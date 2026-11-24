Key Takeaways
- On Nov. 20, 2026, the national average 30-year FHA purchase rate was 7.137% and the 30-year VA rate was 7.131%, vs. 7.403% for a conventional 30-year loan.
- The lowest average FHA rates were in Utah and Wyoming (6.625%) and New Hampshire and South Dakota (6.875%). The lowest VA rates were in California (6.478%), Hawaii (6.765%) and Kansas (6.833%).
- The highest were Connecticut for FHA (7.500%) and Montana and North Dakota for VA (7.750%). These are the lowest and highest among the reported averages in this snapshot, not the lowest or highest rate available to an individual borrower.
FHA and VA loans usually carry lower rates than conventional mortgages because the government backs them. Averages vary by state. Differences can reflect the mix of loans and lenders in the data as well as local conditions; these averages do not isolate the cause. The table below shows the average 30-year fixed purchase rate for each loan type for states with available data on Nov. 20, 2026.Check your home loan options. Start here
In this article (Skip to...)
- National averages
- FHA and VA rates by state
- Why FHA and VA rates differ by state
- FHA vs. VA at a glance
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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National averages
|Loan (30-year fixed purchase)
|Average rate
|Average yield
|FHA
|7.137%
|7.180%
|VA
|7.131%
|7.187%
|Conventional
|7.403%
|7.477%
Nov. 20, 2026. Yield is as reported in the Bankrate rate feed and isn’t an APR. These are averages, not offers; your APR will appear on your Loan Estimate.
FHA and VA rates by state
|State
|FHA 30-year
|VA 30-year
|Conventional 30-year
|Alabama
|7.125%
|7.078%
|7.477%
|Arizona
|n/a
|n/a
|7.625%
|Arkansas
|7.000%
|7.125%
|7.491%
|California
|6.987%
|6.478%
|7.309%
|Colorado
|7.375%
|7.125%
|7.563%
|Connecticut
|7.500%
|7.375%
|7.387%
|Delaware
|7.375%
|7.375%
|7.475%
|District of Columbia
|7.125%
|7.125%
|7.542%
|Florida
|7.063%
|7.167%
|7.107%
|Georgia
|6.967%
|7.010%
|7.218%
|Hawaii
|n/a
|6.765%
|6.844%
|Idaho
|7.313%
|7.275%
|7.629%
|Illinois
|6.909%
|6.952%
|7.476%
|Indiana
|7.110%
|7.053%
|7.548%
|Iowa
|6.938%
|7.643%
|7.406%
|Kansas
|7.063%
|6.833%
|7.353%
|Kentucky
|7.251%
|7.514%
|7.571%
|Louisiana
|n/a
|n/a
|7.625%
|Maine
|7.375%
|7.375%
|7.306%
|Maryland
|7.125%
|7.152%
|7.250%
|Massachusetts
|7.074%
|7.142%
|7.414%
|Michigan
|7.018%
|7.000%
|7.394%
|Minnesota
|7.038%
|7.400%
|7.468%
|Mississippi
|n/a
|n/a
|7.523%
|Missouri
|7.125%
|7.188%
|7.406%
|Montana
|n/a
|7.750%
|7.634%
|Nebraska
|7.000%
|6.938%
|7.506%
|Nevada
|n/a
|6.875%
|7.146%
|New Hampshire
|6.875%
|7.240%
|7.521%
|New Jersey
|7.271%
|7.265%
|7.310%
|New Mexico
|n/a
|6.875%
|7.371%
|New York
|7.176%
|7.144%
|7.337%
|North Carolina
|7.125%
|7.163%
|7.466%
|North Dakota
|7.250%
|7.750%
|7.583%
|Ohio
|7.242%
|6.979%
|7.587%
|Oklahoma
|n/a
|n/a
|7.417%
|Oregon
|n/a
|7.000%
|7.668%
|Pennsylvania
|7.276%
|7.279%
|7.389%
|Rhode Island
|n/a
|n/a
|7.438%
|South Carolina
|7.250%
|7.274%
|7.486%
|South Dakota
|6.875%
|7.554%
|7.673%
|Tennessee
|7.125%
|7.125%
|7.535%
|Texas
|7.250%
|7.000%
|7.432%
|Utah
|6.625%
|6.875%
|7.598%
|Vermont
|7.375%
|7.375%
|7.568%
|Virginia
|7.233%
|7.152%
|7.422%
|Washington
|n/a
|n/a
|7.537%
|West Virginia
|7.125%
|7.125%
|7.397%
|Wisconsin
|7.354%
|7.506%
|7.469%
|Wyoming
|6.625%
|6.875%
|7.652%
Average 30-year fixed purchase rates, Nov. 20, 2026. “n/a” means too few lenders reported that day. Alaska isn’t included in the data feed.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
Why FHA and VA rates differ by state
Differences can reflect the mix of loans and lenders in the data as well as local conditions; these averages do not isolate the cause. Small states with only a few reporting markets can swing more from day to day. In a few states (Connecticut and Maine, for example) FHA averages were close to or above conventional on this date, so compare both. A lower interest rate does not necessarily mean lower total cost. FHA mortgage insurance and any applicable VA funding fee must be considered; some VA borrowers are exempt from that fee.
FHA vs. VA at a glance
|FHA
|VA
|Who qualifies
|Anyone meeting FHA guidelines
|Eligible veterans, service members and some spouses
|Minimum down
|3.5% (580+ score)
|0%
|Mortgage insurance
|Upfront 1.75% plus annual premium
|None; a one-time funding fee instead, though some VA borrowers are exempt
How we got these numbers
Rates are Bankrate’s lender-reported averages for 30-year fixed purchase loans, aggregated by state across reporting markets, as published by The Mortgage Reports for Nov. 20, 2026. State figures are the mean of market averages.
FAQ
Related: Mortgage rates by state; FHA loan limits; VA home loans.
Sources: Bankrate mortgage rate data as published by The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 20, 2026).