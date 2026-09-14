Reverse Mortgage: Will the Bank Take Your House (and Will Your Kids Owe More Than It’s Worth)?

Key Takeaways You keep ownership and the title to your home with a HECM reverse mortgage; the lender holds a lien, not the deed.

Because a HECM is non-recourse, your heirs will never owe more than the home is worth to settle the loan.

You stay responsible for property taxes, homeowners insurance, and upkeep, and the loan comes due when the last borrower permanently leaves the home.

A reverse mortgage can wipe out your last monthly payment and free up cash for aging-in-place changes. But two fears usually stop the conversation: that the bank will end up owning your home, and that your kids will inherit a bill bigger than the house is worth.

In this article (Skip to...)

Who Actually Owns Your Home With a Reverse Mortgage?

The fear that a reverse mortgage signs your house over to the bank is false. You keep the title.

With a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), the most common reverse mortgage and one insured by the Federal Housing Administration, the title stays in your name just as it does with a regular mortgage, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The lender records a lien against the property as security, the same way any mortgage lender does. A lien is a claim that has to be paid off when the home is sold; it is not ownership.

You own the home, keep living there, benefit from any rise in value, and owe a debt against it.

To keep the loan in good standing you have to live in the home as your primary residence, stay current on property taxes and homeowners insurance, and keep the home in reasonable repair. Meet those requirements and the deed stays yours; fall behind and the picture can change, which we cover in the obligations section below.

For the fundamentals of how the loan itself works, see our reverse mortgage guide.

Owns the deed vs. holds a lien

Reverse mortgage (HECM) Traditional mortgage Who’s on the title You You What the lender holds A lien A lien Monthly principal-and-interest payment None required Required How the loan is repaid When you sell, move out, or pass away Monthly, over the loan term

Will Your Kids Inherit Debt? How the Non-Recourse Protection Works

The second fear is that your children will be stuck repaying a loan that has grown larger than the home is worth. A federally insured HECM is built to prevent exactly that.

A HECM is a non-recourse loan, meaning the lender’s repayment can only come from the home itself, never from your heirs’ own money or your other assets. When the loan comes due and the home is sold, if the sale doesn’t cover the full balance, neither you nor your heirs are on the hook for the shortfall. That gap is covered by the FHA mortgage insurance the borrower pays into over the life of the loan.

Here’s how that plays out at sale, per CFPB guidance:

If the home is worth more than the loan balance, heirs can sell it, repay the loan, and keep the difference.

If the home is worth less than the loan balance, heirs can satisfy the debt by selling the home for at least 95% of its appraised value. The FHA mortgage insurance covers the rest.

Heirs who want to keep the home rather than sell it can generally pay 95% of the appraised value when the balance is higher than the home’s value, with the insurance the borrower paid into covering the difference.

What non-recourse does not guarantee is leftover equity. If the balance has grown to roughly match or exceed the home’s value, there may be little or nothing left for heirs after the loan is repaid. Non-recourse protects your family from owing more than the home is worth; it doesn’t promise remaining equity. How much is left depends on how much was borrowed, how long the loan ran, and what the home is worth at the end.

If the home sells for more vs. less than the balance

Situation Heirs can Who owes the shortfall Home sells for more than the loan balance Repay the loan and keep the remaining equity No shortfall Home sells for less than the loan balance Sell for at least 95% of appraised value to satisfy the debt FHA mortgage insurance; not the heirs

When Does the Loan Come Due. And What Options Do Heirs Have?

A reverse mortgage doesn’t get called in at random. It becomes “due and payable” at defined events, and heirs have a set process with clear choices, not a surprise seizure.

A HECM comes due when the last borrower (or eligible non-borrowing spouse) dies, sells the home, or no longer uses it as a primary residence, such as a permanent move into long-term care. Once the loan is due and payable, heirs are notified and, according to the CFPB, generally have 30 days to decide how to proceed. That timeline may be extended up to six months so heirs can sell the home or arrange financing to buy it, and HUD may grant additional extensions in some cases.

Heirs typically have three options:

Keep the home by paying off the loan balance, often by taking out their own mortgage or using personal funds. If the balance is more than the home’s value, they can generally pay 95% of the appraised value instead.

Sell the home, repay the loan from the proceeds, and keep any remaining equity.

Walk away, handing the home to the lender through a deed in lieu of foreclosure or by allowing foreclosure. Because the loan is non-recourse, this carries no personal financial liability for the heirs.

The most useful thing families can do is talk about it in advance and, when the time comes, contact the loan servicer early. Heirs can also consult a HUD-approved housing counselor or an attorney about their options. For more, see our explainer on what happens to a reverse mortgage after the borrower dies.

Using a Reverse Mortgage to Pay Off Your Current Mortgage and Free Up Cash

You don’t need to own your home free and clear to get a reverse mortgage. Still owing a balance doesn’t disqualify you.

When you take out a HECM, the proceeds first pay off any existing mortgage, and the reverse mortgage becomes the primary lien. Once the old loan is gone, the required monthly principal-and-interest payment goes with it, which for someone on a fixed income is often the main appeal. (You still owe property taxes, insurance, and upkeep, more on that below.)

Whatever proceeds remain after the payoff and upfront costs are yours to use, including for home repairs or accessibility modifications. Depending on how the loan is structured, you can take the money as a lump sum, as term or tenure payments, or as a line of credit you draw on as needed.

Be realistic about how much is actually left. The existing payoff and upfront costs both come out of what you can access, so the smaller your current balance and the more equity you have, the more remains for the work you want to do.

Your actual numbers depend on your age, home value, current rates, and existing payoff, and a HUD-approved counselor can walk through a personalized estimate. Paying off a mortgage this way is one option worth weighing against alternatives. See our reverse mortgage requirements page for who qualifies.

Obligations That Keep You in Good Standing

A reverse mortgage removes the monthly mortgage payment, but not every obligation. Knowing what you’re still responsible for is how you avoid the one path that actually can lead to losing the home.

You are still required to:

Pay your property taxes on time.

Keep homeowners insurance (and flood insurance, if applicable) in force.

Pay any HOA dues that apply.

Keep the home in good repair.

Live in the home as your primary residence.

These are the borrower’s core responsibilities under a HECM, according to the CFPB, and falling short on them is what can trigger default and, ultimately, foreclosure. That’s the real risk, not a bank deciding to take the house on a whim.

The loan balance also grows over time. Interest and fees, including the ongoing FHA mortgage insurance premium and any servicing costs, are added to the balance each month, so what you owe rises rather than falls and your remaining equity shrinks.

Before closing, the lender performs a financial assessment to gauge whether you can cover ongoing taxes and insurance, and may set aside part of your loan proceeds to pay those charges. If you ever have trouble paying property taxes or insurance, contact your servicer or a HUD-approved housing counselor right away, unpaid property charges are a frequent trigger for default, according to the CFPB.

Non-Borrowing Spouse Protections

If one spouse is on the loan and the other isn’t, often because the younger spouse is under 62, a natural worry is what happens to the non-borrowing spouse after the borrowing spouse dies or moves to long-term care. Federal protections exist for this, but they come with conditions to confirm carefully before signing.

When both spouses are co-borrowers, each keeps the right to stay in the home and continue receiving loan proceeds as long as the loan’s requirements are met.

When one spouse is not a borrower, an eligible non-borrowing spouse may be able to remain in the home after the borrowing spouse dies or moves into a healthcare facility for more than 12 consecutive months, during a deferral period, per HUD’s HECM rules. Eligibility generally depends on conditions such as being married to the borrower when the loan closed and staying married, being properly identified as a non-borrowing spouse in the loan documents, keeping the home as a primary residence, and staying current on taxes, insurance, and upkeep. Requirements can vary and have changed by rule over time, so treat these as general conditions to verify, not universal guarantees.

Two practical points: a younger spouse can be named as a non-borrowing spouse, and because the loan amount is calculated using the age of the youngest spouse, that can reduce how much can be borrowed. And during the deferral period, a surviving non-borrowing spouse generally cannot take out additional loan proceeds or draw on a line of credit.

Because these protections are rule-specific and consequential, confirm the details with a HUD-approved counselor and, where a surviving spouse’s rights are at stake, an elder-law or estate-planning attorney. Before signing, make sure the non-borrowing spouse is correctly named in the documents.

Is a Reverse Mortgage Right for You? How to Decide

Whether a reverse mortgage fits depends on your situation, and the process is built to help you figure that out before you commit.

HUD-approved counseling is required for a HECM. That session is the place to pressure-test the decision, run your own numbers, and explore alternatives before you sign anything.

At a high level, a HECM is generally available to homeowners where the youngest borrower is 62 or older, the home is the primary residence, there’s enough equity, the borrower isn’t delinquent on federal debt, and the property meets FHA standards. These are general criteria to confirm for your circumstances, not a checklist that guarantees approval.

It’s worth weighing the alternatives too. A home equity line of credit, a home equity loan, or downsizing may fit some situations better. Bring your family and heirs into the conversation, and involve a financial or legal advisor where it makes sense, since the decision affects them as well as you. For other ways to tap equity, see our overview of reverse mortgage alternatives.

FAQ

Can I get a reverse mortgage if I still owe money on my house?

Yes. An existing mortgage balance doesn’t disqualify you. The reverse mortgage proceeds pay off your current loan first, and the reverse mortgage becomes the primary lien, leaving whatever remains after payoff and upfront costs for other uses. Confirm your eligibility with a HUD-approved counselor.

Do my children have to pay off my reverse mortgage when I die?

Not personally. A federally insured HECM is non-recourse, so your heirs are never liable for more than the home is worth when it’s sold. They can keep the home by repaying the loan (or 95% of the appraised value if the balance is higher), sell it and keep any remaining equity, or walk away with no personal liability.

Can I lose my home with a reverse mortgage?

The home isn’t taken arbitrarily, but you can lose it to foreclosure if you default on the loan’s requirements, falling behind on property taxes, homeowners insurance, or upkeep, or no longer living there as your primary residence. Staying current on those obligations is what keeps the loan in good standing.

How much money can I actually get from a reverse mortgage?

It depends on your age, your home’s value, current interest rates, and how much you still owe on the home (which gets paid off first). Because those figures vary, a HUD-approved counselor is the right place to get a personalized estimate rather than a general number.

What happens to my spouse if they aren't on the loan?

An eligible non-borrowing spouse may be able to stay in the home after the borrowing spouse dies or moves into long-term care, subject to conditions such as being properly named in the loan documents and keeping up with taxes, insurance, and upkeep. Because these protections are rule-specific, confirm the details in the loan documents and with a HUD-approved counselor.