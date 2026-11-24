Key Takeaways Bank statement loans let self-employed borrowers qualify using 12 or 24 months of eligible deposits instead of tax returns, after the lender excludes non-income transfers and applies its underwriting and expense adjustments.

On Nov. 24, 2026, one lender’s published 30-year fixed bank statement rates ran from 7.125% (7.485% APR, with 3.5 points) to 8.50% (no points). These are different pricing scenarios from one lender, not a market-wide rate range or a matched comparison with conventional loans.

The lenders we checked list a 620–660 credit minimum, 10% down for a primary home and 3–6 months of reserves. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

If you’re self-employed, your tax returns may show far less income than your business actually brings in. A bank statement loan solves that by calculating income from your deposits. A bank statement loan may cost more than a conventional loan; compare matched quotes, points, fees and eligibility. For some borrowers, it can be the difference between qualifying and not.

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Bank statement loan rates

Loan Rate APR Points 30-year fixed bank statement, lowest 7.125% 7.485% 3.50 30-year fixed bank statement, no points 8.50% 8.50% 0 30-year fixed conventional (national average, Nov. 24) 7.403% 7.477% —

Bank statement rates are Griffin Funding’s published 30-year fixed range on Nov. 24, 2026. The lowest rate requires 3.5 points; Griffin’s loan amount, LTV, credit score and property type assumptions apply as stated with its published rates. These are different pricing scenarios from one lender, not a market-wide rate range or a matched comparison with conventional loans. Rates vary with credit score, down payment, loan size and property type. Second homes and investment properties typically cost 0.25 to 0.50 point more (McGowan Mortgages).

Requirements by lender

Requirement Griffin Funding JVM Lending (bank statement) JVM Lending (12-month personal) Minimum credit score 620 660 640 Minimum down payment 10% (680+ score, up to $1M) 10% 10% Maximum loan $4.5 million Not stated $3.5 million Statements 12 or 24 months, personal or business 12 to 24 months 12 months, personal Maximum DTI 55% Up to 50% Ask lender Reserves 3+ months 3–6 months 3–6 months Self-employment history Ask lender 2 years Not required

Sources: Griffin Funding; JVM Lending (Oct. 2026). JVM’s 12-month personal-statement loan is a separate product from its standard bank statement program.

How lenders calculate your income

With personal statements, lenders count eligible deposits after excluding non-income transfers and applying their underwriting rules. With business statements, they subtract an expense factor. Griffin Funding’s factor ranges from 15% to 50% depending on your business type and staff, and a CPA letter can lower it to as little as 10%.

Business type No employees 1–5 employees 6+ employees Service 15% 30% 50% Product 25% 50% 50%

Example: $20,000 in average monthly business deposits with a 30% expense factor counts as $14,000 a month in qualifying income.

Bank statement loan vs. conventional

Bank statement loan Conventional loan Income proof 12–24 months of deposits Tax returns, W-2s Typical rate May cost more; compare matched quotes, points and fees Market rate Down payment 10%+ 3%+ Loan size Up to $3.5M–$4.5M $832,750 conforming limit in most areas (2026)

How we got these numbers

Rates and requirements come from lenders’ published bank statement programs, checked Nov. 14, 2026 (Griffin Funding rates updated Nov. 24, 2026). The expense factors shown are Griffin Funding’s and may differ at other lenders. The conventional rate is the Mortech national 30-year fixed purchase average on Nov. 24, 2026.

FAQ

What is the rate on a bank statement loan? One lender published 7.125% (with 3.5 points) to 8.50% (no points) for a 30-year fixed on Nov. 24, 2026. These are pricing scenarios from one lender, not a market-wide range; your rate depends on points, credit, down payment and lender. What credit score do you need? The lenders we checked list 620 to 660. You must also meet the program's and lender's other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. How much do you need to put down? At least 10% for a primary home; 15% to 25% for investment properties or larger loans. 12 or 24 months of statements: which is better? 24 months can smooth out a slow year. 12 months helps if your income has recently grown.

Sources: Griffin Funding: Bank statement loans (rates as of Nov. 24, 2026); JVM Lending: Bank statement mortgage (Oct. 23, 2026); McGowan Mortgages: Bank statement loan rates (March 2026); Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 24, 2026).