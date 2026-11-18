Key Takeaways
- The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) offers four Access options: Forgivable (up to $6,000), Deferred (up to $7,500), Repayable (up to $10,000) and Access Home (6% of the purchase price, capped at $15,000 for first-time buyers).
- Access Forgivable is forgiven over 10 years if you keep living in the home; selling or refinancing sooner can require repayment. Access Repayable is a 0% loan repaid over 10 years.
- IHDA lists a 640 minimum credit score (meeting it doesn’t guarantee approval), and you must put in $1,000 or 1% of the price, whichever is more.
IHDA makes 30-year fixed-rate mortgages through approved lenders statewide and pairs them with down payment assistance. The options differ in amount and repayment: Access Repayable has monthly payments, while the larger Access Home option is deferred. Access Home, listed in June 2026, is the largest and is limited to first-time buyers.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
In this article (Skip to...)
- IHDA assistance options
- Who qualifies
- IHDA Mortgage Credit Certificate
- How to apply
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
Want to see our expert mortgage insights first?
Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews.
IHDA assistance options
|Program
|Amount
|Repayment
|Access Forgivable
|4% of the purchase price, capped at $6,000
|Forgiven over 10 years if you keep living in the home; selling or refinancing sooner can require repayment
|Access Deferred
|5% of the purchase price, capped at $7,500
|0% interest; repaid when the first mortgage is paid off, refinanced or sold
|Access Repayable
|10% of the purchase price, capped at $10,000
|0% interest, repaid monthly over 10 years
|Access Home
|6% of the purchase price, capped at $15,000
|A deferred second loan with no monthly payments, generally due on sale or refinance, with a 30-year term; for first-time buyers
Sources: Illinois Realtors, June 2026; IHDA FAQs
Example: $10,000 through Access Repayable at 0% over 10 years is about $83 a month. That’s a separate second-loan payment, not your total housing payment. Our calculation.
Who qualifies
- Credit score: 640 or higher on any loan type. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.
- Your contribution: $1,000 or 1% of the purchase price, whichever is greater.
- Income and price limits: Apply to every program and are set by county; income counts everyone on the mortgage note. Look up your county on IHDA’s limits page.
- First-time buyer: Required only for Access Home, and eligible veterans and buyers in targeted areas are exempt. Access Forgivable, Deferred and Repayable are open to repeat buyers.
- Homebuyer education: Required for every program, online or in person, before closing.
- Loan: 30-year fixed through an IHDA-approved lender.
IHDA Mortgage Credit Certificate
IHDA’s MCC turns part of your mortgage interest into a federal tax credit each year. Existing IHDA MCC holders may be able to request a reissue after refinancing. Confirm current reissue requirements and fees with IHDA; this does not establish availability of new certificates.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
How to apply
- Find an IHDA-approved lender.
- Get preapproved and compare the four Access options with your lender.
- Complete IHDA’s homeownership education before closing (online or in person).
- Close on your home.
How we got these numbers
Terms come from IHDA’s program pages and FAQ and the Illinois Realtors’ June 2026 summary of state financing programs; buyer, education and limit rules from IHDA’s “Getting an IHDA loan” page, checked Nov. 17, 2026. The payment example is our calculation.
FAQ
Sources: IHDA: FAQs; IHDA: Getting an IHDA loan (program requirements); IHDA: Income and purchase price limits; Illinois Realtors: Nine home financing programs (June 2026).