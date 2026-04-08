Fixed-Rate Home Equity Loan Options: Full Guide

Key Takeaways Fixed-rate home equity options let homeowners borrow against their equity with a locked interest rate, providing predictable monthly payments that never change.

A fixed-rate home equity loan provides a one-time lump sum, while a fixed-rate HELOC provides a line of credit with the option to lock in rates on the amount you borrow.

Fixed-rate equity products work best for homeowners who have a specific use for the funds, value payment stability, and are comfortable using their home as collateral.

Fixed-rate home equity loan options let you borrow against your home’s equity with an interest rate that never changes, giving you predictable monthly payments for the life of the loan. These products include traditional lump-sum home equity loans and HELOCs with fixed-rate conversion features.

If you’re weighing whether to tap your equity and want to know exactly what your payment will be every month, a fixed-rate option might be the right fit. Below, you’ll learn how these products work, how they compare, what it takes to qualify, and how to decide which one makes sense for your situation.

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What are the fixed-rate home equity loan options?

Fixed-rate home equity options include traditional lump-sum home equity loans with set terms (typically 5 to 20 years) and hybrid HELOCs that allow you to lock in fixed rates on balances during the draw period. The main benefit is simple: your payment never changes for the life of the loan or the locked portion.

Variable-rate products, on the other hand, can fluctuate based on market conditions. So if you’re someone who likes knowing exactly what your payment will be next month, next year, and five years from now, a fixed-rate option might be worth a closer look.

Types of fixed-rate home equity products

There are three main ways to tap your home equity with a fixed interest rate. Each works a bit differently, so understanding the distinctions helps you find the right fit.

Fixed-rate home equity loan

A fixed-rate home equity loan gives you a lump sum of money with a locked interest rate and a set repayment term. You receive all the funds at once, then pay the loan back in equal monthly installments. Because it sits behind your primary mortgage, it’s sometimes called a “second mortgage.”

Fixed-rate HELOC

A fixed-rate HELOC is a home equity line of credit that carries a fixed interest rate from day one. This type of product is less common than traditional variable-rate HELOCs. However, some lenders offer it for borrowers who want line-of-credit flexibility without worrying about rate changes.

HELOC with fixed-rate conversion option

This is a traditional variable-rate HELOC that allows you to lock portions of your outstanding balance into a fixed interest rate. Many lenders permit up to three active fixed-rate locks at once. You get the flexibility to draw funds as you go while choosing when to convert to a fixed rate.

Fixed-rate home equity loan vs fixed-rate HELOC

Feature Fixed-Rate Home Equity Loan Fixed-Rate HELOC How funds are received Single lump sum at closing Revolving line of credit you draw from as needed Interest rate structure Fixed for the life of the loan Variable rate with option to lock portions at a fixed rate Repayment structure Fixed monthly payments of principal and interest Interest-only payments during draw period, then principal and interest Best for Large, one-time expenses like major renovations or debt consolidation Ongoing or unpredictable expenses where you want flexibility plus rate stability Draw period None; you receive all funds at once Usually 5-10 years when you can borrow from the credit line

How a fixed-rate home equity loan works

With a fixed-rate home equity loan, you receive a lump sum of cash at closing. Your interest rate is locked for the entire loan term, which means your monthly payment stays the same from the first payment to the last.

Here’s what to expect:

Lump-sum disbursement: You receive the full loan amount at closing

You receive the full loan amount at closing Fixed interest rate: Your rate never changes over the loan term

Your rate never changes over the loan term Set monthly payments: Principal and interest payments remain identical each month

Principal and interest payments remain identical each month Repayment terms: Common terms range from 5 to 30 years

One thing to keep in mind: you’ll want to be fairly certain about how much you actually need. You can’t draw additional funds later without applying for a new loan.

How a fixed-rate HELOC works

A HELOC with fixed-rate features typically starts as a variable-rate line of credit. You can draw funds as needed during a set “draw period,” usually 5 to 10 years. The key feature is the ability to convert a portion (or all) of your variable-rate balance to a fixed interest rate for a specific term.

Draw period: The timeframe when you can borrow against your credit line

The timeframe when you can borrow against your credit line Fixed-rate lock: Converting a portion of your variable balance to a fixed rate

Converting a portion of your variable balance to a fixed rate Repayment period: When you can no longer draw and you begin repaying the outstanding balance

Many lenders allow multiple fixed-rate locks on a single HELOC. For example, you could lock in one amount for a kitchen remodel, then later draw more funds for a bathroom project and lock that new balance at whatever the current fixed rate happens to be.

Current fixed home equity loan rates

Fixed home equity loan rates are influenced by broader market conditions, such as Federal Reserve policy, as well as individual borrower factors like credit score and home equity. Rates on home equity loans are typically higher than first mortgage rates but often lower than rates on unsecured debt like credit cards or personal loans.

To find current rates, compare offers from multiple lenders and check online rate tables. Credit unions, banks, and online lenders can all offer competitive rates, so casting a wide net usually pays off.

Pros and cons of fixed-rate home equity loans

Like any financial product, fixed-rate home equity loans come with tradeoffs. Here’s what to weigh before moving forward.

Pros of fixed-rate home equity loans

Predictable payments: Your monthly payment stays the same, which makes budgeting easier

Your monthly payment stays the same, which makes budgeting easier Protection from rate increases: You’re shielded if market rates rise in the future

You’re shielded if market rates rise in the future Lower rates than unsecured debt: Typically more affordable than credit cards or personal loans

Typically more affordable than credit cards or personal loans Potential tax benefits: Interest may be deductible if funds are used for home improvements (consult a tax professional for your specific situation)

Cons of fixed-rate home equity loans

Your home is collateral: Failure to repay could result in foreclosure, so be certain you can afford the payments

Failure to repay could result in foreclosure, so be certain you can afford the payments Less flexibility: You receive a lump sum and can’t draw more without applying for a new loan

You receive a lump sum and can’t draw more without applying for a new loan Closing costs: Expect fees similar to a mortgage closing, typically 2% to 5% of the loan amount

Expect fees similar to a mortgage closing, typically 2% to 5% of the loan amount No benefit if rates drop: You’re locked in even if market rates decrease, unless you refinance

What affects your fixed-rate home equity loan rate?

Lenders look at several factors when setting your individual interest rate. Understanding what goes into the calculation can help you position yourself for better terms.

Credit score

Higher credit scores typically qualify for lower fixed rates because they signal lower risk to the lender. Borrowers with scores below 700 may still qualify but will likely see higher interest rates.

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is the percentage of your home’s value you’re borrowing against, including your primary mortgage. A lower LTV generally means better rates because the lender has more security in the property.

Debt-to-income ratio

Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio compares your total monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. A lower DTI signals to lenders that you can comfortably afford the new loan payment.

Loan amount and repayment term

The amount you borrow and how long you take to repay it can affect your rate. Shorter repayment terms may offer lower interest rates but result in higher monthly payments.

Lender pricing and market conditions

Rates vary by lender and are influenced by broader economic factors. This is why comparing offers from multiple lenders matters so much.

How to qualify for a fixed-rate home equity loan

While specific requirements vary by lender, most look for the following:

Sufficient home equity: You’ll typically want to retain at least 15-20% equity in your home after the loan

You’ll typically want to retain at least 15-20% equity in your home after the loan Minimum credit score: Many lenders require 620 or higher, though requirements vary

Many lenders require 620 or higher, though requirements vary Acceptable debt-to-income ratio: Usually below 43%

Usually below 43% Proof of income: Pay stubs, W-2s, and tax returns

Pay stubs, W-2s, and tax returns Property appraisal: The lender will verify your home’s current market value

If you don’t meet one lender’s criteria, shopping around is worthwhile since requirements differ from lender to lender.

How to choose between fixed-rate home equity options

The right choice depends on your situation. Here are some general guidelines:

Choose a fixed-rate home equity loan if: You have a specific amount in mind for a one-time expense and want completely predictable monthly payments

You have a specific amount in mind for a one-time expense and want completely predictable monthly payments Choose a fixed-rate HELOC if: You want ongoing access to funds for various projects but also want the security of locking in a fixed rate on portions you’ve borrowed

You want ongoing access to funds for various projects but also want the security of locking in a fixed rate on portions you’ve borrowed Choose a HELOC with fixed-rate conversion if: You value maximum flexibility to draw funds over several years but want the option to convert strategically

Your comfort level with risk and your specific financial goals will help guide the decision.

How to apply for a fixed-rate home equity loan

1. Check your home equity and credit score

First, estimate your home equity by subtracting your current mortgage balance from your home’s estimated market value. Checking your credit score beforehand helps set expectations for the rates you might qualify for.

2. Compare lenders and fixed interest rates

Next, shop around with multiple lenders, including banks, credit unions, and online mortgage companies. Compare Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), which include both the interest rate and fees, along with loan terms and closing costs.

3. Submit your application

Once you’ve chosen a lender, submit a formal application with documents like proof of income, property information, and details on your existing mortgage.

4. Complete underwriting and appraisal

The lender will verify your financial information, review your credit history, and order a home appraisal to confirm your property’s value.

5. Close on your fixed-rate equity loan

At closing, you’ll sign final loan documents and pay any required closing costs. For a home equity loan, you’ll typically receive your funds within a few business days.

Is a fixed-rate home equity loan right for you?

A fixed-rate home equity product is often a good fit for homeowners who value payment predictability, have a defined borrowing amount in mind, and are comfortable using their home as collateral. Fixed-rate loans provide a stable, structured way to access your home’s value.

Before committing, weigh the tradeoffs carefully and compare offers from multiple lenders. Getting quotes from a few different sources helps ensure you find the best fit for your financial goals.

FAQs about fixed-rate home equity loans