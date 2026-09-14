Inheriting a Reverse Mortgage: Should You Pay It Off, Refinance, or Sell?

Key Takeaways Inheriting a reverse mortgage does not mean inheriting a debt larger than the home; a HECM is non-recourse.

Heirs generally have three options: pay off the loan and keep the home, refinance into a new mortgage, or sell and keep any remaining equity.

You typically have a set timeline (with possible extensions) to decide, so contact the servicer early.

A parent or grandparent has died or moved into care, and now there’s a reverse mortgage balance on the family home and a letter from the lender. You have clear options, and in most cases you won’t owe more than the home is worth.

Inheriting a reverse mortgage doesn’t mean inheriting a debt larger than the house, or an immediate demand for cash. It means a decision among three paths: pay it off, refinance, or sell.

In this article (Skip to...)

What Happens to a Reverse Mortgage When the Borrower Dies or Moves Out?

A reverse mortgage isn’t repaid month to month. The balance comes due all at once when a “maturity event” happens. For the most common type, an FHA-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), that event is the death of the last surviving borrower, or when the last borrower sells the home or stops living there as a principal residence. Moving into a nursing home for more than 12 consecutive months also triggers it, per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The loan then becomes “due and payable” and must be paid off, typically by repaying, refinancing, or selling.

“Due and payable” doesn’t mean the lender can foreclose the next day. The servicer sends a notice, heirs are told their options, and there’s a window to act. Interest and fees keep accruing, so move deliberately, but you aren’t facing an instant demand.

Two different readers land here. If you inherited the home after a parent or grandparent died, you’re an heir deciding what to do with the property. If you’re helping a living parent who moved out permanently, the loan can become due for the same reason — the home is no longer a principal residence — and the process works largely the same way.

One important exception: if there’s a co-borrower or an eligible non-borrowing spouse still living in the home, the loan may not become due yet. A surviving co-borrower can generally stay as long as they keep meeting the loan’s obligations, and a spouse who wasn’t on the loan may still remain if they qualify as an Eligible Non-Borrowing Spouse under HUD’s rules, per the CFPB. Those rules are hard to qualify for, so a surviving spouse should talk to the servicer or a HUD-approved counselor first.

If you’re new to how these loans work, our reverse mortgage guide covers what a HECM is and how the balance grows.

You're Probably Not Liable for More Than the Home Is Worth

A HECM is a non-recourse loan. The lender can look only to the home to satisfy the debt. If the balance has grown larger than the house is worth, you and the estate are generally not personally on the hook for the difference.

According to the CFPB, if the loan balance is more than the value of the home, you or your heirs may not have to pay the difference. When the home sells for its appraised fair market value, any remaining balance is covered by the FHA mortgage insurance the borrower paid for over the life of the loan. A shortfall lands on the insurance fund, not on the family.

For heirs who want to keep an underwater home, the same protection shows up as a cap: you won’t have to pay more than 95 percent of the home’s appraised value to satisfy the loan, even if the balance is higher. The next section walks through that math.

Two caveats. This non-recourse protection applies to HECMs, the vast majority of reverse mortgages but not every private product ever written; if the loan isn’t an FHA-insured HECM, confirm the terms with the servicer. This is a general rule, so verify your specifics with the servicer.

How Much Do You Actually Owe? The 95% Rule and the Payoff Math

To keep the home, you pay the lesser of two numbers: the full loan balance, or 95 percent of the home’s current appraised value. Whichever is smaller satisfies the loan and keeps the property, according to the CFPB.

That “lesser of” wording breaks into two very different situations:

Situation What you pay to keep it What it means Home is worth more than the balance The full loan balance You pay off what’s owed; the remaining equity stays with you or the estate. Home is worth less than the balance (underwater) 95% of the appraised value The 95% cap kicks in; FHA insurance covers the rest. You never pay the full underwater balance to keep it.

A hypothetical example (illustrative numbers only):

Say the balance is $200,000 and the home appraises at $300,000. The home is worth more than the balance, so to keep it you’d pay the $200,000 balance. If you sold instead, you’d repay $200,000 and the roughly $100,000 above it would go to you or the estate.

Say the balance is $300,000 and the home appraises at $250,000. The home is underwater. To keep it, you’d pay 95 percent of the $250,000 appraised value, about $237,500, not the full $300,000. FHA insurance covers the gap.

Where does the payoff money come from? Three common places: your own cash, estate or inheritance assets, or a new mortgage in your name (the refinance path, below). Many heirs combine them.

Two practical points. An appraisal is typically needed to establish the value the 95 percent figure is calculated from, so ask the servicer how the value is determined and who orders it. And don’t work off an estimate, request an exact, current payoff figure in writing before you commit to any path.

Option 1: Pay Off the Loan and Keep the Home

This path fits heirs who want to keep the home and can reach enough cash, from savings, estate or inheritance assets, or life insurance proceeds. It’s one of three legitimate choices, not the “right” one; whether it makes sense depends on your finances and how much the home matters to you.

The basic steps:

Request the exact payoff from the servicer. Get the current amount in writing, not an estimate.

Move the title into your name. The deed usually has to transfer out of the estate and into the heir’s name, which often runs through probate. An estate attorney can help.

Satisfy the balance , capped at 95 percent of the appraised value if the home is underwater.

The title-and-probate step catches people off guard. Until the deed is legally yours, you generally can’t complete a payoff and take clear ownership, and probate timing varies by state and by how the estate was set up. A will, a trust, or multiple heirs adds steps. Because the reverse mortgage is on a timeline (below), start the title work early.

The tradeoffs are straightforward: paying cash preserves the home and any equity, and avoids a new monthly payment. But it requires liquidity many families don’t have available, and it’s time-sensitive. If the cash isn’t there but you still want to keep the home, the next option exists for exactly that reason.

Option 2: Refinance Into a New Mortgage to Keep the Home

If you want to keep the home but don’t have the cash to pay off the reverse mortgage outright, you can refinance the payoff into a new loan in your own name. You take title, then get a conventional or FHA mortgage that pays off the HECM balance, leaving you with an ordinary mortgage going forward. The CFPB notes heirs who keep the home may need to get a loan of their own.

To qualify, you go through normal underwriting: the lender looks at income, credit, and the property, and occupancy can matter (a home you’ll live in is treated differently than an investment property). Requirements vary by lender and program and depend on your finances, so treat them as general considerations. This is a full mortgage application, not a rubber stamp.

The title hurdle from Option 1 applies here too, and it’s often the deciding factor. Many lenders won’t underwrite a refinance while the property is still titled to the estate or a trust; the deed usually has to move into your name first. Plan around that sequencing, probate or title transfer, then refinance, from the start, because the loan’s clock is already counting.

Both conventional and FHA programs may allow a refinance on inherited property under certain conditions, and depending on the equity involved, that could be a rate-and-term or a cash-out refinance. Which one fits depends on your finances and the property, and eligibility varies by lender. Our cash-out refinance guide and refinance requirements overview can help you gauge whether you’d qualify.

Compared with paying cash, refinancing means no lump sum on hand, but you take on full underwriting and a new monthly payment. The two compare side by side:

Pay cash (Option 1) Refinance (Option 2) Cash needed up front Full payoff amount Down payment / closing costs, not the full balance Qualifying No loan application Full underwriting (income, credit, occupancy) Ongoing cost None New monthly mortgage payment Best-fit heir Has liquid assets or estate funds Wants the home, needs financing to keep it

Option 3: Sell the Home (and Keep Any Remaining Equity)

For many families, selling is the path they choose, and it comes with a misconception worth clearing up: selling a home with a reverse mortgage doesn’t mean walking away with nothing, and it doesn’t saddle you with a shortfall if the home is worth less than the balance.

If the home is worth more than what’s owed, you sell, use the proceeds to repay the HECM, and keep the difference. The CFPB describes exactly this: when the loan is due and the home is worth more than the balance, heirs can sell, repay the loan, and keep the difference. That leftover equity belongs to you or the estate.

If the home is worth less than the balance, non-recourse protects you. You can satisfy the loan by selling for at least 95 percent of the appraised value, and FHA mortgage insurance covers the remaining balance, per the CFPB. A below-balance sale doesn’t create a personal debt for the heirs.

The steps mirror the other paths: transfer the title so you can sell, list the home, and coordinate the payoff with the servicer so the loan is repaid at closing within the timeline. Because the loan is on a clock, stay in contact about payoff timing. Our guide to selling a home that still has a mortgage covers the closing mechanics.

Selling tends to make the most sense when:

No one in the family wants to live in the home.

There isn’t enough cash or financing to keep it.

There’s equity above the balance worth capturing.

How Much Time Do You Have? The Timeline and Extensions

The general framework: after the maturity event, the servicer issues a due-and-payable notice, and heirs then have a defined window to act. Once heirs receive that notice, they have 30 days to buy, sell, or turn the home over. But the timeline can typically be extended up to six months so heirs can sell or arrange their own financing, according to the CFPB.

Beyond that six-month window, HUD’s HECM rules generally allow additional time, commonly described as up to two 90-day extensions, which can stretch the total to roughly a year, when heirs are actively working to sell or refinance. Extensions aren’t automatic: they’re subject to HUD approval and typically require documentation of genuine progress, such as a listing agreement or a loan application in process. Approval and timing vary by servicer and HUD’s requirements, so treat these as general timeframes, not guarantees.

It all comes down to communication. Stay in regular contact with the servicer, respond to notices promptly, and document your progress. Extensions favor heirs who are visibly acting; silence works against you.

If no one acts, the loan stays due and payable, interest keeps accruing, and the servicer can move toward foreclosure. That’s the outcome the timeline exists to help you avoid, and it’s almost always avoidable by choosing one of the paths above and keeping the servicer in the loop.

What If You Don't Want the Home? Deed-in-Lieu and Walking Away

If the home is underwater, or you simply don’t want to keep or sell it, one option is a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. You voluntarily transfer the home’s title to the lender to satisfy the debt, and because the loan is non-recourse, you generally aren’t personally liable for a shortfall, though acceptance and the exact consequences vary by servicer and situation, so confirm the specifics before choosing this route.

This may fit when the home is worth less than the balance, no one wants to keep it, and the family would rather resolve the matter than manage a sale. Compared with foreclosure, a deed-in-lieu can be a faster, more cooperative way to hand the property back. But the process runs through the servicer, which decides whether to accept it, so start there to understand what you’d need to sign, and loop in estate or tax counsel before you commit.

A deed-in-lieu is a legitimate option, not a failure. Under non-recourse protection, surrendering an underwater home the family doesn’t want is a reasonable choice, and it doesn’t leave heirs owing a debt beyond the property itself.

FAQ

Do heirs have to pay back a reverse mortgage in full?

Not necessarily. To keep the home, heirs pay the lesser of the full loan balance or 95 percent of the home’s appraised value. If you sell or surrender the home instead, the non-recourse feature caps what’s owed at the home’s value, and FHA insurance covers any shortfall. See the payoff math above for how the 95 percent rule works.

How long do heirs have to decide what to do with a reverse mortgage home?

Generally, heirs have 30 days after the due-and-payable notice to act, and the timeline can typically be extended up to six months to sell or arrange financing. HUD may allow additional time, often described as up to two 90-day extensions, when heirs are actively selling or refinancing, subject to approval. Timing varies by servicer, so confirm the specifics and see the timeline section.

Can you refinance an inherited reverse mortgage?

Yes, generally, once the title is in your name and you qualify. You’d take out a conventional or FHA loan in your own name that pays off the reverse mortgage balance. Eligibility varies by lender and program and depends on your income, credit, and the property, so treat qualifying as a full mortgage application rather than a formality.

What happens if the reverse mortgage is more than the house is worth?

You’re generally protected. A HECM is non-recourse, so heirs aren’t personally liable for a balance larger than the home’s value. If you sell for the appraised fair market value, FHA mortgage insurance covers the remaining balance, and if you want to keep an underwater home, you’ll pay no more than 95 percent of the appraised value.

Does a reverse mortgage go through probate?

Usually the title does. Before an heir can pay off, refinance, or sell, the deed typically has to transfer from the estate into the heir’s name, which often runs through probate. Rules and timing vary by state, so consult an estate attorney for your situation.

Whichever path fits, pay off, refinance, sell, or surrender, the first concrete move is the same: contact the loan servicer. Ask for the exact current payoff amount in writing, confirm the timeline and any extension options, and find out what they need from you. From there, loop in an estate attorney for the title transfer and, if you’re keeping the home, a licensed loan officer to weigh a refinance. This guide is general information, not personalized legal, tax, or financial advice.