Chase Lending Opens Mortgage Rate Sale Until March 8

Key Takeaways Chase's rate sale promotion runs from Feb. 23 to Mar. 8, 2026

Qualified borrowers can get up to a quarter point (0.25%) off their mortgage rate

The promotion can be combined with other offers for a larger interest rate discount

Although mortgage rates kicked off 2026 by descending to multi-year lows, affordability still stands in the way of many wannabe homebuyers.

To lower the barrier to homeownership and stoke refinance incentive, Chase Home Lending opened up a limited time “rate sale” that could cut your mortgage rate by up to a quarter point for those who qualify — but you’ll have to act fast.

Chase Home Lending’s “rate sale”

If interest rates are still to high for you to buy a home or refinance your mortgage, Chase Home Lending’s two-week promotion could help get your rate to where you need it to be.

Beginning February 23, borrowers who meet Chase’s underwriting requirements and lock in a rate by March 8 can receive up to a quarter point (0.25%) off their interest rate. According to the lender, the offer is open nationwide and you don’t need to be an existing Chase customer to qualify.

“As affordability remains a top challenge for prospective buyers and homeowners alike, Chase Home Lending is aiming to make homeownership as affordable and sustainable as possible for customers,” Erik Schmitt, consumer direct executive at Chase Home Lending, said in a statement to The Mortgage Reports. “Along with recent downward movements in mortgage rates, our limited-time rate sale serves to discount rates even lower to help homeowners and homebuyers alike secure potential savings for the life of their loan. This is just one way we’re helping customers take advantage of a more favorable housing landscape.”

The discount applies to a variety of loan types and can be combined with existing Chase offers – which could add up to a 1% interest rate discount. Borrowers can lock in their discounted rate for up to 90 days with a one-time float down if rates improve.

The bottom line

If affordability is the obstacle keeping you from buying a home or refinancing your mortgage, Chase’s 2026 rate sale could help get you there. You’ll just have to meet Chase’s lending requirements and lock in your rate by March 8.

But if you miss out on the promotion, you have other options that can give you the needed boost. Always negotiate your mortgage rate and see if you qualify down payment assistance programs.

If you’re ready to begin your path to homeownership or refinance your loan, connect with a local lender today.



