Are there first-time home buyer grants?
Yes, there are first-time home buyer grants that can help cover some or all of your down payment and closing costs. Nearly every state offers these programs. If you qualify, you could receive thousands of dollars in free grant money. Because the amount and type of assistance vary by program and location, it's worth exploring all your options to make the most of the first-time homeowner grants available to you.
- State-run grants
- National Homebuyers Fund
- Chenoa Fund
- Community Seconds
- Affordable Seconds
- Good Neighbor Next Door
- Disabled buyer grants
- Private lender grants
- $25,000 home buyer grant
- Who qualifies?
1. State first-time home buyer grants
Nearly every state operates its own down payment assistance program (DPA)through its housing counseling agency or a similar public program. Each DPA sets its own rules, so the amount of help you can get, whether you have to repay it, and who qualifies will vary widely by state, county, and city.
2. National Homebuyers Fund
The National Homebuyers Fund (NHF) is a nationwide homeownership program that offers grants for buying a home and three-year forgivable loans to help both low- and moderate-income buyers cover the upfront costs of purchasing a home.
You can call (866) 643-4968 to learn more about its national first-time home buyer grants, or start with the NHF’s website.
3. Chenoa Fund
The Chenoa Fund is a nationwide down payment assistance program for first-time buyers. It helps first-time home buyers with three-year silent forgivable loans or repayable installment loans that run alongside their first home loan.
You can call (866) 563-3507 or visit the Chenoa Fund website to learn more about its affordable housing programs.
4. Fannie Mae Community Seconds
Fannie Mae’s Community Seconds program¹ doesn’t provide outright grants to buy a home, but it does offer subordinate financing that—when paired with a qualifying first mortgage program like HomeReady—can help eligible borrowers cover their down payment, closing costs, and even exceed the home’s purchase price by financing up to 105% of its value.
5. Freddie Mac Affordable Seconds
Freddie Mac’s Affordable Seconds² is a lot like Fannie Mae’s Community Seconds. It doesn’t offer an outright home-buying grant, but it does provide subordinate financing that can be combined with an eligible mortgage program to help first-time home buyers purchase a home. When combined with a mortgage like Home Possible, borrowers may be able to reach a total loan amount of up to 105% of the home’s value, which would provide extra funds for home improvements.
6. Good Neighbor Next Door Program
The Good Neighbor Next Door program³, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), offers full-time law enforcement officers, pre-K–12 teachers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians the opportunity to purchase HUD homes in designated revitalization areas at a 50% discount off the list price. While HUD doesn’t technically offer grants for buying a house, its GNND program does provide many benefits similar to an outright home purchase grant.
7. Grants from private lenders
Several banks also offer first-time home buyer grants. These initiatives provide low-income borrowers with free money to buy a house, and some add perks such as waived PMI, lower mortgage payments, and access to real estate agents and loan officers who guide you through the home-buying process.
Naturally, terms and conditions will apply to those programs. And you need to make sure you're getting a great overall mortgage deal once the grant is in place. But these popular grants for first-time home buyers are well worth exploring.
8. Grants for disabled home buyers
Home buyers with a disability, or caretakers buying a home with or for a disabled relative, may qualify for special assistance programs. Disability income from government benefits and state Medicaid can often help you qualify for a mortgage, as long as it’s properly documented. In many cases, lenders will count these benefits as part of your total income when you apply for a home loan.
Is there a $25,000 first-time home buyer grant?
Many home buyers are keeping an eye on the Downpayment Toward Equity Act⁹. It's a federal proposal that would provide direct financial assistance to help first-time, first-generation buyers purchase a home. The bill was reintroduced in June 2025 during National Homeownership Month by Ranking Member Maxine Waters and several co-sponsors¹⁰.
If passed, this nationwide home-buying grant would offer up to $20,000 to first-generation buyers and up to $25,000 to socially or economically disadvantaged buyers.
- Eligibility would extend to borrowers earning up to 120% of the area median income (or 180% in high-cost areas)
- Include those whose parents or guardians have not owned a home in the past three years, as well as individuals formerly in foster care.
However, this proposal is not law, and no federal $25,000 grant is currently available. Home buyers seeking grants to buy a house must still rely on existing state, local, and nonprofit programs while Congress continues to consider the legislation.
Who qualifies for a first-time home buyer grant?
A grant for first-time home buyers generally has requirements similar to a regular mortgage. You can usually expect to need:
- Qualify as a first-time home buyer who has owned property in the past three years.
- A minimum credit score of around 620.
- A debt-to-income ratio below roughly 43%–45%.
- About two years of steady employment or income history.
- Some savings for a minimum borrower contribution (for example, $1,000 or a small percentage of the home price).
- Enough cash to cover at least part of your closing costs.
- Household income within the program’s limits, often around 80%–120% of the area median income (AMI).
- A home price below the program’s local purchase price limit.
- Completion of a homebuyer education course.
Where do I apply for a first-time home buyer grant?
It's probably best to begin with your state, city, or county's housing finance agency. However, you can also speak with your Realtor or mortgage lender. An experienced mortgage professional should be able to suggest local assistance programs you might qualify for.
FAQs about grants for buying a home
Yes, there are first-time home buyer grants from the federal government, but there is no single nationwide grant that every buyer can claim automatically. Instead, most assistance comes through state and local programs, nonprofits, and lender partnerships that often use federal funds behind the scenes, while federal agencies like FHA, VA, and USDA mainly offer loan programs rather than actual grants.
To get a first-time homeowner grant, you usually need to qualify for a standard mortgage, then apply for a compatible grant or down payment assistance program in your area by meeting requirements like minimum credit scores, income and purchase price limits, primary-residence use, and any homebuyer education rules, and submitting your application and documents through a participating lender or housing agency.
To apply for grants as a first-time homebuyer, you begin by finding programs offered by your state, city, county, or local lenders. Then, confirm that you meet their basic criteria and that they work with your selected loan. Next, complete the grant program’s application, provide financial documentation, finish any required homebuyer education course, and coordinate with your lender so the grant is approved and ready to fund at closing.
How much free grant money you can get to buy a house depends entirely on the specific programs you qualify for, with many offering a flat amount of a few thousand dollars and others providing help as a percentage of the purchase price, often around three to five percent. Your total assistance can vary based on your income, home price, location, and whether you can combine more than one assistance program.
Whether you have to pay back a grant to buy a home depends on how the assistance is set up, because true grants usually don’t need to be repaid if you follow the rules, while “forgivable” or deferred second loans only become grant-like assistance after you meet certain conditions, such as living in the home for a specific number of years. If you sell, move, or refinance too early, you might have to repay all or part of the original help.
Yes, you could lose some or all of your grant if you sell or move too soon, especially if the program records a second mortgage or requires you to live in the home as your primary residence for a certain time. If you move out, sell the property, or sometimes refinance before that period ends, the remaining unforgiven part of your assistance is often due at closing and can reduce your proceeds.
