoma n/a n/a 7.417% Oregon n/a 7.000% 7.668% Pennsylvania 7.276% 7.279% 7.389% Rhode Island n/a n/a 7.438% South Carolina 7.250% 7.274% 7.486% South Dakota 6.875% 7.554% 7.673% Tennessee 7.125% 7.125% 7.535% Texas 7.250% 7.000% 7.432% Utah 6.625% 6.875% 7.598% Vermont 7.375% 7.375% 7.568% Virginia 7.233% 7.152% 7.422% Washington n/a n/a 7.537% West Virginia 7.125% 7.125% 7.397% Wisconsin 7.354% 7.506% 7.469% Wyoming 6.625% 6.875% 7.652%

Average 30-year fixed purchase rates, Nov. 20, 2026. “n/a” means too few lenders reported that day. Alaska isn’t included in the data feed.

Why FHA and VA rates differ by state

Differences can reflect the mix of loans and lenders in the data as well as local conditions; these averages do not isolate the cause. Small states with only a few reporting markets can swing more from day to day. In a few states (Connecticut and Maine, for example) FHA averages were close to or above conventional on this date, so compare both. A lower interest rate does not necessarily mean lower total cost. FHA mortgage insurance and any applicable VA funding fee must be considered; some VA borrowers are exempt from that fee.

FHA vs. VA at a glance

FHA VA Who qualifies Anyone meeting FHA guidelines Eligible veterans, service members and some spouses Minimum down 3.5% (580+ score) 0% Mortgage insurance Upfront 1.75% plus annual premium None; a one-time funding fee instead, though some VA borrowers are exempt

How we got these numbers

Rates are Bankrate’s lender-reported averages for 30-year fixed purchase loans, aggregated by state across reporting markets, as published by The Mortgage Reports for Nov. 20, 2026. State figures are the mean of market averages.

FAQ

What was the average FHA rate on Nov. 20, 2026? 7.137% nationally on Nov. 20, 2026. What was the average VA rate on Nov. 20, 2026? 7.131%. Which state has the lowest FHA rate? Utah and Wyoming (6.625%) had the lowest reported FHA averages on Nov. 20, 2026. That's the lowest among the reported averages in this snapshot, not the lowest rate available to an individual borrower. Are FHA rates lower than conventional? On Nov. 20, 2026, the national FHA average was about a quarter of a point below conventional. A lower interest rate does not necessarily mean lower total cost once FHA mortgage insurance is included.

Related: Mortgage rates by state; FHA loan limits; VA home loans.

Sources: Bankrate mortgage rate data as published by The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 20, 2026).