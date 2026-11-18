Key Takeaways Wells Fargo’s Homebuyer Access grant is a $10,000 grant for eligible borrowers; the full award must be applied to the down payment.

It’s only available with Wells Fargo fixed-rate conventional loans, in eligible areas, with income limits that vary by location.

The Dream. Plan. Home. closing cost credit adds up to $5,000, and the two can be combined.

Wells Fargo’s grants target buyers in specific areas. Your current address or the home you’re buying must be in an eligible area, and the home must be your primary residence. Eligibility is not confirmed until underwriting is complete. The grant cannot be used to finance a Wells Fargo-owned REO property.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Wells Fargo grants at a glance

Program Amount Use Rules Homebuyer Access grant $10,000 Down payment only Fixed-rate conventional Wells Fargo loan; eligible area; income limits; primary residence Dream. Plan. Home. credit Up to $5,000 One-time closing costs Certain areas; income limits may apply

Terms are set by each bank and can change. Confirm details with the bank before you apply.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

Tax note

Wells Fargo says the grant may be taxable income reported on Form 1099-MISC and may affect income-based government benefits.

Loans that aren’t eligible

FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo and adjustable-rate loans.

How we got these numbers

Program terms come from the bank’s own page (Wells Fargo: Affordable homebuying options), as checked for our comparison of bank grants on Nov. 10, 2026.

FAQ

Can I use the Wells Fargo grant with an FHA loan? No. Is it repaid? No, but it may be taxable.

Related: Bank homebuyer grants compared; first-time home buyer grants.

Source: Wells Fargo: Affordable homebuying options.