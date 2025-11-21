First-Time Home BuyersFirst-Time Home Buyer Grants for 2025: 8 Grant Programs

First-Time Home Buyer Grants for 2025: 8 Grant Programs

By Peter Warden Updated By Ryan Tronier Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
November 21, 2025 - 4 min read

Are there first-time home buyer grants?

Yes, there are first-time home buyer grants that can help cover some or all of your down payment and closing costs. Nearly every state offers these programs. If you qualify, you could receive thousands of dollars in free grant money. Because the amount and type of assistance vary by program and location, it’s worth exploring all your options to make the most of the first-time homeowner grants available to you.

Verify your home buying eligibility. Start here

In this article (Skip to...)

1. State first-time home buyer grants

Nearly every state operates its own down payment assistance program (DPA)through its housing counseling agency or a similar public program. Each DPA sets its own rules, so the amount of help you can get, whether you have to repay it, and who qualifies will vary widely by state, county, and city.

Check your home buying options. Start here

2. National Homebuyers Fund

The National Homebuyers Fund (NHF) is a nationwide homeownership program that offers grants for buying a home and three-year forgivable loans to help both low- and moderate-income buyers cover the upfront costs of purchasing a home.

Verify your home buying eligibility. Start here

You can call (866) 643-4968 to learn more about its national first-time home buyer grants, or start with the NHF’s website.

3. Chenoa Fund

The Chenoa Fund is a nationwide down payment assistance program for first-time buyers. It helps first-time home buyers with three-year silent forgivable loans or repayable installment loans that run alongside their first home loan.

Check your home buying options. Start here

You can call (866) 563-3507 or visit the Chenoa Fund website to learn more about its affordable housing programs.

4. Fannie Mae Community Seconds

Fannie Mae’s Community Seconds program¹ doesn’t provide outright grants to buy a home, but it does offer subordinate financing that—when paired with a qualifying first mortgage program like HomeReady—can help eligible borrowers cover their down payment, closing costs, and even exceed the home’s purchase price by financing up to 105% of its value.

Verify your home buying eligibility. Start here

5. Freddie Mac Affordable Seconds

Freddie Mac’s Affordable Seconds² is a lot like Fannie Mae’s Community Seconds. It doesn’t offer an outright home-buying grant, but it does provide subordinate financing that can be combined with an eligible mortgage program to help first-time home buyers purchase a home. When combined with a mortgage like Home Possible, borrowers may be able to reach a total loan amount of up to 105% of the home’s value, which would provide extra funds for home improvements.

Check your home buying options. Start here

6. Good Neighbor Next Door Program

The Good Neighbor Next Door program³, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), offers full-time law enforcement officers, pre-K–12 teachers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians the opportunity to purchase HUD homes in designated revitalization areas at a 50% discount off the list price. While HUD doesn’t technically offer grants for buying a house, its GNND program does provide many benefits similar to an outright home purchase grant.

Verify your home buying eligibility. Start here

7. Grants from private lenders

Several banks also offer first-time home buyer grants. These initiatives provide low-income borrowers with free money to buy a house, and some add perks such as waived PMI, lower mortgage payments, and access to real estate agents and loan officers who guide you through the home-buying process.

Naturally, terms and conditions will apply to those programs. And you need to make sure you’re getting a great overall mortgage deal once the grant is in place. But these popular grants for first-time home buyers are well worth exploring.

Check your home buying options. Start here

8. Grants for disabled home buyers

Home buyers with a disability, or caretakers buying a home with or for a disabled relative, may qualify for special assistance programs. Disability income from government benefits and state Medicaid can often help you qualify for a mortgage, as long as it’s properly documented. In many cases, lenders will count these benefits as part of your total income when you apply for a home loan.

Verify your home buying eligibility. Start here

Is there a $25,000 first-time home buyer grant?

Many home buyers are keeping an eye on the Downpayment Toward Equity Act⁹. It’s a federal proposal that would provide direct financial assistance to help first-time, first-generation buyers purchase a home. The bill was reintroduced in June 2025 during National Homeownership Month by Ranking Member Maxine Waters and several co-sponsors¹⁰.

Check your home buying options. Start here

If passed, this nationwide home-buying grant would offer up to $20,000 to first-generation buyers and up to $25,000 to socially or economically disadvantaged buyers.

  • Eligibility would extend to borrowers earning up to 120% of the area median income (or 180% in high-cost areas)
  • Include those whose parents or guardians have not owned a home in the past three years, as well as individuals formerly in foster care.

However, this proposal is not law, and no federal $25,000 grant is currently available. Home buyers seeking grants to buy a house must still rely on existing state, local, and nonprofit programs while Congress continues to consider the legislation.

Who qualifies for a first-time home buyer grant?

A grant for first-time home buyers generally has requirements similar to a regular mortgage. You can usually expect to need:

Verify your home buying eligibility. Start here

Where do I apply for a first-time home buyer grant?

It’s probably best to begin with your state, city, or county’s housing finance agency. However, you can also speak with your Realtor or mortgage lender. An experienced mortgage professional should be able to suggest local assistance programs you might qualify for.

Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you


FAQs about grants for buying a home

Yes, there are first-time home buyer grants from the federal government, but there is no single nationwide grant that every buyer can claim automatically. Instead, most assistance comes through state and local programs, nonprofits, and lender partnerships that often use federal funds behind the scenes, while federal agencies like FHA, VA, and USDA mainly offer loan programs rather than actual grants.

To get a first-time homeowner grant, you usually need to qualify for a standard mortgage, then apply for a compatible grant or down payment assistance program in your area by meeting requirements like minimum credit scores, income and purchase price limits, primary-residence use, and any homebuyer education rules, and submitting your application and documents through a participating lender or housing agency.

To apply for grants as a first-time homebuyer, you begin by finding programs offered by your state, city, county, or local lenders. Then, confirm that you meet their basic criteria and that they work with your selected loan. Next, complete the grant program’s application, provide financial documentation, finish any required homebuyer education course, and coordinate with your lender so the grant is approved and ready to fund at closing.

How much free grant money you can get to buy a house depends entirely on the specific programs you qualify for, with many offering a flat amount of a few thousand dollars and others providing help as a percentage of the purchase price, often around three to five percent. Your total assistance can vary based on your income, home price, location, and whether you can combine more than one assistance program.

Whether you have to pay back a grant to buy a home depends on how the assistance is set up, because true grants usually don’t need to be repaid if you follow the rules, while “forgivable” or deferred second loans only become grant-like assistance after you meet certain conditions, such as living in the home for a specific number of years. If you sell, move, or refinance too early, you might have to repay all or part of the original help.

Yes, you could lose some or all of your grant if you sell or move too soon, especially if the program records a second mortgage or requires you to live in the home as your primary residence for a certain time. If you move out, sell the property, or sometimes refinance before that period ends, the remaining unforgiven part of your assistance is often due at closing and can reduce your proceeds.

Resources

  1. Fannie Mae Selling Guide Community Seconds loan eligibility
    https://selling-guide.fanniemae.com/sel/b5-5.1-02/community-seconds-loan-eligibility
  2. Freddie Mac Affordable Seconds mortgage product overview
    https://sf.freddiemac.com/working-with-us/origination-underwriting/mortgage-products/affordable-seconds
  3. HUD Good Neighbor Next Door Sales Program
    https://www.hud.gov/helping-americans/good-neighbor
  4. TD Bank low down payment and affordable home loans
    https://www.td.com/us/en/personal-banking/mortgage/low-down-payment-affordable-home-loans
  5. Chase affordable lending and home buyer grants
    https://www.chase.com/personal/mortgage/psaffordable-2
  6. Bank of America affordable housing and home buyer grants
    https://www.bankofamerica.com/mortgage/affordable-housing-programs/
  7. Wells Fargo affordable home ownership and down payment help
    https://www.wellsfargo.com/mortgage/buying-a-house/affordable-options
  8. Navy Federal Credit Union one hundred percent financing options
    https://www.navyfederal.org/loans-cards/mortgage/mortgage-rates/100-percent-financing.html
  9. United States Congress H.R. 4495 Downpayment Toward Equity Act of 2021
    https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4495/all-info#:~:text=Latest%20Action%3A%20House%20,%28All%20Actions%29%20Tracker%3A%20%20Tip
  10. House Committee on Financial Services Downpayment Toward Equity Act summary
    https://democrats-financialservices.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=413555
Peter Warden
Authored By: Peter Warden
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Peter Warden has been writing for a decade about mortgages, personal finance, credit cards, and insurance. His work has appeared across a wide range of media. He lives in a small town with his partner of 25 years.
Ryan Tronier
Updated By: Ryan Tronier
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Ryan Tronier is a personal finance writer and editor. His work has been published on NBC, ABC, USATODAY, Yahoo Finance, MSN Money, and more. Ryan is the former managing editor of the finance website Sapling, as well as the former personal finance editor at Slickdeals.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.