Key Takeaways Published forecasts point to little national price change in 2027: Fannie Mae projects +0.6% (Q4 to Q4), Goldman Sachs +0.8% (December to December) and Zillow 0.0% (June 2026 to June 2027). They use different measures and periods and are not directly comparable.

Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects 3.989 million existing-home sales in 2027, down 0.4% from its 2026 estimate. Goldman Sachs expects existing-home sales to slip to 3.9 million.

Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average 30-year mortgage rate in both 2027 and 2028. Goldman Sachs cites a 6.4% level for 2027 without specifying a quarter. These are projections, not promised borrowing rates. The national average was 7.403% (7.477% APR) on Nov. 24, 2026.

As of November 2026, published forecasts point to a slow 2027 housing market. Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average 30-year mortgage rate in both 2027 and 2028, 3.989 million existing-home sales in 2027 (down 0.4% from its 2026 estimate) and 0.6% home price growth (Q4 to Q4). Goldman Sachs Research expects prices to rise 0.8% and cites a 6.4% mortgage rate level for 2027 without specifying a quarter. These are projections, not promised borrowing rates.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

2027 housing forecasts at a glance

Forecaster Released 2027 home prices 2027 home sales 30-year rate, 2027 Fannie Mae ESR Group Nov. 12, 2026 +0.6% (Q4 2026 to Q4 2027) 3.989 million existing (−0.4% from its 2026 estimate) 7.2% average (2027 and 2028) Mortgage Bankers Association Oct. 11, 2026 — — 7.2% (Q1–Q3), 7.1% (Q4) Goldman Sachs Research Oct. 30, 2026 +0.8% (Dec. 2026 to Dec. 2027) 3.9 million existing (down from 4.0 million) 6.4% (2027 level; quarter not specified in the cited article) Zillow July 2026 0.0% (June 2026 to June 2027) — — National Association of Realtors Not yet published Not yet published Not yet published Not yet published

These forecasts use different price measures and periods and are not directly comparable. We will update this table as Realtor.com, Redfin and NAR publish their 2027 outlooks.

Home prices in 2027: forecasts point to little change

Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects 0.6% home price growth from Q4 2026 to Q4 2027. Goldman Sachs expects 0.8% growth from December 2026 to December 2027, slowing from 1.1% in 2026. Zillow’s July 2026 forecast called for 0.0% change in its home value index from June 2026 to June 2027, after a -0.2% reading a month earlier. The forecasts shown here are not a guarantee against a national or local price decline.

Local markets will differ. Zillow’s July forecast had the biggest declines in Austin, Texas, and Houma, La. (both -6.4%), and the biggest gains in Rockford, Ill. (+4.3%) and Syracuse, N.Y. (+3.6%).

If inflation were 2%, a 0.6% nominal price increase would represent a decline in purchasing-power terms. For buyers, slower price growth and rising incomes could help affordability while rates stay high.

Home sales in 2027: about the same as 2026

Fannie Mae’s November 12, 2026 forecast projects 3.989 million existing-home sales in 2027, down 0.4% from its 2026 estimate. Its earlier October forecast had projected 4.713 million total home sales in 2027, including 4.061 million existing homes.

Goldman Sachs is more cautious. It expects existing-home sales to slip to 3.9 million in 2027 from an estimated 4.0 million in 2026, 26% below 2019. Goldman also expects single-family housing starts to fall to 870,000 from 900,000.

Mortgage rates in 2027

The forecasts disagree on rates more than on prices. Fannie Mae’s November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average 30-year mortgage rate in both 2027 and 2028; its October outlook had projected 7.5%. The MBA expects 7.2% for most of 2027 and 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs cites a 6.4% level for 2027 without specifying a quarter. These are projections, not promised borrowing rates. The national average 30-year fixed rate was 7.403% (7.477% APR) on Nov. 24, 2026.

For quarter-by-quarter numbers, see our mortgage rate forecast for 2027.

Why forecasters expect a slow year

Rates near 7%. Fannie Mae and the MBA both project 2027 rates of about 7.1% to 7.2%. That keeps monthly payments high and many owners locked into older, lower rates.

Fannie Mae and the MBA both project 2027 rates of about 7.1% to 7.2%. That keeps monthly payments high and many owners locked into older, lower rates. Fewer new households. Goldman Sachs cites lower immigration as a drag on household formation and expects “housing demand to remain tepid.”

Goldman Sachs cites lower immigration as a drag on household formation and expects “housing demand to remain tepid.” Fannie Mae's sharp revision. Fannie Mae raised its 2027 rate forecast from 6.7% to 7.5% in October, then projected 7.2% in its November 12 forecast.

What it means for buyers and sellers

Buyers: Flat prices and more listings can mean more room to negotiate on price, repairs and closing costs. Rates are the bigger swing factor, so compare quotes from several lenders.

Flat prices and more listings can mean more room to negotiate on price, repairs and closing costs. Rates are the bigger swing factor, so compare quotes from several lenders. Sellers: Price growth near zero means pricing to the market matters more than in recent years.

Price growth near zero means pricing to the market matters more than in recent years. Owners: The forecasts shown here are not a guarantee against a national or local price decline; local markets vary and forecasts can be wrong.

How we got these numbers

We collected each forecaster’s most recent published 2027 figures, checked on Nov. 14, 2026. Fannie Mae figures come from its November 12, 2026 forecast; its October forecast is cited only as a historical comparison. Goldman Sachs figures come from Mortgage Professional America’s Nov. 2, 2026 report on Goldman’s outlook. The Zillow figure is from its July 2026 update as reported by Fast Company; Zillow updates monthly; no newer reading had been published as of Nov. 24, 2026. The baseline rate is the Mortech national average for a 30-year fixed purchase loan on Nov. 24, 2026.

FAQ

Will home prices drop in 2027? The forecasts shown here point to little national change: Fannie Mae projects 0.6% (Q4 to Q4), Goldman Sachs 0.8% and Zillow 0.0% (June to June). They use different measures and periods, they are not a guarantee against a national or local decline, and some metros such as Austin are forecast to fall. How many homes will sell in 2027? Fannie Mae's November 12 forecast projects 3.989 million existing-home sales, down 0.4% from its 2026 estimate. Goldman Sachs expects existing-home sales of 3.9 million. Will mortgage rates go down in 2027? Fannie Mae's November 12 forecast projects a 7.2% average in 2027 and 2028, the MBA expects 7.1% to 7.2%, and Goldman Sachs cites a 6.4% level for 2027 without specifying a quarter. These are projections, not promised borrowing rates. The average was 7.403% (7.477% APR) on Nov. 24, 2026. Is 2027 a good year to buy a house? It depends on your finances and plans. Forecasts point to flat prices and rates near 7%, so your payment depends mostly on the rate you lock. A lender can help you weigh your own situation.

Sources: Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research: November 12, 2026 forecast; Goldman Sachs: The outlook for US housing in 2027; The Housing Current: Fannie Mae October 2026 sales forecast; Mortgage.News: Fannie Mae’s October outlook cuts 2027 sales and originations (Oct. 15, 2026); Mortgage Professional America: Goldman Sachs 2027 housing outlook (Nov. 2, 2026); Fast Company: Zillow home price forecast for 400 markets (July 29, 2026); MBA Newslink: MBA forecast, Oct. 13, 2026; Homes.com: NAR economist holds 2027 forecast; Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 24, 2026).