Key Takeaways
- The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) offers NC 1st Home Advantage: $15,000 at 0% interest for first-time buyers and veterans, forgiven at 20% a year in years 11 through 15.
- The NC Home Advantage Mortgage itself can include up to 3% of the loan in down payment help, also forgiven 20% a year in years 11 through 15 unless you sell, refinance or transfer the home first. It’s open to repeat buyers.
- NCHFA lists a 640 minimum credit score (660 for manufactured homes) and requires a 30-year fixed loan; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. NC Home Advantage uses a qualifying-income ceiling for the borrowers; NC 1st Home Advantage assistance uses household-income limits varying by county and family size. The current NC 1st Home Advantage sales-price/loan-amount limit is $525,000.
NCHFA’s NC Home Advantage Mortgage is a 30-year fixed-rate FHA, VA, USDA or conventional loan offered through participating lenders. First-time buyers, veterans and buyers in targeted areas can add NC 1st Home Advantage, a $15,000 second loan forgiven at 20% a year in years 11 through 15. Forgiveness requires compliance with the loan’s continuing conditions. Repeat buyers can still get help of up to 3% through the main program.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
In this article (Skip to...)
- NCHFA assistance options
- How the $15,000 forgiveness works
- Who qualifies
- How to apply
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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NCHFA assistance options
|Option
|Amount
|Repayment
|Who qualifies
|NC 1st Home Advantage
|$15,000
|0%, deferred; forgiven 20% a year in years 11–15
|First-time buyers (no ownership in 3 years), veterans, targeted areas
|NC Home Advantage Mortgage DPA
|Up to 3% of the loan
|Deferred second loan, not an outright grant; forgiven 20% a year in years 11–15 unless you sell, refinance or transfer first
|First-time and move-up buyers
Sources: Kiplinger (April 30, 2026); NCHFA program flyer
How the $15,000 forgiveness works
|If you sell, refinance or move out in…
|You repay
|Years 1–10
|$15,000
|End of year 11
|$12,000
|End of year 12
|$9,000
|End of year 13
|$6,000
|End of year 14
|$3,000
|After year 15
|$0
Our calculation from the 20%-a-year schedule.
Who qualifies
- Credit score: 640 (660 for manufactured homes). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.
- Income: NC Home Advantage uses a qualifying-income ceiling for the borrowers ($158,000 per NCHFA’s July 2026 update); NC 1st Home Advantage assistance uses household-income limits varying by county and family size. Use NCHFA’s current limits lookup.
- Price: The current NC 1st Home Advantage sales-price/loan-amount limit is $525,000. NC Home Advantage itself has no agency sales-price limit, although applicable loan limits and underwriting still apply.
- Homebuyer education: Required for first-time buyers using NC 1st Home Advantage; one borrower must complete an approved course, and the certificate is good for one year.
- Loan: 30-year fixed FHA, VA, USDA or conventional; 15-year loans aren’t eligible.
- Occupancy: Move in within 60 days of closing.
How to apply
- Find an NCHFA participating lender (1-800-393-0988).
- Get preapproved for the NC Home Advantage Mortgage.
- Ask whether you qualify for NC 1st Home Advantage’s $15,000 or the 3% option.
- Close on your home.
How we got these numbers
Terms come from Kiplinger’s April 2026 program summary and NCHFA’s program flyer, and were confirmed on NCHFA’s own pages Nov. 17, 2026. The repayment schedule is our calculation.
FAQ
Sources: Kiplinger: North Carolina’s $15,000 forgivable mortgage (April 30, 2026); NCHFA: NC 1st Home Advantage flyer (via City of Winston-Salem/Forsyth).