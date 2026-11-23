You’ve probably seen a reverse mortgage ad on TV or gotten a pitch in the mail, and you might assume the whole thing is a scam. However, most reverse mortgages are Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs), loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) for homeowners 62 and older.

Reverse mortgage scams are real, though, and they usually go after the money a borrower receives rather than the loan itself. Keep reading to learn how these scams work, the red flags to watch for, the federal protections that come with a HECM, and where to report fraud.

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Is a reverse mortgage a scam?

A reverse mortgage is a legitimate loan product, but FHA insurance does not mean every sales pitch or transaction involving a HECM is free from fraud. Most reverse mortgages today are HECMs, which are insured by the FHA, according to the CFPB. They’re available to homeowners age 62 and older, per HUD’s Office of Inspector General.

You might assume the product is a scam because of aggressive ads or stories about families losing a home. Those worries usually trace back to real costs and rules that aren’t well understood.

A reverse mortgage can be an expensive way to borrow, and your balance grows because interest is added every month, according to the FTC. Those are features of the loan, not fraud, and understanding HECM fees shows what legitimate costs look like.

A costly loan that you understood and chose may simply be the wrong fit, and whether a reverse mortgage is a good idea depends on your goals. A scam is different because it involves deception, pressure or someone else taking your money. If you’ve heard you’ll lose ownership of your home, the biggest reverse mortgage myths cover that and other misconceptions.

Not every reverse mortgage is a HECM. Proprietary loans from private lenders and single-purpose loans from state or local agencies aren’t federally insured, according to the CFPB. Ask which of the types of reverse mortgages you’re being offered.

Common reverse mortgage scams

Reverse mortgage scams usually target the loan proceeds, not the loan itself. A 2013 fraud bulletin from HUD’s Office of Inspector General describes scammers who push a lump-sum payout, then use it to pay for overpriced repairs, counseling fees, insurance or investments. Once they have the money, the bulletin says, “they disappear, and the service is never provided.”

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“Protecting yourself from a reverse mortgage scam means looking beyond the loan terms to what happens to the money after closing. A loan can have legitimate paperwork and still be part of a fraud if a contractor, relative, or salesperson pressures the homeowner to hand over the proceeds. Before signing anything, make sure you understand exactly how much money you’ll receive, where it will go, and who will have access to it. If someone else is trying to maintain control of your funds, stop and get independent advice.”

Contractor and home repair reverse mortgage scams

A contractor-driven reverse mortgage scam starts with an unsolicited offer to fix your home. The contractor claims repairs are urgently needed, gives an inflated estimate and pressures you into a loan to pay for them, according to a February 2025 bulletin from HUD’s Office of Inspector General. Victims are often told the money is free, even though the loan carries fees, closing costs and repayment obligations.

In one case that bulletin describes, an Illinois contractor falsely told older homeowners their repairs would be government-funded. He took more than $6 million in loan proceeds from at least 110 victims and was sentenced in January 2025 to 205 months in prison, per HUD OIG.

Investment, annuity and insurance reverse mortgage scams

Another reverse mortgage scam pushes you to borrow and then put the money into an annuity, insurance policy, or “can’t miss” investment. The FTC warns that if you buy these products, you could lose the reverse mortgage money. Reverse mortgage loan officers aren’t allowed to sell investments or other financial products, according to a 2020 post from the CFPB.

Reverse mortgage fraud by family members or caregivers

Reverse mortgage fraud can also come from someone you trust. Family members or caregivers may pressure an older homeowner into a reverse mortgage or impersonate them during the loan process, according to the CFPB. Others try to get a power of attorney that gives them sole access to the loan money.

Fake reverse mortgage counseling and fee scams

Some reverse mortgage scams charge you for help you can get on your own. HUD OIG lists counseling fees among the costs scammers pay themselves from loan proceeds, and its 2025 bulletin warns, “Do not let anyone steer you to a specific reverse mortgage counselor” (HUD OIG). Legitimate HECM counseling comes from an independent, government-approved agency, according to the FTC.

Identity theft and "free house" reverse mortgage schemes

Identity theft is a reverse mortgage scam that can happen without your knowledge. Scammers may use your identity or Social Security number to get loan money in your name, according to the CFPB. A separate scheme targets people who don’t own a home, falsely promising they can buy one with no down payment, per HUD OIG.

Reverse mortgage scam red flags

Reverse mortgage scam red flags often show up in the first call or visit. If you notice any of the warning signs below, stop before you sign anything.

Pressure to sign quickly. The FTC advises walking away if you feel pushed to close fast.

An unsolicited call, email, or visit. HUD’s inspector general tells borrowers to “be skeptical of unsolicited advertisements, phone calls, emails, or in-person solicitations” ( HUD OIG ).

Being told to use only one lender. A lender who says you should talk only with them is a warning sign, according to the CFPB .

A required annuity or unrelated add-on. You can’t be required to buy an annuity or unrelated financial or insurance product to get a HECM, under 12 U.S.C. 1715z-20 . Required mortgage insurance and customary coverage, such as homeowners insurance, still apply.

Fees for counseling arranged by a salesperson. Scammers have used counseling fees to pay themselves from loan proceeds ( HUD OIG ).

Pressure to keep family or an attorney out of it. HUD’s inspector general recommends reviewing loan documents with a trusted person or attorney before signing ( HUD OIG ).

Someone taking control of your cash proceeds. Review the closing disbursements and question any unexplained payment to a contractor, relative, or “advisor.” HUD’s inspector general warns, “Do not sign over or allow anyone to directly take your loan proceeds” ( HUD OIG ).

Papers you don’t understand. Don’t sign documents you don’t fully understand ( HUD OIG ).

A promise of free money or a free house. Loan money isn’t free; it carries fees, closing costs, and repayment obligations ( HUD OIG ).

HECM protections that help you spot a scam

HECM protections give you a simple test for any offer, because a scammer will usually try to skip them. If someone wants you to bypass a step in the table, treat it as a warning sign.

What to check Legitimate HECM Possible scam Counseling You choose an independent, HUD-approved counselor Someone pressures you to use a particular counselor, impersonates a counselor, or collects money for counseling that is never provided Unrelated add-on products An annuity or unrelated financial or insurance product cannot be required You’re told you must buy an annuity, investment or unrelated insurance product Lenders You can compare several offers You’re told to work with only one lender Loan money Funds are disbursed according to the loan documents, including applicable mortgage payoffs, closing costs and required set-asides; remaining available funds follow your payment plan Someone pressures you to surrender control of your available cash proceeds or diverts them without your authorization Timing Time to review documents; most nonpurchase reverse mortgages also have a cancellation period Pressure to sign today

Required HECM counseling

If you apply for a HECM, you must first meet with a counselor from an independent, government-approved housing counseling agency, according to the FTC. The counselor has to explain the loan’s costs, financial implications and alternatives. Counseling often costs around $125, the fee can be paid from the loan, and you can’t be turned away if you can’t afford it (FTC).

You can find a HUD-approved counselor through HUD’s online search or by calling 800-569-4287, according to the CFPB. If a lender has already pitched you a loan, tell the counselor what was offered. A guide to what reverse mortgage counseling covers walks through the session.

No required add-on products with a HECM

You cannot be required to buy an annuity or unrelated financial or insurance product to qualify for a HECM, under 12 U.S.C. 1715z-20. This restriction does not eliminate required mortgage insurance or customary loan-related coverage, such as homeowners, applicable flood, and title insurance. Insisting that you buy an unrelated product as a condition of the loan is illegal in some situations, according to the FTC.

Your right to cancel a reverse mortgage

With most reverse mortgages, you can cancel without penalty until midnight of the third business day after the latest of closing, receiving the required material disclosures, or receiving the cancellation notice, under Regulation Z section 1026.23. Saturdays count; Sundays and federal legal holidays do not. This federal right generally does not apply to a HECM used to purchase a home.

Notify the lender in writing before the deadline; certified mail with a return receipt provides documentation, according to the FTC. The lender generally has 20 calendar days after receiving your notice to refund financing-related amounts and take the required steps to release its security interest. Any loan money already advanced must also be returned through the rescission process.

HECM obligations that help prevent foreclosure

Paying property taxes and homeowners insurance protects you long after closing. HUD’s inspector general calls unpaid real estate taxes and hazard insurance “the biggest cause of foreclosures” on reverse mortgages (HUD OIG). The HECM due and payable triggers explain the other events that can make the loan come due.

How to protect a parent from a reverse mortgage scam

Protecting a parent from a reverse mortgage scam works best when you support their decision rather than take it over. These steps can help:

Watch for new “helpers.” Be wary of anyone who suddenly wants to receive or control a parent’s loan proceeds, a red flag HUD OIG names directly.

Review documents together. HUD’s inspector general recommends going over all forms, contracts and loan documents with a trusted person or attorney before signing.

Be careful with power of attorney. A 2013 HUD OIG bulletin warns against signing a power of attorney for someone you don’t know or trust.

Plan for everyone in the home. HUD OIG suggests considering how the loan could affect other people living there if the borrowers die or move out. Learn what happens to the house and heirs when a reverse mortgage ends.

If you’re deciding as a family whether the loan fits at all, does a reverse mortgage ever make sense? is a good place to start. For help with suspected elder fraud, the National Elder Fraud Hotline is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311), open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern and supported by the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime, per the DOJ.

What to do if you suspect a reverse mortgage scam

If you suspect a reverse mortgage scam, stop the process before you sign anything else. Then take the following steps:

Don’t sign. If you’re pressed to sign, HUD’s inspector general says to “just walk away” ( HUD OIG ). Cancel if you’ve already closed. Check your cancellation rights immediately. If your loan qualifies, send written notice before the applicable deadline. If the deadline may have passed or you suspect fraud, seek legal help promptly. Tell the people handling your loan. The FTC recommends telling your counselor, lender or loan servicer about a suspected scam. Report it. Use the contact that fits your situation.

Situation Where to report Contact FHA-insured HECM HUD Office of Inspector General 1-800-347-3735 or hudoig.gov/hotline Reverse mortgage that isn’t FHA-insured FBI 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov Any scam or fraud attempt Federal Trade Commission ReportFraud.ftc.gov Problem with a lender or servicer Consumer Financial Protection Bureau consumerfinance.gov/complaint or (855) 411-2372 State-level complaint State attorney general or state banking regulator Your state’s website Fraud against an older adult National Elder Fraud Hotline 833-372-8311

Contacts come from HUD OIG, HUD OIG’s 2013 bulletin (FBI), the FTC, the CFPB and the DOJ.

FAQs

Can a reverse mortgage lender take my house?

A reverse mortgage lender doesn’t take your house just because you have the loan. Foreclosure usually traces back to missed obligations, and HUD’s inspector general calls unpaid taxes and hazard insurance “the biggest cause of foreclosures” (HUD OIG). Keeping a HECM in good standing also requires meeting principal-residence, property-maintenance and other loan obligations, according to the CFPB, and unresolved defaults can lead to foreclosure; the HECM due and payable triggers explain what can make the loan come due.

Are reverse mortgage TV ads legitimate?

Reverse mortgage TV ads can come from legitimate lenders, but an ad is a sales pitch, not advice. Scammers also reach older adults through TV, radio, billboards and mailers, according to the CFPB. Compare several lenders and talk with an independent counselor before you commit.

Is it legal for a lender to require me to buy an annuity?

You can’t be required to buy an annuity or an unrelated financial or insurance product to get a HECM, under 12 U.S.C. 1715z-20. Required mortgage insurance and customary loan-related coverage, such as homeowners, flood, and title insurance, still apply. If someone pushes an annuity alongside the loan, treat it as a red flag.

Do veterans face special reverse mortgage scams?

Veterans should be wary of any pitch for a “VA reverse mortgage.” The VA’s home loan types are purchase loans, cash-out refinances, interest rate reduction refinances, and Native American Direct Loans, and a reverse mortgage isn’t among them (VA). Veterans 62 and older can consider an FHA-insured HECM like other homeowners (HUD OIG).