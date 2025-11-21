Are there first-time home buyer grants?

Yes, there are first-time home buyer grants that can help cover some or all of your down payment and closing costs. Nearly every state offers these programs. If you qualify, you could receive thousands of dollars in free grant money. Because the amount and type of assistance vary by program and location, it’s worth exploring all your options to make the most of the first-time homeowner grants available to you.

1. State first-time home buyer grants

Nearly every state operates its own down payment assistance program (DPA)through its housing counseling agency or a similar public program. Each DPA sets its own rules, so the amount of help you can get, whether you have to repay it, and who qualifies will vary widely by state, county, and city.

Grants and forgivable loans Many states and some local governments offer true first-time home buyer grants that never need to be repaid. Grant amounts can range from a few thousand dollars to roughly 3%–5% of the home’s purchase price, depending on where you buy.

Some programs also offer forgivable “silent” second mortgages with no payments and 0% interest that are wiped out after a set time, often 5–10 years.

If you move, sell, or refinance before that period ends, you may have to repay some or all of the assistance.

Repayable loans Other DPAs offer a low-interest second mortgage rather than grants for first-time buyers. You borrow a set amount for your down payment and repay it in fixed installments, often over 10 years, alongside your primary mortgage.

These loans usually carry favorable terms, and program rules require that your overall mortgage payments stay within an affordable range.

2. National Homebuyers Fund

The National Homebuyers Fund (NHF) is a nationwide homeownership program that offers grants for buying a home and three-year forgivable loans to help both low- and moderate-income buyers cover the upfront costs of purchasing a home.

Program features Assistance available as a grant to buy a house or a three-year forgivable loan.

Up to 5% of the mortgage loan amount.

Can be used as down payment and/or closing cost assistance.

Works with conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans.

Offers grants nationwide.

Higher income limits than many local home buyer programs.

Eligibility requirements Income must fall within NHF limits.

Minimum 640 credit score.

Maximum 45% debt-to-income ratio.

First-time buyer status not required.

Must use a participating lender.

You can call (866) 643-4968 to learn more about its national first-time home buyer grants, or start with the NHF’s website.

3. Chenoa Fund

The Chenoa Fund is a nationwide down payment assistance program for first-time buyers. It helps first-time home buyers with three-year silent forgivable loans or repayable installment loans that run alongside their first home loan.

Program features Offers either a three-year silent forgivable loan or a repayable installment loan.

Forgiveness resets with late payments, but can still be met anytime within the 30-year mortgage term.

Assistance totaling 3.5% or 5% of the home’s purchase price.

Can fully cover the down payment requirement for a conventional loan or an FHA loan.

Forgivable after 36 consecutive on-time payments on the first mortgage.

Eligibility requirements Minimum 600 credit score.

Income at or below 115% of the area median income (AMI).

Debt-to-income ratio of 45% or lower.

Must use a Chenoa Fund–approved lender.

You can call (866) 563-3507 or visit the Chenoa Fund website to learn more about its affordable housing programs.

4. Fannie Mae Community Seconds

Fannie Mae’s Community Seconds program¹ doesn’t provide outright grants to buy a home, but it does offer subordinate financing that—when paired with a qualifying first mortgage program like HomeReady—can help eligible borrowers cover their down payment, closing costs, and even exceed the home’s purchase price by financing up to 105% of its value.

Program features Can finance up to 105% CLTV when paired with an eligible Fannie Mae first mortgage (such as HomeReady).

Funds may cover down payment, closing costs, renovations (including energy upgrades), and permanent rate buydowns.

Structured as subordinate financing with flexible repayment options, including deferred or forgivable terms, depending on the provider.

Available through approved state, local, nonprofit, employer, and tribal partnerships.

Used with purchase or limited cash-out refinance loans on 1–4 unit primary residences, including some manufactured homes.

Eligibility requirements Must pair Community Seconds with an eligible Fannie Mae first mortgage.

Subordinate financing must come from an approved provider (not the seller or other interested party) and cannot be funded via first-mortgage premium pricing.

Property must be a primary residence (1–4 units); additional borrower contribution rules can apply for 2–4 unit homes.

Borrowers must meet first-mortgage credit, income, and DTI standards, plus any extra income or credit limits set by the Community Seconds provider.

If the first mortgage is an ARM, it must have an initial fixed period of at least five years.

5. Freddie Mac Affordable Seconds

Freddie Mac’s Affordable Seconds² is a lot like Fannie Mae’s Community Seconds. It doesn’t offer an outright home-buying grant, but it does provide subordinate financing that can be combined with an eligible mortgage program to help first-time home buyers purchase a home. When combined with a mortgage like Home Possible, borrowers may be able to reach a total loan amount of up to 105% of the home’s value, which would provide extra funds for home improvements.

Program feature Works with eligible Freddie Mac first mortgages, including Home Possible.

Allows total financing up to 105% TLTV for certain 1-unit primary residences.

Funds may cover down payment, closing costs, and eligible renovations.

Subordinate financing may be repayable or forgivable, depending on the provider.

Interest rate on the Affordable Seconds loan may be up to 2 points higher than the first-lien mortgage.

Can combine multiple subordinate loans within TLTV limits.

Assistance must create a subordinate lien (non-lien support is treated as a gift/grant in Freddie’s systems).

Eligibility requirements Must pair with an eligible purchase or refinance loan or first mortgage.

Subordinate financing must come from an approved provider (e.g., government agency, nonprofit, credit union, CDFI, employer, or tribe).

Borrowers must meet the credit, income, and DTI standards of the first mortgage program and the provider’s rules.

Property must be a primary residence (1–4 units).

ARM first mortgages must have an initial fixed period of at least five years.

6. Good Neighbor Next Door Program

The Good Neighbor Next Door program³, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), offers full-time law enforcement officers, pre-K–12 teachers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians the opportunity to purchase HUD homes in designated revitalization areas at a 50% discount off the list price. While HUD doesn’t technically offer grants for buying a house, its GNND program does provide many benefits similar to an outright home purchase grant.

Project features 50% discount off the list price of eligible HUD-owned properties in designated revitalization areas.

Buyer signs a second mortgage and note for the discount amount; no interest or payments are required on the second mortgage if the 36-month residency commitment is fulfilled.

The pool of eligible homes is limited and frequently listed exclusively to GNND participants, sometimes via lottery.

Program properties often require financing of the remaining purchase price and closing costs after the discount.

Eligibility requirements Must be a full-time law enforcement officer, pre-K–12 teacher, firefighter, or emergency medical technician serving the locality where the property is located.

Must purchase a HUD-owned property in a HUD-designated “revitalization area”.

Must commit to living in the property as primary residence for at least 36 months.

Must sign HUD’s second mortgage and note for the discount amount; compliance with annual certifications is required.

The buyer cannot own another residential property at the time of the offer submission (and in some source descriptions for the one year prior).

7. Grants from private lenders

Several banks also offer first-time home buyer grants. These initiatives provide low-income borrowers with free money to buy a house, and some add perks such as waived PMI, lower mortgage payments, and access to real estate agents and loan officers who guide you through the home-buying process.

TD Bank Home Access Mortgage and FNMA HomeReady grant TD Bank⁴ offers two grants for first-time homeowners. The Home Access Mortgage offers up to $10,000 in lender credits, and FNMA HomeReady provides $2,500 in grant money to first-time buyers. Grant eligibility requirements: Qualify for an eligible TD Bank affordable mortgage (such as Home Access Mortgage or Right Step Mortgage) under TD’s standard underwriting.

Meet TD Bank income and/or property location limits for the specific program.

Purchase a 1–4 unit primary residence.

Complete any required homebuyer education and program-specific conditions.

Chase Homebuyer Grant Chase’s Homebuyer Grant⁵ can provide $2,500 to $5,000 (or more in some areas) to help cover closing costs, interest rate buydowns, or part of your down payment. Grant eligibility requirements: Meet Chase’s income, credit, and debt-to-income guidelines and any homebuyer education requirements

Use an eligible Chase mortgage product (often DreaMaker or another qualifying Chase home loan)

Purchase a primary residence

Buy in an eligible location or census tract

Bank of America’s America Home Grant and Down Payment Grant Bank of America⁶ offers two true grants to buy homes. It’s America’s Home Grant, which provides a lender credit for closing costs or rate buydowns, and the Down Payment Grant, which offers up to $10,000 or 3% of the sales price toward your down payment in eligible areas. Grant eligibility requirements: Use an eligible, fixed-rate Bank of America mortgage loan program.

For the Down Payment Grant, qualify as a first-time home buyer under program rules.

Meet income limits and location requirements for the property and market.

Purchase a primary residence and satisfy Bank of America’s standard underwriting guidelines.

Wells Fargo Homebuyer Access Grant and Dream.Plan.Home Wells Fargo’s Homebuyer Access Grant⁷ can provide up to $10,000 in down payment assistance, and it can be paired with Dream.Plan.Home credits to help cover closing costs or other home-buying expenses. Grant eligibility requirements: Use an eligible Wells Fargo fixed-rate conventional mortgage.

Meet program income limits and ensure either your current address or the property is in an eligible area.

Purchase a primary residence.

Satisfy Wells Fargo’s underwriting requirements and any additional program conditions.

Navy Federal Credit Union Homebuyers Choice Navy Federal’s Homebuyers Choice loan⁸ is a first-time home buyer program that offers 0% down and no PMI for eligible members. Grant eligibility requirements: Be a Navy Federal Credit Union member.

Use the loan to buy a primary residence.

Meet Navy Federal’s credit, income, and debt-to-income standards.

Accept program-specific costs and terms, such as the funding and origination fee structure.

Naturally, terms and conditions will apply to those programs. And you need to make sure you’re getting a great overall mortgage deal once the grant is in place. But these popular grants for first-time home buyers are well worth exploring.

8. Grants for disabled home buyers

Home buyers with a disability, or caretakers buying a home with or for a disabled relative, may qualify for special assistance programs. Disability income from government benefits and state Medicaid can often help you qualify for a mortgage, as long as it’s properly documented. In many cases, lenders will count these benefits as part of your total income when you apply for a home loan.

VA loans for disabled buyers If you have a service-related disability, you shouldn’t have to pay the VA funding fee at closing, and the minimum service eligibility requirements don’t apply. You might also be exempt from property taxes and could receive a tax credit, depending on where you live. The VA also provides special grant programs to help adapt your housing to your needs. Learn more about VA loan grants here.

HUD Housing Choice vouchers Talk to a HUD-approved housing counselor to check your eligibility for Section 8 vouchers. Keep in mind that these vouchers might not be available in all areas, and the application process can take time. If you receive a voucher, you should pay about 30% of your adjusted monthly income for housing.

Nonprofit home buyer assistance Nonprofits can be a valuable resource for disabled homebuyers seeking assistance. To start your search, check out the National Disability Institute, Habitat for Humanity, RebuildingTogether, AmeriCorps, and Homes for Our Troops.

Is there a $25,000 first-time home buyer grant?

Many home buyers are keeping an eye on the Downpayment Toward Equity Act⁹. It’s a federal proposal that would provide direct financial assistance to help first-time, first-generation buyers purchase a home. The bill was reintroduced in June 2025 during National Homeownership Month by Ranking Member Maxine Waters and several co-sponsors¹⁰.

If passed, this nationwide home-buying grant would offer up to $20,000 to first-generation buyers and up to $25,000 to socially or economically disadvantaged buyers.

Eligibility would extend to borrowers earning up to 120% of the area median income (or 180% in high-cost areas)

Include those whose parents or guardians have not owned a home in the past three years, as well as individuals formerly in foster care.

However, this proposal is not law, and no federal $25,000 grant is currently available. Home buyers seeking grants to buy a house must still rely on existing state, local, and nonprofit programs while Congress continues to consider the legislation.

Who qualifies for a first-time home buyer grant?

A grant for first-time home buyers generally has requirements similar to a regular mortgage. You can usually expect to need:

Where do I apply for a first-time home buyer grant?

It’s probably best to begin with your state, city, or county’s housing finance agency. However, you can also speak with your Realtor or mortgage lender. An experienced mortgage professional should be able to suggest local assistance programs you might qualify for.





FAQs about grants for buying a home

Are there any federal grants for first-time home buyers? Yes, there are first-time home buyer grants from the federal government, but there is no single nationwide grant that every buyer can claim automatically. Instead, most assistance comes through state and local programs, nonprofits, and lender partnerships that often use federal funds behind the scenes, while federal agencies like FHA, VA, and USDA mainly offer loan programs rather than actual grants. How can I get a first-time home buyer grant? To get a first-time homeowner grant, you usually need to qualify for a standard mortgage, then apply for a compatible grant or down payment assistance program in your area by meeting requirements like minimum credit scores, income and purchase price limits, primary-residence use, and any homebuyer education rules, and submitting your application and documents through a participating lender or housing agency. How do I apply for grants as a first-time home buyer? To apply for grants as a first-time homebuyer, you begin by finding programs offered by your state, city, county, or local lenders. Then, confirm that you meet their basic criteria and that they work with your selected loan. Next, complete the grant program’s application, provide financial documentation, finish any required homebuyer education course, and coordinate with your lender so the grant is approved and ready to fund at closing. How much free grant money can I get to buy a house? How much free grant money you can get to buy a house depends entirely on the specific programs you qualify for, with many offering a flat amount of a few thousand dollars and others providing help as a percentage of the purchase price, often around three to five percent. Your total assistance can vary based on your income, home price, location, and whether you can combine more than one assistance program. Do I ever have to pay back a first-time home buyer grant? Whether you have to pay back a grant to buy a home depends on how the assistance is set up, because true grants usually don’t need to be repaid if you follow the rules, while “forgivable” or deferred second loans only become grant-like assistance after you meet certain conditions, such as living in the home for a specific number of years. If you sell, move, or refinance too early, you might have to repay all or part of the original help. Will I lose my grant if I sell or move too soon? Yes, you could lose some or all of your grant if you sell or move too soon, especially if the program records a second mortgage or requires you to live in the home as your primary residence for a certain time. If you move out, sell the property, or sometimes refinance before that period ends, the remaining unforgiven part of your assistance is often due at closing and can reduce your proceeds.

