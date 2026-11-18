Key Takeaways Bank of America’s Down Payment Grant covers up to 3% of the purchase price, capped at $10,000, for first-time buyers in select markets.

America’s Home Grant is a lender credit of up to $7,500 for non-recurring closing costs or a permanent rate buydown, also offered in select markets.

Neither is repaid. Combining awards isn’t automatic; eligible borrowers may use them with Bank of America’s 3% down fixed-rate mortgage.

Bank of America offers two grants under its Community Homeownership Commitment. One helps with your down payment, the other with closing costs, and you may be able to use both.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Bank of America grants at a glance

Grant Amount Use Who qualifies Down Payment Grant Up to 3% of price, max $10,000 Down payment First-time buyers (no ownership in 3 years) in select markets America's Home Grant Up to $7,500 Non-recurring closing costs or rate buydown Qualified borrowers in select markets

Terms are set by each bank and can change. Confirm details with the bank before you apply.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

What 3% is worth

$7,500 on a $250,000 home; $10,000 (the cap) on any home priced $333,334 or more. Our calculation.

How to apply

Use Bank of America’s eligibility resources or a lending specialist to check the applicable address, income and other program requirements.

How we got these numbers

Program terms come from the bank’s own page (Bank of America: Affordable housing programs), as checked for our comparison of bank grants on Nov. 10, 2026. Assistance examples are our calculations.

FAQ

Is the Bank of America grant repaid? No. Do I need to be a first-time buyer? For the Down Payment Grant, yes.

Related: Bank homebuyer grants compared; first-time home buyer grants.

Source: Bank of America: Affordable housing programs.