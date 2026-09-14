Does a Reverse Mortgage Ever Make Sense? A Homeowner’s Honest Guide

Key Takeaways With a HECM reverse mortgage you keep the title and can stay in the home as long as you meet the loan terms (living there, paying taxes and insurance, and maintaining the home).

A HECM is a non-recourse loan, so heirs are never required to pay more than the home is worth when the loan comes due.

A reverse mortgage tends to fit homeowners with strong equity and limited income who plan to stay put, and fits poorly for those planning to move soon or preserve maximum equity.

If you’re equity-rich but short on monthly cash, a reverse mortgage can look like a way to stay put as you age with no monthly loan payment. Two fears stop most people: being forced out while still living there, and leaving your kids a debt bigger than the home is worth.

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What a Reverse Mortgage Actually Is (in Plain English)

A reverse mortgage lets an eligible older homeowner turn part of their home equity into cash, with no required monthly mortgage payment. Instead, the balance is repaid later, usually when you sell, move out, or pass away.

The most common type is the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and administered by HUD. To qualify, you generally must be 62 or older, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Proprietary reverse mortgages from private lenders also exist with varying terms, so not every reverse mortgage is a HECM.

You keep the title to your home; the lender does not own it. As the CFPB puts it, “the title to your home remains in your name,” just as with a traditional mortgage. You can typically take the money as a lump sum, monthly payments, or a combination, according to the Federal Trade Commission; many HECMs also offer a line-of-credit option.

The trade-off runs opposite a normal mortgage. With a traditional loan, your balance falls and equity grows. With a reverse mortgage, interest and fees are added each month, so the balance rises and your equity shrinks. The CFPB is blunt: a reverse mortgage “is not free money,” and the amount you owe goes up, not down.

Learn more on our reverse mortgage hub page and requirements guide.

Can the Bank Take My House While I'm Alive?

For most homeowners, the short answer is no: you keep ownership and cannot be evicted simply for having a reverse mortgage. A HECM does not come due on a schedule or at the lender’s whim. It becomes due and payable at defined events, such as when the last borrower (or an eligible non-borrowing spouse) dies, sells the home, or no longer lives there as their principal residence, according to the CFPB.

The home can still be at risk, but for specific reasons tied to occupancy and homeowner obligations. Per the CFPB, the loan can be called due sooner if you fail to pay property taxes or homeowners insurance, no longer use the home as your principal residence, or don’t keep it in good repair. Where there’s an HOA, staying current on dues matters too. To protect your home, you must:

Pay your property taxes on time.

Keep homeowners insurance in force (and flood insurance where required).

Live in the home as your primary residence.

Keep the property in reasonable condition.

What "permanently moving out" means

You don’t lose principal-residence status just because you take a trip, but an extended absence can trigger repayment. The CFPB explains that if you’re away for more than 12 consecutive months in a healthcare facility (hospital, rehab, nursing home, or assisted living) and there’s no co-borrower living in the home, the loan can become due and payable. The FTC frames the same rule from the borrower’s side: a HECM borrower generally can live in a nursing home or other medical facility for up to 12 consecutive months before the loan has to be repaid.

Why who's on the loan matters

If you’re married, whether your spouse is a co-borrower can decide whether they stay in the home after you die or move out. A spouse who isn’t a co-borrower may still qualify as an “Eligible Non-Borrowing Spouse,” a HUD designation that, under HUD’s rules, can let them remain in the home and defer repayment, according to the CFPB. Raise this with your loan originator and in HUD counseling before anyone signs.

Will My Kids Get Stuck Owing More Than the House Is Worth?

No, not with a non-recourse HECM.

Most reverse mortgages carry a non-recourse clause. As the FTC explains, it means “you, or your estate, can’t owe more than the value of your home when the loan becomes due and the home is sold.” If the balance ends up higher than what the home sells for, the FHA mortgage insurance the borrower paid into covers the shortfall, not the heirs.

What heirs actually face

When the last borrower dies or permanently moves out, the loan becomes due and the lender notifies the estate or heirs. According to the CFPB, heirs then have 30 days to buy, sell, or turn the home over to the lender, and the timeline may be extended up to six months to sell or arrange financing, with additional HUD extensions possible. Their options generally look like this:

Heirs’ option What it means Sell the home If the home is worth more than the balance, they sell it, repay the loan, and keep the difference. If the balance is higher than the value, they can satisfy the loan by selling the home for at least 95% of its appraised value; mortgage insurance covers the rest. Keep the home To keep the home, heirs pay off the loan balance (or, if the balance is more than the home is worth, 95% of the current appraised value, whichever is less, per the CFPB, often by taking out their own loan) and keep the property. Deed in lieu They hand the home back to the lender to satisfy the debt.

That “95% of appraised value” figure is the key protection when the home is worth less than the balance: whether heirs sell or keep an underwater home, they never pay more than that, and mortgage insurance covers the rest.

What Heirs Actually Inherit

Heirs are never personally liable for a shortfall on a non-recourse HECM. But the reverse mortgage still reduces what they inherit, because the growing balance eats into equity that would otherwise pass to them. Timelines and options can vary, so heirs should act promptly and can consult a HUD-approved counselor or an attorney. For a deeper look, see our guide on what happens to a reverse mortgage after death.

When a Reverse Mortgage Actually Makes Sense

A reverse mortgage tends to fit a specific profile: a homeowner who is equity-rich but cash-poor and intends to stay in the home long-term. If that’s you, it can fund things that let you age in place, such as everyday retirement expenses, home modifications like a walk-in shower or ramp, or in-home care, without adding a monthly payment.

A few situations where the math tends to work:

You want to stay put long-term. This is pivotal. Because upfront costs are spread over the years you stay, the longer you remain, the more sense those costs make.

You want to eliminate an existing monthly mortgage payment. Using the proceeds to pay off a remaining forward mortgage frees up cash flow, though interest still accrues on the reverse mortgage balance.

You want a standby cushion. Where a line-of-credit option is available, it can sit unused until you need it, rather than taking all the money up front.

On taxes: the money you receive is typically tax-free and generally won’t affect your Social Security or Medicare, according to the FTC, which points to the IRS on tax treatment. Confirm your own situation with a tax professional. (Need-based programs like Medicaid and SSI are a separate question, covered in the FAQ below.)

If you’re weighing a reverse mortgage to fund staying in your home, our guide on paying for aging-in-place home modifications covers other ways to cover those costs.

When a Reverse Mortgage Is Probably the Wrong Move

A reverse mortgage is a poor fit in several situations.

You may move within a few years. Reverse mortgages can carry higher upfront costs than other equity options, and the FTC notes those costs “may be more expensive if you stay in the home a short time.” Spread over just a couple of years, they’re a poor value.

You can’t reliably cover the ongoing property charges. If keeping up with taxes, insurance, and maintenance would be a stretch, the risk of default, and ultimately losing the home, is real, because those are the obligations that can make the loan due.

Leaving the home to your heirs debt-light is a top priority. The growing balance works directly against that goal, since it reduces the equity that passes on.

A simpler or cheaper option fits better. Depending on your situation, downsizing, a home equity loan or HELOC (if you can handle the monthly payments), or a local aid program may serve you better. But a HELOC or home equity loan requires monthly payments, and downsizing means leaving the home, so weigh them as considerations, not automatic answers.

Single-purpose reverse mortgages from some state and local agencies or nonprofits are, per the FTC, the least expensive option, but you can only use them for a purpose the lender specifies, such as home repairs or property taxes. Your local Area Agency on Aging may know of programs near you.

The Steps and Protections Before You Sign

A legitimate reverse mortgage comes with consumer protections that a scam does not, and the biggest one is required counseling.

HUD-approved counseling. If you apply for a HECM, you must meet with a counselor from an independent, government-approved housing counseling agency before the loan can close, according to the FTC. The counselor works for you, not the lender, and must explain the loan’s costs, financial implications, and alternatives. Find a counselor through HUD’s website or by calling 1-800-569-4287.

Spotting scams and pressure. The FTC and CFPB flag recurring red flags. Be wary of contractors who push a reverse mortgage to pay for home repairs, and of any salesperson pressuring you to buy another financial product, such as an annuity or long-term care insurance, with the proceeds. You never have to buy another product to get a reverse mortgage, and in some situations it’s illegal to require it. The CFPB also warns that the Department of Veterans Affairs does not offer reverse mortgages, so ads promising veterans a special “no-payment” reverse mortgage are misleading. If you feel rushed, walk away. Our guide on avoiding reverse mortgage scams covers more warning signs.

The basic process, at a high level. Expect roughly this path: HUD counseling, application, a home appraisal, and closing. You also have a three-day right of rescission: under most reverse mortgages you can cancel for any reason within three business days after closing, according to the FTC and CFPB.

A quick pre-decision self-check. Before you sign, can you answer yes to these?

Do I plan to stay in this home for the long term?

Can I reliably keep paying property taxes, insurance, and upkeep?

Have I talked it over with my family and an independent advisor?

Do I understand how the loan reduces what my heirs inherit, and am I comfortable with that?

If any answer is no, that’s a signal to slow down and revisit whether a reverse mortgage, or an alternative, is the right call.

FAQ

Do I still own my home with a reverse mortgage?

Yes. You keep the title and continue to own your home; the lender holds a lien, not ownership, according to the CFPB. What keeps it that way is meeting the loan’s conditions: living there as your primary residence and staying current on property taxes, insurance, and upkeep.

What happens to a reverse mortgage if I move to assisted living or a nursing home?

A permanent move-out can make the loan due and payable. Per the CFPB, if you’re away more than 12 consecutive months in a healthcare facility and there’s no co-borrower living in the home, the loan can be called due. A spouse who isn’t a co-borrower may be able to stay if they qualify as an Eligible Non-Borrowing Spouse under HUD’s rules. Talk to your loan originator about how the occupancy rule applies to your household before you sign.

Are reverse mortgage proceeds taxable, and do they affect Social Security or Medicaid?

Reverse mortgage proceeds are generally treated as loan proceeds rather than taxable income, and they generally don’t affect Social Security or Medicare, according to the FTC (which points to the IRS on tax treatment).

Need-based programs like Medicaid and SSI work differently, because they look at your income and assets: depending on how and when the funds are held, money you take out and don’t spend may factor into those programs’ eligibility limits. This varies by program and situation, so treat it as general information, and confirm the specifics with a benefits professional or elder-law attorney before you rely on it.

How much can I actually borrow with a reverse mortgage?

The FTC explains that the amount you can borrow is based on how much equity you have in your home. In practice, a lender also weighs factors such as the age of the youngest borrower and current interest rates. There’s no single formula that fits everyone, so a HUD-approved counselor or lender can give you a personalized estimate.

Is a reverse mortgage a scam or a rip-off?

A legitimate FHA-insured HECM is a regulated, non-recourse loan, not a scam. That said, it’s a costly way to borrow and isn’t right for everyone, and scams that target seniors do exist. The protections that separate a legitimate loan from a predatory one are required HUD counseling and your own scrutiny of high-pressure tactics. If a salesperson rushes you or pushes another financial product, walk away.