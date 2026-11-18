Key Takeaways
- Wells Fargo’s Homebuyer Access grant is a $10,000 grant for eligible borrowers; the full award must be applied to the down payment.
- It’s only available with Wells Fargo fixed-rate conventional loans, in eligible areas, with income limits that vary by location.
- The Dream. Plan. Home. closing cost credit adds up to $5,000, and the two can be combined.
Wells Fargo’s grants target buyers in specific areas. Your current address or the home you’re buying must be in an eligible area, and the home must be your primary residence. Eligibility is not confirmed until underwriting is complete. The grant cannot be used to finance a Wells Fargo-owned REO property.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
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Wells Fargo grants at a glance
|Program
|Amount
|Use
|Rules
|Homebuyer Access grant
|$10,000
|Down payment only
|Fixed-rate conventional Wells Fargo loan; eligible area; income limits; primary residence
|Dream. Plan. Home. credit
|Up to $5,000
|One-time closing costs
|Certain areas; income limits may apply
Terms are set by each bank and can change. Confirm details with the bank before you apply.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
Tax note
Wells Fargo says the grant may be taxable income reported on Form 1099-MISC and may affect income-based government benefits.
Loans that aren’t eligible
FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo and adjustable-rate loans.
How we got these numbers
Program terms come from the bank’s own page (Wells Fargo: Affordable homebuying options), as checked for our comparison of bank grants on Nov. 10, 2026.
FAQ
Related: Bank homebuyer grants compared; first-time home buyer grants.