Key Takeaways The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) offers four Access options: Forgivable (up to $6,000), Deferred (up to $7,500), Repayable (up to $10,000) and Access Home (6% of the purchase price, capped at $15,000 for first-time buyers).

Access Forgivable is forgiven over 10 years if you keep living in the home; selling or refinancing sooner can require repayment. Access Repayable is a 0% loan repaid over 10 years.

IHDA lists a 640 minimum credit score (meeting it doesn’t guarantee approval), and you must put in $1,000 or 1% of the price, whichever is more.

IHDA makes 30-year fixed-rate mortgages through approved lenders statewide and pairs them with down payment assistance. The options differ in amount and repayment: Access Repayable has monthly payments, while the larger Access Home option is deferred. Access Home, listed in June 2026, is the largest and is limited to first-time buyers.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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IHDA assistance options

Program Amount Repayment Access Forgivable 4% of the purchase price, capped at $6,000 Forgiven over 10 years if you keep living in the home; selling or refinancing sooner can require repayment Access Deferred 5% of the purchase price, capped at $7,500 0% interest; repaid when the first mortgage is paid off, refinanced or sold Access Repayable 10% of the purchase price, capped at $10,000 0% interest, repaid monthly over 10 years Access Home 6% of the purchase price, capped at $15,000 A deferred second loan with no monthly payments, generally due on sale or refinance, with a 30-year term; for first-time buyers

Sources: Illinois Realtors, June 2026; IHDA FAQs

Example: $10,000 through Access Repayable at 0% over 10 years is about $83 a month. That’s a separate second-loan payment, not your total housing payment. Our calculation.

Who qualifies

Credit score: 640 or higher on any loan type. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

640 or higher on any loan type. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Your contribution: $1,000 or 1% of the purchase price, whichever is greater.

$1,000 or 1% of the purchase price, whichever is greater. Income and price limits: Apply to every program and are set by county; income counts everyone on the mortgage note. Look up your county on IHDA’s limits page.

Apply to every program and are set by county; income counts everyone on the mortgage note. Look up your county on IHDA’s limits page. First-time buyer: Required only for Access Home, and eligible veterans and buyers in targeted areas are exempt. Access Forgivable, Deferred and Repayable are open to repeat buyers.

Required only for Access Home, and eligible veterans and buyers in targeted areas are exempt. Access Forgivable, Deferred and Repayable are open to repeat buyers. Homebuyer education: Required for every program, online or in person, before closing.

Required for every program, online or in person, before closing. Loan: 30-year fixed through an IHDA-approved lender.

IHDA Mortgage Credit Certificate

IHDA’s MCC turns part of your mortgage interest into a federal tax credit each year. Existing IHDA MCC holders may be able to request a reissue after refinancing. Confirm current reissue requirements and fees with IHDA; this does not establish availability of new certificates.

How to apply

Find an IHDA-approved lender. Get preapproved and compare the four Access options with your lender. Complete IHDA’s homeownership education before closing (online or in person). Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

Terms come from IHDA’s program pages and FAQ and the Illinois Realtors’ June 2026 summary of state financing programs; buyer, education and limit rules from IHDA’s “Getting an IHDA loan” page, checked Nov. 17, 2026. The payment example is our calculation.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance does IHDA give? $6,000 to $10,000 through Access, or up to $15,000 through Access Home for first-time buyers. Is IHDA assistance forgiven? Access Forgivable is forgiven over 10 years if you keep living in the home; selling or refinancing sooner can require repayment. What credit score does IHDA require? IHDA lists a 640 minimum. You must also meet the program's and lender's other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Do I have to be a first-time buyer? Only for Access Home, and eligible veterans and buyers in targeted areas are exempt. Access Forgivable, Deferred and Repayable are open to repeat buyers.

Sources: IHDA: FAQs; IHDA: Getting an IHDA loan (program requirements); IHDA: Income and purchase price limits; Illinois Realtors: Nine home financing programs (June 2026).