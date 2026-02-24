Refinance6% Mortgage Rates Could Put 5.5 Million Borrowers ‘In the Money’ to Refinance

6% Mortgage Rates Could Put 5.5 Million Borrowers ‘In the Money’ to Refinance

By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
February 24, 2026 - 2 min read

Key Takeaways

  • If the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hits 6%, it will unlock refinance incentives for 5.5 million borrowers.
  • The total incentivized refinancers grow to 6.5 million at 5.88% and 7.6 million at 5.75%.
  • Having the incentive to refinance typically means lowering your interest rate by at least 75 basis points (0.75%).
Check your refinance eligibility. Start here

As interest rates fall, refinance incentives rise

Consensus industry forecasts for 2026 predicted gradually decreasing interest rates, driving a more welcoming borrowing environment compared to the last few years.

Early results have met expectations, with the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage dropping to 6.01% on Feb. 19 – the lowest point since September 2022 – according to Freddie Mac.

As mean interest rates hover near multi-year lows, refinancing opportunities expand. At 6% flat, nearly 5.5 million borrowers would be able to drop 75 basis points (0.75%) off their mortgage rate, according to Intercontinental Exchange’s February Mortgage Monitor Report. The cumulative incentivized refinancers then jumps to 6.5 million at 5.88%, 7.6 million at 5.75%, and 9.5 million at 5.5%.

Many of these incentivized borrowers originated their loans from 2022 to 2025. About 1.3 million of those homeowners have rates between 6.875% and 6.99%, with over 500,000 from 2025 alone. While every lender is different, there’s no official rule on how soon you can refinance your mortgage.

Total borrowers with refinance incentive

Source: Intercontinental Exchange. Chart shows the total number of borrowers who can refinance to lower their mortgage rate by at least 75 basis points (0.75%).

“Even small reductions toward 6% rates can significantly boost affordability, particularly for homeowners who could refinance into a lower rate and monthly payments,” said Andy Walden, head of mortgage and housing market research at Intercontinental Exchange. “When rates hit 6.04% on January 9, the number of homeowners in the money to refinance jumped by 20% and affordability hit its best level in four years. That said, affordability remains structurally challenged, with home prices still elevated relative to incomes and meaningful differences emerging across regions and borrower segments.”

When should you refinance your mortgage?

Whether you’re refinancing to drop your rate, eliminate private mortgage insurance, or convert your ARM to a fixed-rate mortgage – the time could be ripe to do it now.

The standard rule for when refinancing your mortgage puts you “in the money,” is when you can shave at least 75 basis points (0.75%) off your rate. Essentially, you’re finding the inflection point where you can lock in a rate low enough to both save money over the long-term and cover closing costs.

But everyone has different loan terms and goals, so even smaller reductions to your interest rate could make refinancing worthwhile. Need help figuring out how much rates need to fall before refinancing makes sense for you? Try our refinance calculator.

Refinancing will also require choosing and qualifying for the right refinancing loan type for your situation — which a good lender can help with.

Additionally, it’s important to note that every lender may offer slightly different rates. Finding your lowest rate will likely take a combination of knowing where to look and learning how to negotiate.

Video: When is it worth it to refinance your mortgage?

The bottom line

If you want to lower your interest rate and save on your monthly mortgage payment, refinancing can be the way. With the average rate sitting near 4-year lows, a growing number of borrowers find themselves with the financial incentive to refinance.

But one size does not fit all when it comes to refinancing your mortgage. Your ideal loan type will depend on your goals, timeline, and meeting the underwriting requirements.

Interest rates are notoriously volatile, so the opportunity window to lower your monthly payment can close suddenly and unexpectedly. If you’re ready to see what a refinance could mean for you, reach out to your lender today.

Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you


Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.

Read More in Refinance

Best Refinance Options for Seniors

Refinancing in retirement can lower payments, free up cash, or reduce debt. Learn the best refinance options for seniors.

2026-02-02T12:38:53Refinance
best refinance for seniors

How To Lower Your Mortgage Payment | 2026

Find out how to lower your mortgage payment today. Here are seven ways to reduce your mortgage payment and save money from month to month.

2026-01-21T09:03:14Refinance
How To Lower Your Mortgage Payment | 2026

Refinancing a Seller-Financed Home | 2026

Refinancing your owner-financed mortgage can help you get a lower mortgage rate and safer loan product. Learn how to refinance here.

2026-01-12T09:13:18Refinance
owner financing

Popular Articles

The information contained on The Mortgage Reports website is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement for products offered by Full Beaker. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not reflect the policy or position of Full Beaker, its officers, parent, or affiliates.

By refinancing an existing loan, the total finance charges incurred may be higher over the life of the loan.