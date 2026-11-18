Key Takeaways Citi offers up to $7,500 in Lender Paid Assistance for primary-residence purchases.

You may meet the program’s income/location criteria if your income is below 120% of area median or the home is in a low- to moderate-income tract, inside a Citi Assessment Area. You also need a Citi-approved homebuyer class, and approval depends on the remaining requirements.

The money goes to closing costs first, then a rate buydown. It can’t be used for the down payment.

Citi pairs its assistance with the HomeRun mortgage, which allows as little as 3% down (5% in some high-cost areas) with no private mortgage insurance.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Citi Lender Paid Assistance at a glance

Feature Detail Amount Up to $7,500 Use Non-recurring closing costs, then rate buydown Not allowed Down payment, prepaid escrows, interim interest, cash back; can't combine with other Citi incentives Income Below 120% of area median, or home in a low- to moderate-income tract Location Citi Assessment Areas (markets with deposit-taking Citibank branches) Education Citi-approved homebuyer class

Terms are set by each bank and can change. Confirm details with the bank before you apply.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

How we got these numbers

Program terms come from Citi’s HomeRun page (Citi HomeRun mortgage (Mortgage.com)), as checked for our comparison of bank grants on Nov. 10, 2026.

FAQ

Can Citi's assistance cover my down payment? No. Does HomeRun require PMI? No.

Related: Bank homebuyer grants compared; first-time home buyer grants.

Source: Citi HomeRun mortgage (Mortgage.com).