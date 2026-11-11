ARM vs. Fixed Rates Today: How Big Is the Gap?

Key Takeaways On Nov. 10, 2026, the average conventional 5-year ARM rate was 6.222% (6.791% APR) and the 30-year fixed rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR), a gap of 0.979 percentage points (Mortech national averages).

On a $400,000 loan, that gap lowers principal and interest by $259.83 a month ($2,455.59 vs. $2,715.42), or $15,590 over the five-year fixed period. On $300,000, the difference is $194.88 a month.

The Mortgage Reports data: the 5-year ARM averaged about 0.70 points below the 30-year fixed in 2026.

The gap between ARM and fixed mortgage rates is about 1 percentage point today. As of November 2026, the national average conventional 5-year ARM rate was 6.222% (6.791% APR) and the 30-year fixed rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, a difference of 0.979 points. That is wider than the 0.387-point gap on Aug. 4, 2026. On a $400,000 loan, it works out to $259.83 less per month in principal and interest for the first five years. These are national averages; your rates depend on your credit, down payment, property and lender.

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ARM vs. fixed mortgage rates today ( 2026 )

Loan type (conventional purchase) Rate, Nov. 10, 2026 APR, Nov. 10, 2026 30-year fixed 7.201% 7.270% 15-year fixed 6.601% 6.703% 5-year ARM 6.222% 6.791% Gap: 30-year fixed minus 5-year ARM 0.979 points 0.479 points

Source: Mortech national averages, as of Nov. 10, 2026.

Note the APR gap is about half the rate gap. An ARM’s APR assumes the rate will adjust after the fixed period, so it reflects some of the expected cost later in the loan. The live average 30-year fixed rate, updated daily, is 7.283 (7.354 APR) as of November 12, 2026 . There is no live daily ARM figure on this page, so the ARM numbers here are dated Nov. 10, 2026. For a longer view of fixed rates, see our 30-year mortgage rates chart.

How much an ARM saves per month

Loan amount 30-year fixed at 7.201% (7.270% APR) 5-year ARM at 6.222% (6.791% APR) Monthly difference Difference over 60 months $300,000 $2,036.57 $1,841.69 $194.88 $11,692.55 $400,000 $2,715.42 $2,455.59 $259.83 $15,590.07

These are principal and interest only, using a 30-year (360-month) amortization for both loans. Taxes, insurance and mortgage insurance are extra. On Nov. 10, 2026, the average APR was 7.270% for the 30-year fixed and 6.791% for the 5-year ARM. These are examples, not offers.

The math: monthly payment = P × [i(1 + i)n] ÷ [(1 + i)n − 1], where P is the loan amount, i is the annual rate divided by 12, and n is 360 payments. For $400,000 at 7.201%, i = 0.07201 ÷ 12 = 0.0060008, and the formula gives $2,715.42. At 6.222%, i = 0.005185, and the payment is $2,455.59.

How the ARM vs. fixed gap has moved since August 2026

Week (Tuesday) 30-year fixed 5-year ARM Gap (points) Aug. 4, 2026 6.778% 6.391% 0.387 Aug. 11, 2026 6.763% 6.342% 0.421 Aug. 18, 2026 6.694% 6.342% 0.352 Aug. 25, 2026 6.718% 6.333% 0.385 Sept. 1, 2026 6.735% 6.325% 0.410 Sept. 8, 2026 6.842% 6.335% 0.507 Sept. 15, 2026 6.904% 5.911% 0.993 Sept. 22, 2026 7.115% 6.092% 1.023 Sept. 29, 2026 7.220% 6.522% 0.698 Oct. 6, 2026 7.488% 6.761% 0.727 Oct. 13, 2026 7.550% 6.445% 1.105 Oct. 20, 2026 7.457% 6.818% 0.639 Oct. 27, 2026 7.359% 6.328% 1.031 Nov. 3, 2026 7.275% 6.553% 0.722 Nov. 10, 2026 7.201% (7.270% APR) 6.222% (6.791% APR) 0.979

Source: Mortech national averages for conventional purchase loans, Tuesdays, Aug. 4 to Nov. 10, 2026.

The gap widened from under 0.5 points in August to about 0.7 to 1.1 points from mid-September on, averaging 0.692 points over the 15 weeks. Fixed rates climbed to a high of 7.550% on Oct. 13 before easing, while the ARM average moved more from week to week, from a low of 5.911% on Sept. 15 to a high of 6.818% on Oct. 20. Because the ARM series is choppy, a single week’s gap can overstate or understate the typical spread.

The Mortgage Reports data: The ARM-to-fixed gap across 2026

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 10, 2026, the average 5-year ARM rate averaged 6.014% and the 30-year fixed averaged 6.715%, a gap of about 0.70 percentage points, according to the Mortech national averages The Mortgage Reports tracks daily. Today’s gap of 0.979 points is wider than that year-to-date average.

Loan type (purchase) 2026 low (The Mortgage Reports rate data) 2026 high (The Mortgage Reports rate data) 2026 average (The Mortgage Reports rate data) 5-year ARM 5.315% (March 6) 6.924% (Oct. 21) 6.014% 30-year fixed 6.041% (March 2) 7.568% (Oct. 14) 6.715%

Source: Mortech national average rates for purchase loans, tracked daily by The Mortgage Reports, Jan. 1 to Nov. 10, 2026.

How ARM caps and adjustments work

A 5-year ARM keeps the same rate for the first five years, then adjusts. Freddie Mac’s standard 5-year SOFR ARM, called a 5/6, adjusts every six months after the fixed period and is tied to the 30-day average SOFR plus a margin, according to its SOFR ARM fact sheet. Caps limit how much the rate can move:

Initial cap: the most the rate can change at the first adjustment. The CFPB says this is commonly 2% or 5%.

Subsequent cap: the most it can change at each later adjustment, commonly 1% or 2%.

Lifetime cap: the most it can rise over the life of the loan, commonly 5%.

Freddie Mac’s 5/6 uses 2/1/5 caps. Starting from 6.222%, that means the rate could reach no higher than 8.222% at the first adjustment and 11.222% over the life of the loan. Lenders must also plan for that: Fannie Mae’s Selling Guide has lenders qualify 5-year ARM borrowers at the greater of the fully indexed rate or the maximum rate possible in the first five years, which DU sets at the note rate plus 2%. See how ARM rates work for more on 3/1, 5/1, 7/1 and 10/1 structures. Sources: CFPB, Freddie Mac.

When an ARM breaks even vs. a fixed rate

An ARM comes out ahead as long as its lower early payments outweigh any higher payments later. We compared total cost to date, meaning all payments made plus the remaining loan balance, month by month.

Assumptions, for illustration only: a $400,000 loan; a 30-year fixed rate of 7.201% (7.270% APR); a 5-year ARM starting at 6.222% (6.791% APR) with 2/1/5 caps that adjusts every six months after year five; the payment is recalculated on the remaining balance at each change; no closing cost differences, refinancing or extra payments.

Scenario ARM rate after year 5 ARM payment after first reset ARM ahead until about Rates stay flat or fall 6.222% or lower $2,455.59 or lower Stays ahead Rate rises 2 points once, then holds 8.222% $2,935.71 Month 127 (about 10 years, 7 months) Worst case: rate rises to every cap 8.222%, then +1 point every 6 months to 11.222% $2,935.71, rising to $3,700.41 Month 86 (about 7 years, 2 months)

At the end of year five, the ARM borrower in this example is about $19,690 ahead: $15,590 in lower payments plus a slightly smaller balance. In the worst case, that lead is gone a little over two years after the first adjustment. If you sell or refinance before the fixed period ends, the reset never applies, though refinancing has its own costs and depends on rates and your finances at the time.

How we got these numbers

Rates are Mortech national averages for conventional purchase loans, as of Nov. 10, 2026, and the weekly series uses each Tuesday from Aug. 4 to Nov. 10, 2026. We calculated payments with the standard amortization formula above and ran the break-even scenarios month by month. Cap rules come from the CFPB, Freddie Mac’s SOFR ARM fact sheet and Fannie Mae’s Selling Guide. Our rate source does not include a 7-year ARM, so this page does not show one. Historical highs, lows and averages are interest rates, not APRs.

ARM vs. fixed rate FAQ

How much lower are ARM rates than fixed rates today? On Nov. 10, 2026, the average 5-year ARM rate was 6.222% (6.791% APR) and the 30-year fixed rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR), a gap of 0.979 percentage points. How much does a 5-year ARM save on a $400,000 loan? At those averages, principal and interest is $2,455.59 a month on the ARM vs. $2,715.42 on the fixed loan, a difference of $259.83 a month or about $15,590 over five years. Has the gap between ARM and fixed rates been growing? Yes, from 0.387 points on Aug. 4, 2026 to 0.979 points on Nov. 10, with a high of 1.105 points on Oct. 13. The weekly ARM average moves around a lot, so the gap is not steady. How high can a 5-year ARM rate go? It depends on your caps. With common 2/1/5 caps, a 6.222% starting rate could rise to 8.222% at the first adjustment and no higher than 11.222% over the loan's life. When does an ARM stop saving money vs. a fixed rate? In our $400,000 example, the ARM stays ahead for about 7 years and 2 months even if the rate rises to every cap, and about 10.6 years if it rises 2 points once. If rates stay flat or fall, it stays ahead.

Sources: Mortech national average rates (Nov. 10, 2026, and weekly Aug. 4 to Nov. 10, 2026), CFPB: ARM rate caps, Freddie Mac SOFR ARM At-A-Glance, Fannie Mae Selling Guide B3-6-04.