Key Takeaways The national average 30-year fixed purchase rate was 7.403% on Nov. 24, 2026, up from under 6% in February.

Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average 30-year mortgage rate in both 2027 and 2028. These are projections, not promised borrowing rates. The MBA expects rates above 7% through 2027.

Key factors: September CPI rose 3.7% year over year, and the Fed has begun raising short-term rates again.

The forecasts cited here differ and can change; they do not establish when rates will fall. After falling below 6% in late February 2026, mortgage rates climbed above 7% by mid-October as inflation reaccelerated and the Federal Reserve started hiking. As of November 2026, Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average in 2027 and 2028, and the Mortgage Bankers Association expects rates above 7% through 2027. These are projections, not promised borrowing rates. A sharp slowdown in the economy or a quick drop in inflation could change that.

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Where rates are now

Date 30-year fixed rate Source Feb. 26, 2026 5.98% Freddie Mac Oct. 15, 2026 7.33% Freddie Mac Nov. 24, 2026 7.403% (7.477% APR) Mortech purchase average

Freddie Mac figures as reported by CRE Daily via Yahoo Finance.

What forecasters expect

Forecaster Late 2026 2027 Forecast date Fannie Mae — 7.2% average (also 7.2% in 2028) Nov. 12, 2026 Mortgage Bankers Association 7.3% (Q4) Above 7% all year October 2026

Sources: Fannie Mae; NowBAM

Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average for 2027 and 2028; its October outlook had projected 7.5% for 2027. Before October, Fannie Mae’s forecast had rates at 6.8% in late 2026 and 6.7% in 2027, and in May it expected about 6.2% in 2027 (Scotsman Guide).

For quarter-by-quarter numbers, see our mortgage rate forecast for 2027 and our housing market predictions for 2027.

Why rates are high

Inflation. September CPI rose 3.7% year over year; the Fed’s 2% objective uses a different inflation measure.

September CPI rose 3.7% year over year; the Fed’s 2% objective uses a different inflation measure. Fed hikes. The Fed raised rates in September 2026 for the first time in three years. The MBA expects more quarter-point hikes in December 2026 and early 2027, which would put the federal funds rate at 4.25% to 4.5%.

The Fed raised rates in September 2026 for the first time in three years. The MBA expects more quarter-point hikes in December 2026 and early 2027, which would put the federal funds rate at 4.25% to 4.5%. Treasury yields. Mortgage rates track the 10-year Treasury yield, which hit about 5.31% before easing to 5.07% on Oct. 15.

What could bring rates down sooner

Inflation falling faster than expected

A weaker job market or recession, which tends to push investors into Treasuries

Market stress: in October, a stock sell-off pulled Treasury yields down even as inflation data came in hot

MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni said, “We’re going to come down from this spike in rates,” though the group’s forecast still has rates above 7% in 2027.

Should you wait?

If you find a home you can afford now, waiting for lower rates is a gamble: the forecasts cited here differ and can change; they do not establish when rates will fall. Options include buying now and possibly refinancing later (you may be able to refinance if you qualify at that time and the savings justify the costs; refinancing is not guaranteed), buying points to lower your rate, or considering an ARM. ARM payments can increase after the initial fixed period. The MBA says more buyers are turning to ARMs as rates top 7%. Forecasts can be wrong, so talk to a lender about what fits your situation.

How we got these numbers

Fannie Mae figures come from its November 12, 2026 forecast; its earlier outlooks are cited only as history. MBA figures are from its October 2026 outlook as reported by trade press. Current rates are Freddie Mac’s weekly survey and the Mortech national 30-year fixed purchase average.

FAQ

Will mortgage rates go down in 2027? Fannie Mae's November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average in 2027, and the MBA expects above 7%. The forecasts cited here differ and can change; they do not establish when rates will fall. Will mortgage rates go back to 6%? None of the forecasts we reviewed expect that through 2027. Why did mortgage rates go up in 2026? Inflation reaccelerated and the Fed began raising rates, pushing Treasury yields above 5%. Is it better to buy now or wait? It depends on your budget and plans. The forecasts cited here don't establish when rates will fall. You may be able to refinance if you qualify at that time and the savings justify the costs; refinancing is not guaranteed.

Sources: Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research: November 12, 2026 forecast; BLS: Consumer Price Index, September 2026; Yahoo Finance (CRE Daily): Fannie Mae raises mortgage rate forecast to 7.5% for 2027 (Oct. 16, 2026); NowBAM: Mortgage rates above 7% through 2027, MBA forecast (Oct. 13, 2026); Scotsman Guide: Fannie Mae predicts little change in rates (May 14, 2026); Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 24, 2026).