Home Equity Loans for Remodeling: What to Know in 2026

Key Takeaways A home equity loan for remodeling gives you a lump sum of cash at a fixed interest rate, typically lower than personal loans or credit cards.

Most lenders allow you to borrow up to 80-85% of your home's value minus your existing mortgage balance.

our home serves as collateral, which means missing payments could put your property at risk of foreclosure.

A home equity loan lets you borrow a lump sum against the value you’ve built in your home, typically at a fixed interest rate lower than credit cards or personal loans. For homeowners planning a kitchen remodel, bathroom renovation, or major repair, it’s one of the most cost-effective ways to fund the project without draining savings.

Your home secures the loan, which is why rates are lower, but it also means your property is on the line if payments fall behind. Below, you’ll learn how home equity loans work for remodeling, how much you can borrow, the benefits and risks involved, and how to decide if this financing option fits your renovation plans.

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Why homeowners are using equity to renovate

Home values have climbed significantly over the past several years, leaving many homeowners with substantial equity built up in their properties. Meanwhile, renovation costs have also risen, making it harder to pay for major improvements out of pocket or with savings alone.

Tapping your home equity lets you borrow against the value you’ve already built rather than taking on higher-interest debt. You’re essentially using your own investment in your home to fund improvements to that same home.

This approach has become especially popular among homeowners who want to stay put rather than move. With mortgage rates higher than they were a few years ago, selling and buying a new home often costs more than improving your current one.

How a home equity loan for home improvements works

A home equity loan is a type of second mortgage. You receive a lump sum of money at a fixed interest rate, then repay it in equal monthly installments over a set term, usually somewhere between 5 and 30 years.

Because the loan is secured by your home, interest rates tend to be lower than unsecured options like personal loans or credit cards. The tradeoff? Your home is on the line if you can’t make payments.

Calculate your available home equity

Your available equity is simply the difference between your home’s current market value and what you still owe on your mortgage. If your home is worth $400,000 and you owe $250,000, you have $150,000 in equity.

Lenders won’t let you borrow all of that equity, though. Most require you to keep at least 15-20% equity in your home after the loan closes, which limits how much you can actually access.

Apply with a lender and complete underwriting

Once you have a sense of your available equity, you can start shopping for lenders. You’ll provide documentation including proof of income, tax returns, and details about your existing mortgage.

The lender will order an appraisal to confirm your home’s current value. From there, underwriting typically takes a few weeks as the lender reviews your credit, income, and property details before making a final decision. Understanding home equity loan requirements ahead of time can help you prepare.

Receive your lump sum and start your project

At closing, you’ll receive the full loan amount as a single lump sum deposited directly into your account. Your first payment usually begins about 30 days later.

This structure works well for renovations with defined costs. You know exactly how much you have to work with from day one, and you can pay contractors or purchase materials as your project moves forward.

How much you can borrow with a home equity loan for renovation

The amount you can borrow depends on several factors working together:

Home value: Your current appraised value determines your total equity position

Your current appraised value determines your total equity position Existing mortgage balance: What you still owe reduces the equity available to borrow

What you still owe reduces the equity available to borrow Lender requirements: Each lender sets its own maximum loan-to-value threshold, typically 80-85%

Each lender sets its own maximum loan-to-value threshold, typically 80-85% Your credit profile: A higher credit score and stable income may qualify you for larger loan amounts

To get a rough estimate, multiply your home’s value by 0.80 or 0.85, then subtract your mortgage balance. The result gives you a ballpark of what you might be able to borrow for your renovation.

Benefits of using a home equity loan for renovations

Home equity loans offer several advantages that make them attractive for funding renovation projects. Here’s what draws many homeowners to this option.

Lower interest rates than unsecured financing

Because your home secures the loan, lenders take on less risk. This typically translates to interest rates lower than what you’d pay on a personal loan or credit card.

The savings can add up quickly on a large renovation budget. Even a difference of a few percentage points in rate can mean thousands of dollars saved over the life of the loan.

Fixed monthly payments for predictable budgeting

Unlike variable-rate options, a home equity loan locks in your interest rate for the entire term. Your monthly payment stays the same from the first payment to the last.

This predictability helps when you’re already managing the uncertainties of a renovation project. You won’t have to worry about your financing costs changing while you’re in the middle of a kitchen remodel.

Potential tax deduction on interest for home improvements

t The IRS allows you to deduct interest on home equity loans when the funds are used to “buy, build, or substantially improve” the home securing the loan. Kitchen remodels, room additions, and major system upgrades typically qualify.

Tax rules can be complex and change over time, so it’s worth consulting a tax professional to understand how this might apply to your specific situation.

Risks and drawbacks of home equity loans for remodeling

While home equity loans offer real benefits, they also come with risks worth considering carefully before you borrow.

Your home serves as collateral

This is the most significant risk. If you fall behind on payments, the lender can foreclose on your home, even if you’re current on your primary mortgage.

Be cautious about borrowing more than you can comfortably afford to repay. Your renovation budget shouldn’t stretch your monthly finances to the breaking point.

Closing costs and fees increase your total cost

Home equity loans come with closing costs similar to a mortgage, typically 2-5% of the loan amount. Closing costs might include appraisal fees, origination fees, title insurance, and other charges.

Factor closing costs into your renovation budget from the start. Some lenders offer no-closing-cost options, though these often come with higher interest rates to compensate.

Risk of borrowing more than you need

The lump-sum structure can tempt you to borrow more than your project actually requires. Extra cash sitting in your account might get spent on scope creep or unrelated expenses.

Getting detailed contractor estimates before you apply helps you borrow the right amount, not just the maximum you qualify for.

Home equity loan vs. HELOC for home improvement

Both options tap your home equity, but they work quite differently. The right choice depends on your project and how you prefer to manage payments.

Feature Home Equity Loan HELOC How you receive funds Lump sum at closing Draw as needed during draw period Interest rate Fixed Typically variable Monthly payment Consistent throughout term Varies based on balance and rate Best suited for Projects with known, upfront costs Phased projects or uncertain budgets

A home equity loan often makes more sense when you have a clear renovation budget and want payment predictability. A HELOC might work better if you’re tackling multiple smaller projects over time or aren’t sure of your total costs yet.

Both options use your home as collateral, so the foreclosure risk applies to either choice.

Best remodeling projects for home equity financing

Home equity loans work particularly well for certain types of renovations, especially projects with defined costs and the potential to add value to your home.

Kitchen remodels

Kitchens are among the most popular projects for home equity financing. They tend to have high upfront costs but also deliver strong returns when it’s time to sell.

Whether you’re doing a full gut renovation or updating cabinets, countertops, and appliances, a lump-sum loan lets you fund the entire project at once rather than piecing together financing.

Bathroom renovations

Bathroom projects range from simple updates to complete overhauls. For larger bathroom remodels with predictable costs, a home equity loan provides the capital you need without tapping high-interest credit cards.

Home additions and ADUs

Building a room addition or accessory dwelling unit (ADU) requires significant upfront capital. These projects often cost tens of thousands of dollars and benefit from the lower rates a home equity loan offers.

An ADU can also generate rental income, potentially helping offset your loan payments over time.

Major repairs and system replacements

Sometimes renovations aren’t about aesthetics but necessity. Roof replacement, HVAC upgrades, foundation repairs, and other major systems can cost thousands of dollars and often can’t wait.

A home equity loan provides a way to handle urgent repairs without draining your savings or relying on high-interest credit.

Tips for using a home equity loan to renovate

A few smart moves can help you get more value from your home equity loan and avoid common pitfalls along the way.

1. Confirm your project will add value to your home

Not all renovations deliver equal returns. Researching which improvements tend to recoup their costs in your area can help you prioritize projects that make financial sense.

Be cautious about over-improving for your neighborhood. A luxury kitchen in a modest area might not return your investment when you sell.

2. Set a realistic budget and repayment timeline

Getting multiple contractor estimates before you apply gives you a clearer picture of actual costs. Building in a contingency buffer of 10-20% for unexpected expenses is also wise, since surprises almost always arise during renovations.

Make sure the monthly payment fits comfortably in your budget. Don’t assume future income increases will make payments easier down the road.

3. Shop multiple lenders for the best rate and terms

Interest rates and closing costs vary significantly between lenders. Comparing at least three offers can save you thousands over the life of your loan.

Look beyond just the rate. Consider closing costs, repayment terms, and how quickly the lender can fund your loan when making your decision.

Alternatives to a home equity loan for remodeling

A home equity loan isn’t your only option for financing renovations. Depending on your situation, one of these alternatives might be a better fit.

Home equity line of credit

A HELOC works like a credit card secured by your home. You draw funds as needed during a set period, paying interest only on what you use. This flexibility suits phased projects or situations where you’re unsure of total costs.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your existing mortgage with a new, larger one. You receive the difference in cash. This option might make sense if current rates are lower than your existing mortgage rate or if you prefer having just one monthly payment.

Personal loans for smaller projects

Unsecured personal loans don’t put your home at risk and often fund faster than home equity products. However, rates are typically higher. Personal loans work best for smaller renovation budgets you can pay off quickly.

FHA 203(k) renovation loans

This government-backed loan rolls renovation costs into a home purchase or refinance. It’s designed for major rehabs and can be a good option if you’re buying a fixer-upper or doing extensive work on a home you already own.

0% APR credit cards for short-term financing

For smaller projects, a 0% introductory APR credit card can provide interest-free financing for a limited time. Be cautious, though: rates jump significantly after the promotional period ends. This option works best if you can pay off the balance before the rate increases.

Is a home equity loan right for your renovation?

A home equity loan can be a solid tool for funding home improvements, offering lower rates and predictable payments compared to many alternatives. It works especially well when you have a defined project budget and enough equity to borrow what you need.

That said, it’s not the right choice for everyone. If you’re uncomfortable using your home as collateral, or if your renovation costs are uncertain, other options might serve you better.

Taking time to calculate your available equity, get accurate project estimates, and compare offers from multiple lenders helps you make a decision that fits your specific situation.

FAQs about home equity loans for remodeling