Lowest Home Equity Loan Rates Today: April 2026

Key Takeaways The lowest home equity loan rates right now fall between 5.25% and 6.50% for borrowers with excellent credit, while most homeowners see rates in the 7% to 8% range.

Credit unions and regional banks often beat large national lenders by 0.25% to 0.75%, so comparing at least three to five offers can save you thousands.

Your credit score, loan-to-value ratio, and debt-to-income ratio determine whether you qualify for the best rates available.

Home equity loan rates vary widely, and the difference between the lowest and highest offers can cost you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan. Borrowers with excellent credit and low loan-to-value ratios are seeing rates as low as 5.25% right now, while most homeowners land somewhere in the 7% to 8% range.

Where you fall on that spectrum depends on factors you can actually influence, from your credit score to which lenders you compare. This guide breaks down current rates by term length, explains what drives your individual rate, and walks you through how to qualify for the best offers available.

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What are the lowest home equity loan rates right now?

Right now, the lowest home equity loan rates start around 5.25% to 6.50% for borrowers with credit scores of 780 or higher and loan-to-value ratios at or below 70%. If that sounds like a narrow window, it is. Most borrowers land somewhere between 7% and 8%, depending on their financial profile and the loan term they choose.

Here’s what you can expect based on term length:

Term Length Average Rate Typical Range 5-year 7.87% 5.49% - 10.37% 10-year 8.07% 6.25% - 10.50% 15-year 8.06% 6.25% - 10.75% 20-year 8.21% 6.50% - 11.00%

5-year home equity loan rates

Shorter terms come with lower rates. A 5-year loan typically offers the best interest rate you’ll find, though your monthly payment will be higher since you’re paying off the balance faster.

10-year home equity loan rates

Ten years hits a sweet spot for many borrowers. You get a reasonable rate without stretching payments out so long that interest costs pile up.

15-year home equity loan rates

This term works well for larger loans or when you want breathing room in your monthly budget. The rate bump compared to shorter terms is usually modest.

20-year home equity loan rates

Longer terms mean lower monthly payments but higher rates. You’ll pay more interest over time, so this option makes the most sense when cash flow is tight.

Home equity loan rate trends this April

Rates have been drifting downward from their 2023-2024 peaks. The Federal Reserve’s policy decisions and broader economic conditions are driving this gradual decline.

That said, rates remain well above the historic lows from 2020-2021. Waiting for rates to drop further is tempting, but timing the market rarely works out. If a home equity loan fits your financial goals today, the current environment is reasonable for most borrowers.

What factors affect your home equity loan rate?

Lenders don’t hand out the same rate to everyone. Your individual offer depends on how risky you appear as a borrower, and several factors go into that calculation.

Credit score

Your credit score carries the most weight. Borrowers above 780 typically see the lowest advertised rates, while scores between 620 and 679 can push rates 2% to 3% higher.

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, measures how much you owe compared to your home’s value. To find yours, add your current mortgage balance to the new home equity loan amount, then divide by your home’s appraised value. Lenders reserve their best rates for borrowers keeping combined LTV at or below 70%.

Debt-to-income ratio

Debt-to-income ratio, or DTI, compares your monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. Most lenders prefer DTI below 43%, and lower ratios often translate to better rate offers.

Loan amount and term length

Borrowing more money or stretching repayment over a longer period typically means a higher rate. Lenders see larger, longer loans as carrying more risk.

Lender type

Where you borrow matters more than you might expect. Credit unions often undercut large national banks by 0.25% to 0.75%. Online lenders and regional banks fall somewhere in between, which is why comparing across lender types can reveal meaningful savings.

How to qualify for the lowest home equity loan rates

You have more influence over your rate than you might realize. A few steps before applying can make a real difference in what lenders offer you.

1. Check and improve your credit score

Pull your credit reports from all three bureaus and look for errors to dispute. Paying down credit card balances below 30% of your limits can boost your score within a few months.

2. Calculate your available home equity

Calculate your home equity by subtracting your current mortgage balance from your home’s estimated market value. Most lenders require at least 15% to 20% equity after the loan, so knowing this number helps you understand your borrowing ceiling.

3. Lower your debt-to-income ratio

If your DTI sits near the edge of what lenders accept, paying off a car loan or credit card before applying can improve your rate offer. Even small reductions help.

4. Compare offers from multiple lenders

Get quotes from at least three to five lenders, mixing credit unions, banks, and online lenders. When you apply to multiple lenders within a 14-day window, credit bureaus typically treat the inquiries as a single hit to your score.

Home equity loan rates by credit score tier

Your credit tier gives you a ballpark for what rates to expect, though actual offers vary by lender.

Credit Tier Score Range Typical Rate Impact Excellent 780+ Lowest available rates Good 700-779 Slightly above lowest rates Fair 620-699 Noticeably higher rates

Excellent credit

Scores of 780 or higher open the door to the lowest advertised rates and the widest selection of lenders.

Good credit

Scores between 700 and 779 still qualify for competitive rates, typically 0.5% to 1% above the best offers.

Fair credit

Scores from 620 to 699 can still get approved, but expect rates 1.5% to 3% higher than top-tier borrowers. Improving your credit before applying could save you significant money over the loan’s life.

Lower Your Home Equity Loan Rate Many lenders offer hidden discounts—just ask. Autopay: Save ~0.25%–0.50% for automatic payments

Save ~0.25%–0.50% for automatic payments Existing customer perks: Another ~0.25%–0.50% off

Another ~0.25%–0.50% off Negotiate: Bring competing quotes—lenders may match or beat them

Home equity loans with no fees or closing costs

Some lenders advertise home equity loans with no closing costs, which can save $2,000 to $5,000 upfront. However, be cautious about what you’re actually getting.

No closing cost loans: The lender covers appraisal, title search, and origination fees at closing.

The lender covers appraisal, title search, and origination fees at closing. Potential tradeoffs: You may receive a slightly higher interest rate, or the lender may require you to keep the loan open for a minimum period before paying it off.

You may receive a slightly higher interest rate, or the lender may require you to keep the loan open for a minimum period before paying it off. Red flags to watch for: Some lenders roll closing costs into the loan balance or charge higher rates to compensate. Always compare the total cost over the loan’s life, not just upfront fees.

How your rate affects monthly payments

Even small rate differences add up. On a $50,000 home equity loan with a 10-year term, the gap between 7% and 8% works out to about $30 per month, or roughly $3,600 over the loan’s life.

Loan Amount Rate Term Monthly Payment $50,000 7.00% 10 years $581 $50,000 8.00% 10 years $607 $100,000 7.00% 15 years $899 $100,000 8.00% 15 years $956

Home equity loan rates vs HELOC rates

Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, both tap your home’s equity, but they work differently.

Feature Home Equity Loan HELOC Rate type Fixed Variable (usually) Payment structure Same payment every month Payments vary with balance and rate Best for One-time expenses with known costs Ongoing projects or flexible needs

A home equity loan gives you a lump sum with predictable payments. A HELOC works more like a credit card, letting you draw funds as needed during a set period. If payment stability matters to you, a home equity loan is typically the better fit.

Pros and cons of home equity loans

Before borrowing, weigh the advantages against the risks.

Pros of home equity loans

Fixed rate: Your payment stays the same for the entire term, making budgeting straightforward.

Your payment stays the same for the entire term, making budgeting straightforward. Lower rates than unsecured debt: Home equity loan rates run well below credit cards or personal loans.

Home equity loan rates run well below credit cards or personal loans. Potential tax deduction: If you use the funds for home improvements, the interest may be tax-deductible.

Cons of home equity loans

Your home is collateral: Missing payments puts you at risk of foreclosure.

Missing payments puts you at risk of foreclosure. Closing costs: Unless waived, expect to pay 2% to 5% of the loan amount.

Unless waived, expect to pay 2% to 5% of the loan amount. Reduces your equity: You’re increasing the total debt secured by your home.

Is now a good time to lock in a home equity loan rate?

Rates have come down from recent highs, making home equity loans more attractive than they were a year ago. Yet predicting where rates go next is difficult, even for experts.

Rather than trying to time the market, focus on whether the loan fits your situation. If you have a clear use for the funds and the monthly payment fits comfortably in your budget, the current rate environment works for many borrowers.

Find the lowest home equity loan rate

The lowest home equity loan rates go to borrowers who prepare before applying and compare multiple offers. Your credit score, equity position, and choice of lender all shape what rate you’ll receive.

Taking time to improve your credit, calculate your equity, and shop around can save you thousands over the loan’s life. When you’re ready to see what rates you qualify for, connecting with multiple lenders is the best first step.

FAQs about home equity loan rates