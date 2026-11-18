Key Takeaways The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) offers NC 1st Home Advantage: $15,000 at 0% interest for first-time buyers and veterans, forgiven at 20% a year in years 11 through 15.

The NC Home Advantage Mortgage itself can include up to 3% of the loan in down payment help, also forgiven 20% a year in years 11 through 15 unless you sell, refinance or transfer the home first. It’s open to repeat buyers.

NCHFA lists a 640 minimum credit score (660 for manufactured homes) and requires a 30-year fixed loan; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. NC Home Advantage uses a qualifying-income ceiling for the borrowers; NC 1st Home Advantage assistance uses household-income limits varying by county and family size. The current NC 1st Home Advantage sales-price/loan-amount limit is $525,000.

NCHFA’s NC Home Advantage Mortgage is a 30-year fixed-rate FHA, VA, USDA or conventional loan offered through participating lenders. First-time buyers, veterans and buyers in targeted areas can add NC 1st Home Advantage, a $15,000 second loan forgiven at 20% a year in years 11 through 15. Forgiveness requires compliance with the loan’s continuing conditions. Repeat buyers can still get help of up to 3% through the main program.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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NCHFA assistance options

Option Amount Repayment Who qualifies NC 1st Home Advantage $15,000 0%, deferred; forgiven 20% a year in years 11–15 First-time buyers (no ownership in 3 years), veterans, targeted areas NC Home Advantage Mortgage DPA Up to 3% of the loan Deferred second loan, not an outright grant; forgiven 20% a year in years 11–15 unless you sell, refinance or transfer first First-time and move-up buyers

Sources: Kiplinger (April 30, 2026); NCHFA program flyer

How the $15,000 forgiveness works

If you sell, refinance or move out in… You repay Years 1–10 $15,000 End of year 11 $12,000 End of year 12 $9,000 End of year 13 $6,000 End of year 14 $3,000 After year 15 $0

Our calculation from the 20%-a-year schedule.

Who qualifies

Credit score: 640 (660 for manufactured homes). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

640 (660 for manufactured homes). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Income: NC Home Advantage uses a qualifying-income ceiling for the borrowers ($158,000 per NCHFA’s July 2026 update); NC 1st Home Advantage assistance uses household-income limits varying by county and family size. Use NCHFA’s current limits lookup.

NC Home Advantage uses a qualifying-income ceiling for the borrowers ($158,000 per NCHFA’s July 2026 update); NC 1st Home Advantage assistance uses household-income limits varying by county and family size. Use NCHFA’s current limits lookup. Price: The current NC 1st Home Advantage sales-price/loan-amount limit is $525,000. NC Home Advantage itself has no agency sales-price limit, although applicable loan limits and underwriting still apply.

The current NC 1st Home Advantage sales-price/loan-amount limit is $525,000. NC Home Advantage itself has no agency sales-price limit, although applicable loan limits and underwriting still apply. Homebuyer education: Required for first-time buyers using NC 1st Home Advantage; one borrower must complete an approved course, and the certificate is good for one year.

Required for first-time buyers using NC 1st Home Advantage; one borrower must complete an approved course, and the certificate is good for one year. Loan: 30-year fixed FHA, VA, USDA or conventional; 15-year loans aren’t eligible.

30-year fixed FHA, VA, USDA or conventional; 15-year loans aren’t eligible. Occupancy: Move in within 60 days of closing.

How to apply

Find an NCHFA participating lender (1-800-393-0988). Get preapproved for the NC Home Advantage Mortgage. Ask whether you qualify for NC 1st Home Advantage’s $15,000 or the 3% option. Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

Terms come from Kiplinger’s April 2026 program summary and NCHFA’s program flyer, and were confirmed on NCHFA’s own pages Nov. 17, 2026. The repayment schedule is our calculation.

FAQ

How much is NC 1st Home Advantage? $15,000. Is it forgiven? Yes, 20% a year in years 11 through 15, fully after 15 years, as long as you comply with the loan's continuing conditions. Can repeat buyers get help in North Carolina? Yes, up to 3% of the loan through the NC Home Advantage Mortgage, forgiven 20% a year in years 11 through 15. What credit score is required? NCHFA lists a 640 minimum (660 for manufactured homes). Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

Sources: Kiplinger: North Carolina’s $15,000 forgivable mortgage (April 30, 2026); NCHFA: NC 1st Home Advantage flyer (via City of Winston-Salem/Forsyth).