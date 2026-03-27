Mortgage NewsTrump Issues Orders on Mortgage Credit and Construction

Trump Issues Orders on Mortgage Credit and Construction

By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
March 27, 2026 - 3 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s executive orders target increased housing construction and mortgage credit
  • The orders call for reduced regulations and modernized lending processes
  • The CFPB and HUD will be responsible for implementing the changes
Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you

On March 13, 2026, President Trump signed a pair of executive orders for the housing market.

The first aims at increasing consumer access to home lending by expanding “quality mortgages” and potentially revamping the TRID rule. The second loosens the environmental and permitting regulations around construction.

Both, in theory, would remove obstacles that lead to raised costs of building homes.

Promoting Access to Mortgage Credit

This executive order looks to increase community bank mortgage lending — something that’s declined since the 2008 housing crisis — claiming rural and low-to-moderate-income households have been especially impacted.

To proceed, the order calls on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to tailor mortgage regulations to allow for more affordable lending by reducing capital and liquidity rules, streamlining underwriting, and modernizing both the appraisal process and Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) reporting.

“We agree with the Administration’s focus on addressing costly mortgage regulations that have increased costs and limited access to credit,” said Bob Broeksmit, CEO at the Mortgage Bankers Association. “We support efforts to increase bank participation in mortgage lending and servicing, and the goal should be to revise overly burdensome rules for lenders of all sizes and business models.”

Additionally, the CFPB is to revise the TRID timing rules for faster loan closings, increase “quality mortgage” or “QM” lending access for creditworthy borrowers, and update appraisal rules to cut costs and time.

TRID rule

TRID stands for the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure rule. TILA-RESPA is the Truth in Lending Act and the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act.

Also known as the Know Before You Owe mortgage disclosure rule, TRID’s purpose is to clarify home sales transactions with the help of federalized forms. The rule went into effect in 2015 and has been amended twice since.

“Notably, the order signals a substantial rulemaking agenda ahead for the CFPB, suggesting that the Bureau will remain an active regulatory presence, albeit one redirected toward eliminating barriers to credit rather than erecting them,” said Peter Idziak, senior associate at Polunsky Beitel Green.

Removing Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Home Construction

This executive order aims to increase the construction of new homes by jettisoning or adjusting the regulations that stifle development and raise costs.

In the order, the president calls on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Agriculture, and Department of Energy to assess the rules and make the changes they see fit.

It targets zoning rules that drive up builder costs and environmental permitting that can get in the way of development projects.

The order states the heads of the named federal departments “consider eliminating unduly burdensome rules and reforming programs that constrain residential development and impede housing affordability” by revising the “requirements related to stormwater, wetlands, lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water to reduce housing construction and ownership costs, streamline regulatory and agency decision-making processes, reduce property tax burdens, and increase insurability, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law.”

“The Administration’s executive order is a meaningful step toward recalibrating a regulatory framework that has, for over a decade, imposed disproportionate compliance costs on mortgage lenders without corresponding consumer protection benefits,” Idziak said. “The order’s emphasis directly addresses several operational friction points that have directly resulted in increased costs to borrowers.”

HUD has 60 days to develop state and local best practices for streamlined permitting, reduced green energy guidelines, and lowered manufactured housing restrictions.

The bottom line on Trump’s executive orders

While these two executive orders could boost housing inventory and lending access for more borrowers, it’ll take time before any impacts can be made.

If you’re looking for more immediate affordability help, down payment assistance programs can alleviate upfront financial barriers, negotiating with lenders can get you a lower interest rate, and some loan types have lenient requirements.

If you’re ready to take the next step, reach out to a local mortgage professional to see what you can qualify for.

Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.

Read More in Mortgage News

Federal Reserve Rate Cut Outlook & Mortgage Impact Spring 2026

With economic uncertainty and war stoking geopolitical turmoil, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady at its March meeting.

2026-03-11T13:56:36Mortgage News
mortgage rates fed

Chase Lending Opens Mortgage Rate Sale Until March 8

Learn how Chase Home Lending’s limited time mortgage rate sale can boost affordability for homebuyers and refinancers in today’s market.

2026-02-25T10:30:19Mortgage News
rocket closing cost assistance

More Mortgage Competition Could Mean Better Rates for Buyers

Banks may re-enter the mortgage market as regulations shift. Here’s how more lender competition could help homebuyers get better rates and lower fees.

2026-02-17T10:53:37Mortgage News
better mortgage rates

Popular Articles

The information contained on The Mortgage Reports website is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement for products offered by Full Beaker. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not reflect the policy or position of Full Beaker, its officers, parent, or affiliates.

By refinancing an existing loan, the total finance charges incurred may be higher over the life of the loan.