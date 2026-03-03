How Long Does It Take to Get a Reverse Mortgage in 2026?

Key Takeaways A reverse mortgage usually takes 30 to 60 days from application to funding. Well-prepared borrowers may close in as little as 30 days.

The process involves five required steps: HUD-approved counseling, application submission, home appraisal, underwriting, and closing, which includes a three-day waiting period.

Common delays include appraisal scheduling, property repairs, missing documents, and title issues. Most can be avoided with early preparation.

When planning for a reverse mortgage, it is important to know when you will have access to your funds. Whether you are covering an expense, preparing for long-term care, or want to understand the process, the timeline is important.

Most reverse mortgages close in 30 to 60 days, but your timeline depends on your preparation and any issues that arise. Below is a breakdown of each step, common causes of delay, and tips to keep the process moving efficiently.

In this article. (Skip to...)

How long does a reverse mortgage take?

Most reverse mortgages close within 30 to 60 days, depending on how quickly you complete counseling, submit documents, and resolve appraisal or underwriting conditions. Delays often occur due to incomplete paperwork or property issues. After closing, federal rules require a three-business-day right of rescission before funds are released. Staying organized and responding promptly to lender requests can help you close sooner.

Reverse mortgage application process steps

Each step in the reverse mortgage process is required and must be completed in order. Below is an overview of each stage and the typical timeline.

1. Complete HUD-approved counseling

Before applying, you must complete a session with a HUD-approved counselor, which is required for all reverse mortgages. The session usually lasts about an hour and can be done by phone, after which you receive a counseling certificate valid for 180 days. Most borrowers complete this step within a few days, making it one of the fastest parts of the process.

2. Submit your application and documents

After receiving your counseling certificate, you submit your application and provide documentation to verify your identity, property ownership, and financial status. Delays at this stage are usually due to missing or incomplete paperwork.

You will typically provide:

Government-issued ID to confirm identity and age eligibility

Property documents such as your deed, tax statement, and homeowners’ insurance

Financial records, including bank statements, income documentation, and mortgage payoff information

Submitting all required documentation at once helps prevent delays during underwriting.

3. Schedule the home appraisal

Your lender orders an appraisal from an FHA-approved appraiser who evaluates your home’s market value and checks for safety or structural issues. The appraisal directly affects how much you can borrow and may trigger required repairs if problems are found. Depending on the appraiser’s availability in your area, this step usually takes 1 to 3 weeks.

4. Wait for underwriting approval

Once the appraisal and documents are complete, your file moves to underwriting. The lender verifies eligibility, property value, and compliance with HECM guidelines. Straightforward files may clear in a few days, but requests for additional documentation can extend the timeline. Responding promptly to lender questions helps keep this stage on track.

5. Close on your reverse mortgage

At closing, you sign your final loan documents with a notary or closing agent, a process that typically takes about an hour. Closing costs and reverse mortgage fees are finalized at this time. After signing, a mandatory three-business-day right of rescission begins, during which you may cancel the loan without penalty. Funds are released after this waiting period ends.

Reverse mortgage process timeline at a glance

Stage What happens Typical timeframe Counseling Complete HUD-approved session and receive certificate Days 1-7 Application Submit documents, lender begins verification Days 7-30 Appraisal Independent appraiser assesses home value and condition Weeks 2-4 Underwriting Lender reviews and approves the loan Weeks 4-6 Closing and funding Sign documents, complete rescission period, receive funds Days 45-60

This estimated 30- to 60-day timeline assumes most steps proceed without major problems. If you have title issues, need repairs, or face complex financial situations, your process could take up to 90 days or more.

What can delay your reverse mortgage application?

Even with thorough preparation, certain issues can add weeks to your timeline. Being aware of potential delays allows you to address problems early.

Counselor availability and scheduling

In some areas, HUD-approved counselors are limited, which can create delays at the start of the process. Schedule your counseling session early, even before selecting a lender, to avoid waiting.

Appraisal issues and property repairs

If the appraisal reveals your home doesn’t meet FHA property standards, you’ll need to complete repairs before the loan can proceed. Common issues that trigger this include:

Structural problems or safety hazards

Roof damage or foundation concerns

Peeling paint on pre-1978 homes (due to lead-based paint regulations)

Non-functioning systems like HVAC or plumbing

The scope of repairs and contractor availability can significantly extend your timeline.

Missing or incomplete documentation

One of the most frequent causes of delay is back-and-forth between you and your lender over missing paperwork. Gathering all required documents before you apply can prevent this entirely.

Title problems or existing liens

Every reverse mortgage includes a title search. If that search turns up unresolved liens, disputed ownership, or recording errors, those issues will need to be cleared before closing. Be cautious here: title problems can sometimes take weeks to resolve.

What experts are saying

Joshua Serrano, VP of Reverse Mortgages at West Capital Lending

“A reverse mortgage is just like any other loan—you’re borrowing money from a lender—but you don’t have to make a monthly mortgage payment. Over time your balance goes up instead of down.”

How to speed up the reverse mortgage process While not all variables are within your control, several steps can help your loan close faster: Gather documents before applying. Prepare your ID, property tax statements, insurance policy, and financial records for immediate submission.

Prepare your ID, property tax statements, insurance policy, and financial records for immediate submission. Schedule counseling early. Don’t wait until you’ve chosen a lender. Complete this required step first.

Don’t wait until you’ve chosen a lender. Complete this required step first. Make your home accessible for the appraisal. Be flexible with scheduling and make sure the appraiser can access all areas of your property.

Be flexible with scheduling and make sure the appraiser can access all areas of your property. Work with an experienced reverse mortgage lender. Lenders who specialize in HECMs know how to anticipate and prevent common delays.

Lenders who specialize in HECMs know how to anticipate and prevent common delays. Respond to lender requests promptly. Every day you wait to provide additional information extends your timeline.

When do you receive reverse mortgage funds?

You will not receive your reverse mortgage funds on the day you sign the closing documents. Federal law requires a three-business-day right of rescission after closing, allowing you to cancel the loan without penalty. Weekends and federal holidays do not count toward this period, and the lender cannot release funds until it ends. This waiting period applies to all reverse mortgages and cannot be waived.

After the rescission period ends, funds are disbursed based on the payout option you selected:

Lump sum: A single payment of available proceeds, subject to first-year distribution limits.

A single payment of available proceeds, subject to first-year distribution limits. Monthly payments: Fixed payments for a set term or for as long as you live in the home.

Fixed payments for a set term or for as long as you live in the home. Line of credit: Flexible access to funds as needed, with unused funds growing over time.

Flexible access to funds as needed, with unused funds growing over time. Combination plan: A mix of lump sum, monthly payments, and a line of credit.

Your payout structure determines how and when you access funds, but no money is released until the rescission period ends.

How the reverse mortgage timeline compares to other loan options

If you’re weighing a reverse mortgage against other ways to tap your home equity, here’s how the timelines typically stack up:

Loan type Typical timeline Monthly payments required Reverse mortgage (HECM) 30-60 days No HELOC 2-6 weeks Yes Home equity loan 2-6 weeks Yes Cash-out refinance 30-45 days Yes

Timelines for these loan options are often similar. The key difference is that reverse mortgages do not require monthly mortgage payments, which can significantly benefit retirees on fixed incomes.

Is a reverse mortgage right for your timeline?

For most borrowers, a reverse mortgage closes within one to two months. If you’re prepared with your documents, your home is in good condition, and you work with an experienced lender, you may close even faster.

The best way to get a realistic estimate for your situation is to connect with a lender who can review your specific circumstances and walk you through what to expect.

FAQs about reverse mortgage timelines

What is the first step in getting a reverse mortgage? The first step is completing a counseling session with a HUD-approved counselor. This is required by federal law before any lender can process your application. You'll receive a certificate upon completion that stays valid for 180 days. Are reverse mortgages difficult to qualify for? Reverse mortgages have specific requirements: you'll need to be at least 62 years old, have substantial home equity (typically 50% or more), and use the home as your primary residence. However, reverse mortgages don't have the strict income or credit score requirements of traditional mortgages, making them more accessible for retirees. How long is a HUD counseling certificate valid? Your counseling certificate is valid for 180 days from the date of your session. If you don't complete your reverse mortgage application within that window, you'll need to go through counseling again. Can you get a reverse mortgage if you still have an existing mortgage? Yes. The existing balance will be paid off at closing using proceeds from the reverse mortgage. You'll need enough equity remaining after payoff to qualify for the new loan.

​