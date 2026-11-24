Key Takeaways As of November 2026, there is no federal first-time home buyer tax credit and no general federal down-payment grant that every first-time buyer can claim. Targeted assistance may be federally funded but administered through state, local or other eligible programs. The last broad federal homebuyer credit expired in 2010; a mortgage credit certificate is a federal tax benefit some buyers can still use.

These proposals use different mechanisms: tax credits, matched savings grants or expanded IRA withdrawal exceptions. Proposed benefits are not available merely because legislation was introduced. As of Nov. 17, 2026, none of the bills below had moved past committee.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which became law on July 11, 2026, focuses on supply and doesn’t include a credit or down payment money.

If you’ve seen ads for a "$15,000 first-time buyer grant,” here’s what’s really going on: Congress has several proposals, but none has become law. What you can use now are state and local down payment programs, mortgage credit certificates, and first-home IRA distributions that can qualify for an exception to the 10% early-distribution tax (up to $10,000 lifetime; ordinary income tax may still apply).

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Bills in Congress

Bill What it would offer Status (Congress.gov, checked Nov. 17, 2026) First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit Act (H.R. 4717 / S. 2402) Refundable credit of 10% of the price, up to $15,000, with income and price limits In committee. Both versions were introduced and referred (House Ways and Means; Senate Finance) on July 23, 2025, with no later action. American Homeownership Opportunity proposal Refundable credit equal to your down payment, up to $50,000; phases out above $150,000 single / $300,000 joint income A proposal included in a May 2025 committee amendment that was not adopted. We could not confirm a separately introduced bill as of Nov. 17, 2026. Make American Housing Affordable (MAHA) Act (H.R. 7216) $5,000 credit ($10,000 joint) for a primary-home purchase. The introduced H.R. 7216 text begins the phaseout above $250,000 MAGI ($500,000 jointly), with full phaseout at $300,000 ($600,000 jointly). It also restricts repeat claims within four preceding tax years. In committee. Introduced and referred to House Ways and Means on Jan. 22, 2026, with no later action. Homeownership Promise Act (S. 5473) A proposed matching-grant/account program, not a tax credit: $5 federal match per $1 saved, up to $50,000 on $10,000 saved In committee. Introduced and referred to Senate Banking on Sept. 23, 2026, with no later action. Uplifting First-Time Homebuyers Act (H.R. 3526 / S. 2867) An IRA early-withdrawal exception proposal, not a tax credit: would raise the $10,000 limit to $50,000 In committee. Referred to House Ways and Means (May 20, 2025) and Senate Finance (Sept. 18, 2025), with no later action.

Sources: Congress.gov action records for H.R. 4717, S. 2402, H.R. 7216, S. 5473, H.R. 3526 and S. 2867 (checked Nov. 17, 2026); Inman (Oct. 29, 2026); Better (Oct. 5, 2026)

What became law: the ROAD to Housing Act

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law on July 11, 2026. The Act includes restrictions on certain large institutional investors, subject to statutory exceptions and implementation rules; these are not a homebuyer grant. Treasury’s proposed implementing regulation was published in October 2026 and is not final. It doesn’t give buyers a credit or cash.

Help you can use now

Option What it does State and local down payment assistance More than 2,600 programs nationwide; many are grants or forgivable loans Mortgage credit certificate (MCC) Turns 20%–40% of your mortgage interest into a tax credit, capped at $2,000 a year when the rate is above 20% IRA withdrawal Eligible first-home distributions can qualify for an exception to the 10% early-distribution tax, subject to a $10,000 lifetime limit and other conditions. Ordinary income tax may still apply. FHA, VA, USDA loans 3.5% down, 0% down or 0% down, respectively

How we got this information

Bill status comes from each bill’s Congress.gov action record, checked Nov. 17, 2026. Bill descriptions come from the introduced texts on GovInfo and Congress.gov, Inman’s Oct. 29, 2026 tracker and Better’s Oct. 5, 2026 summary.

FAQ

Is there a $15,000 first-time home buyer credit? Not yet. It's a proposal (H.R. 4717 / S. 2402) that hasn't passed. Is there a federal first-time home buyer grant? There is no general federal down-payment grant that every first-time buyer can claim. Targeted assistance may be federally funded but administered through state, local or other eligible programs. When was the last federal homebuyer credit? The last broad federal homebuyer tax credit expired in 2010. A mortgage credit certificate is a federal tax benefit some buyers can still use. Did the ROAD to Housing Act include a tax credit? No.

Related: First-time home buyer grants; down payment assistance by state.

Sources: Inman: 12 housing bills that could shape affordability after the midterms (Oct. 29, 2026); Better: First-time homebuyer tax credit 2026 (Oct. 5, 2026); Congress.gov: all actions for H.R. 4717, S. 2402, H.R. 7216, S. 5473, H.R. 3526, S. 2867 (checked Nov. 17, 2026).