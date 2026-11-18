Key Takeaways
- Bank of America’s Down Payment Grant covers up to 3% of the purchase price, capped at $10,000, for first-time buyers in select markets.
- America’s Home Grant is a lender credit of up to $7,500 for non-recurring closing costs or a permanent rate buydown, also offered in select markets.
- Neither is repaid. Combining awards isn’t automatic; eligible borrowers may use them with Bank of America’s 3% down fixed-rate mortgage.
Bank of America offers two grants under its Community Homeownership Commitment. One helps with your down payment, the other with closing costs, and you may be able to use both.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
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Bank of America grants at a glance
|Grant
|Amount
|Use
|Who qualifies
|Down Payment Grant
|Up to 3% of price, max $10,000
|Down payment
|First-time buyers (no ownership in 3 years) in select markets
|America's Home Grant
|Up to $7,500
|Non-recurring closing costs or rate buydown
|Qualified borrowers in select markets
Terms are set by each bank and can change. Confirm details with the bank before you apply.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
What 3% is worth
$7,500 on a $250,000 home; $10,000 (the cap) on any home priced $333,334 or more. Our calculation.
How to apply
Use Bank of America’s eligibility resources or a lending specialist to check the applicable address, income and other program requirements.
How we got these numbers
Program terms come from the bank’s own page (Bank of America: Affordable housing programs), as checked for our comparison of bank grants on Nov. 10, 2026. Assistance examples are our calculations.
FAQ
Related: Bank homebuyer grants compared; first-time home buyer grants.