HECM for Purchase vs. a Bigger Conventional Mortgage: Buying a Multigenerational Home

Key Takeaways A HECM for Purchase lets you buy a home with a reverse mortgage, not just tap one you already own.

The trade-off is a larger down payment with no required monthly principal-and-interest payment versus a smaller down payment with a monthly bill on a conventional loan.

Age determines who qualifies for the HECM option, and each path has different effects on equity and what’s left for heirs.

You’re planning to buy a larger home with an in-law suite so an aging parent can move in, and you’ve learned a reverse mortgage can be used to buy a home, not just pull cash from one you already own.

The decision comes down to a HECM for Purchase tied to your 62-or-older parent versus a larger conventional loan you carry. Which one fits comes down to who’s on the loan, how much cash you have, and what you want to happen to the home later.

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Can you really use a reverse mortgage to buy a home?

Yes. A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) for Purchase, often shortened to H4P, lets an eligible borrower buy a new primary residence with a reverse mortgage instead of a traditional loan. A HECM is the most common type of reverse mortgage, insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The purchase version works differently from the reverse mortgage most people picture. It combines a large down payment from the buyer with a reverse mortgage that covers the rest, so there are no monthly principal-and-interest payments on the loan. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a HECM is available only to homeowners who are 62 and older, and the borrower has to use the property as their principal residence.

The age rule complicates the caregiver’s situation. When an adult child is buying so a parent can move in, the person who is 62 or older is usually the parent, not the buyer, so the eligible path generally runs through the parent as the borrower. Ask a licensed loan officer what role a younger adult child can play on title or as an occupant.

Approval isn’t automatic, and the program doesn’t fit every family. It’s one of two financing routes, each with different consequences for who qualifies, who pays monthly, and what heirs inherit.

The two ways to fund the same bigger house

Picture the same house: a single-family home with an in-law suite, or a lot with space to add an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). There are two very different ways to pay for it.

Path A. The parent buys with a HECM for Purchase. The parent (62 or older) is the borrower, buying alone or co-buying. They bring a large down payment, the reverse mortgage covers the balance, and there are no monthly principal-and-interest payments on the loan.

Path B. The caregiver takes a bigger conventional mortgage. The adult child borrows in their own name, optionally co-borrowing with a spouse or the parent, makes a smaller down payment, and pays a monthly mortgage.

The house can be identical in both scenarios. What changes is who borrows, who pays each month, who holds title, and how the home’s equity behaves over time. Which path fits depends on the family’s ages, the cash available for a down payment, and what everyone wants to happen to the home long term.

Who qualifies. And why age decides your options

A HECM for Purchase requires that the youngest borrower generally be 62 or older (a younger spouse may qualify as an eligible non-borrowing spouse), per the CFPB. If no one on the loan is 62+, Path A generally isn’t available, and a conventional mortgage is the route. So a 55-year-old caregiver buying for a 68-year-old parent can typically pursue H4P only if the parent is the borrower.

How age affects eligibility:

The youngest borrower’s age matters. HECM loan amounts are tied to the youngest borrower’s age, so with two people on the loan, the younger one’s age affects how much the reverse mortgage lends and, in turn, how large the down payment must be.

Non-borrowing spouse is a specific, spouse-only protection. A HECM borrower’s spouse under 62 may be treated as a non-borrowing spouse with certain protections, but they aren’t a borrower and it isn’t a general “add any family member” mechanism. The rules are detailed and depend on when the loan is made, so talk to a licensed reverse-mortgage loan officer.

State rules can be stricter. Some states apply additional requirements to reverse mortgages, so confirm your state’s rules before assuming a structure works.

Conventional mortgages have no upper or lower age gate beyond legal adulthood; qualification runs on credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio (DTI). Path B is more flexible for a younger caregiver: multiple family members can potentially co-borrow to combine incomes and qualify for a larger loan. How co-borrower income is treated varies by lender and program, so verify the specifics.

Rule of thumb: if someone on the loan will be 62 or older, both paths are on the table. If not, you’re generally looking at a conventional mortgage.

Down payment and monthly cash flow

With a HECM for Purchase, the borrower brings a large down payment and then makes no monthly principal-and-interest payments on the loan. The size of that down payment isn’t fixed; it varies by the borrower’s age, prevailing interest rates, and the home’s appraised value, with older borrowers generally putting down less. A loan officer has to price your specific situation rather than quote a flat percentage.

A conventional purchase loan usually works in the opposite direction: a smaller down payment upfront, then a monthly principal-and-interest payment for the life of the loan. If the down payment is less than 20% of the purchase price, the lender will typically require private mortgage insurance (PMI), an added cost that protects the lender, not you, according to the CFPB. PMI isn’t permanent: you can request cancellation once your balance reaches 80% of the home’s original value, and your servicer must automatically end it when the balance is scheduled to reach 78%, as long as you’re current.

One point families miss: “no monthly mortgage payment” is not “no monthly cost.” With either path, the homeowner still owes property taxes, homeowners insurance, any HOA dues, and upkeep. With a HECM, falling behind on those obligations can make the loan due and payable, and the CFPB lists paying property taxes and insurance and keeping the home in good condition as ongoing requirements of the loan.

Here’s how the two paths line up:

Path A: HECM for Purchase Path B: Conventional mortgage Borrower Youngest borrower generally 62+ (often the parent); a younger spouse may be an eligible non-borrowing spouse Any qualifying adult (often the caregiver) Down payment Large; varies by age, rates, and appraised value Smaller; PMI typically applies under 20% down Monthly principal & interest None on the loan Yes, for the life of the loan Ongoing obligations Taxes, insurance, HOA, upkeep, required; missing them can make the loan due Taxes, insurance, HOA, upkeep, required Loan balance over time Grows as interest and fees accrue Shrinks as payments build equity

Do not treat any down-payment figure or rate as fixed. These vary by lender, borrower, and market, and any specific rate needs proper disclosures. A licensed loan officer can run your actual numbers.

What each option means for equity and your heirs

The choice also shapes inheritance, and the two paths point in opposite directions.

With a HECM for Purchase, the loan balance grows over time as interest and fees are added each month, per the CFPB, so the equity left in the home falls. The offsetting protection is that a HECM is a non-recourse loan: when it comes due, heirs won’t owe more than the home is worth. According to the CFPB, to keep or sell the home, heirs repay the full loan balance, or at least 95% of the current appraised value if the balance owed is more than the home is worth, with FHA mortgage insurance covering the rest. Heirs generally have 30 days after a due-and-payable notice to act, and the timeline can sometimes be extended up to six months, with HUD able to grant additional extensions in some cases.

A conventional mortgage builds equity the ordinary way: monthly payments chip down the balance, so the family owns more of the home outright over time. When the borrower passes, heirs inherit the home and any remaining mortgage to pay off, refinance, or settle by selling. For families whose top priority is passing the house down with as much equity as possible, it tends to fit that goal better.

When each loan comes due also differs. A HECM becomes due and payable when the last borrower permanently leaves, sells, or passes away, or if the ongoing obligations like taxes and insurance go unmet. A conventional mortgage runs its normal terms until paid off, refinanced, or sold. Either way, Path A leaves a home with a larger loan plus a non-recourse backstop, and Path B a home with more equity but a conventional balance to handle. Settle as a family, before you choose, who intends to keep the home and what the backup plan is.

In-law suites, ADUs, and property rules to check first

The home driving this search is usually bigger, with a separate living space for a parent, so it matters whether that home can actually be financed under each path.

Both a HECM for Purchase and a conventional loan can generally finance a single-family home with an in-law suite or ADU, but the property has to meet the loan program’s standards. For H4P, the home must qualify as an FHA-eligible property, pass an FHA appraisal, and the borrower must occupy it as their principal residence. HECM occupancy is a real requirement, not a formality: a home that stops being the borrower’s principal residence can trigger the loan coming due.

A few property details worth confirming with a lender before you make an offer:

In-law suite vs. a legally separate unit. A bedroom-and-bath in-law suite inside a single-family home is treated differently from a legally separate ADU or a two-to-four-unit property, which can change how the home is classified and appraised under each program.

Property type rules vary. Certain condos and multi-unit properties carry their own eligibility rules under both FHA and conventional guidelines. Don’t assume a property qualifies until a lender confirms it.

Features that surprise appraisals. Second kitchens, additional dwelling units, and larger acreage can all affect how a property is evaluated. Ask early.

Property eligibility isn’t universal under either path; it varies by program, property, and lender. Confirm the specific home with a licensed loan officer before you’re under contract.

How to choose: a decision framework for caregivers

The decision comes down to a short sequence of questions. Walk them in order.

Is anyone who’ll be on the loan 62 or older? If no, a HECM for Purchase generally isn’t available, and you’re choosing among conventional options. If yes, both paths are on the table.

How much cash is available for a down payment? H4P requires a large upfront investment. If that cash isn’t there, a conventional loan with a smaller down payment may be the only workable route.

What matters more, cash flow now or equity later? Freeing up a parent’s monthly retirement income points toward H4P. Building equity to pass down points toward conventional.

Who should own the home? Whose name goes on the loan and the deed carries legal and inheritance consequences, and it’s the piece families most often overlook.

A HECM for Purchase tends to fit when there’s a 62-or-older borrower, a large down payment is available, preserving monthly cash flow is the priority, and the plan is for the parent to age in place. A conventional mortgage tends to fit a younger caregiver who wants to build equity and keep ownership and inheritance straightforward.

This isn’t personalized financial or legal advice. Because both paths are consequential and the ownership questions get complicated, work through the decision with a licensed loan officer who handles both products, and where ownership or estate questions come up, a financial planner or elder-law attorney. If you’re seriously considering a HECM, note that HUD-approved counseling is required before closing, so that’s a natural first step. The concrete next move: talk to a loan officer who can run your family’s actual ages, cash, and goals against both options.

FAQ

Can I get a HECM for Purchase if I'm the one buying but my parent is the 62+ person?

The HECM for Purchase borrower must generally be 62 or older, so in a caregiver-buys-for-parent situation the eligible path usually runs through the parent as the borrower rather than the younger adult child. What role you can play as a younger family member, on title or as an occupant, depends on program rules and your specific setup, so confirm it with a licensed reverse-mortgage loan officer before assuming a structure works.

How much money do I need up front for a HECM for Purchase?

A substantial down payment is required, and there’s no single flat figure. It varies by the borrower’s age, current interest rates, and the home’s appraised value, with older borrowers generally putting down less. Because it moves with all of those factors, a licensed loan officer needs to price your specific scenario rather than quote a percentage.

Do I have to make any monthly payments with a HECM for Purchase?

You don’t make monthly principal-and-interest payments on the loan as long as you meet the occupancy and ongoing obligations. But you still owe property taxes, homeowners insurance, any HOA dues, and maintenance. Per the CFPB, keeping up with property taxes and insurance and maintaining the home are requirements of the loan, and falling behind on them can make the loan due and payable.

What happens to the house when my parent passes away?

The loan becomes due and payable, and the heirs choose to repay it and keep the home, refinance, or sell. Because a HECM is non-recourse, heirs won’t owe more than the home is worth. According to the CFPB, to sell they repay the full balance or at least 95% of the appraised value if the balance is higher than the home’s value, with FHA insurance covering the rest. Heirs generally have 30 days after the due-and-payable notice to act, with the timeline sometimes extended up to six months and HUD able to grant additional extensions in some cases.

Can a home with an in-law suite or ADU be financed either way?

Generally yes, but eligibility depends on the loan program’s property standards, including the FHA appraisal for a HECM for Purchase, and on lender rules. A bedroom-and-bath in-law suite inside a single-family home is treated differently from a legally separate ADU or a multi-unit property, and that distinction can affect how the home is classified. Verify the specific property with a loan officer before making an offer.