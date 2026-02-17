Companies With Highest HEI Limits: Top 10 Ranked for 2026

Key Takeaways Hometap, Point, and Unlock offer the highest HEI limits, with maximum payouts up to $600,000 for qualifying homeowners.

Your actual offer depends on your home's appraised value, available equity, and location, not just the provider's advertised maximum.

Most HEI companies allow combined loan-to-value ratios of 75% to 80% and require at least 20% to 40% equity.

Home equity investments can unlock six figures in cash without monthly payments, but the amount you can access varies dramatically by provider. Some companies cap investments at $150,000 while others go as high as $600,000.

Your actual offer depends on more than just the provider’s maximum. We’ll break down which HEI companies offer the highest limits, what factors determine your personal offer amount, and how to compare options to get the largest payout for your situation.

Top 10 HEI companies ranked by maximum investment limits

The HEI providers offering the highest investment amounts in 2026 are Hometap, Point, and Unlock. These companies provide non-loan, shared-appreciation contracts that can deliver up to several hundred thousand dollars in cash. In exchange, you give up a percentage of your home’s future value when you sell, refinance, or reach the end of your term.

Here’s how the leading providers compare.

1. Hometap

Hometap tops the list with investments from $15,000 to $600,000. The company operates in 24 states and offers a 10-year term. If you’re looking for a large payout with transparent pricing, Hometap is often the first place to check.

2. Point

Point offers up to $500,000 with terms extending to 30 years, the longest available. That extra time gives you more flexibility on when to settle. Point is available in select states and keeps its contract terms relatively straightforward.

3. Unlock

Unlock also reaches $500,000 and stands out for its partial buyout feature. Instead of repaying everything at once, you can pay down a portion over time. This can make the eventual settlement less overwhelming.

4. Unison

Unison provides up to $500,000 with terms up to 30 years. The company has been around longer than most competitors and operates in more states. One notable feature: Unison shares in both appreciation and depreciation, which can work in your favor if home values drop.

5. Splitero

Splitero caps at $500,000 with terms from 10-30 years, and focuses on a simple application process. Funding typically happens within a few weeks. The company works well for homeowners who want straightforward terms without a lot of complexity.

6. Aspire

Aspire offers up to $250,000 with no income verification required. If you’re self-employed or have irregular income, this can be a significant advantage. The company does require a minimum 660 credit score.

7. Home Equity Partners

Home Equity Partners provides up to $250,000 in select markets. The company positions itself as a no-frills option for homeowners who want to avoid traditional debt products.

8. Bonus Homes

Bonus Homes is a newer player offering up to $200,000. The company targets homeowners who may not qualify for the largest payouts but still want meaningful access to their equity.

9. Fraction

Fraction offers up to $200,000 and focuses on homeowners planning to stay in their homes long-term. Availability is limited, though the company has been expanding.

10. Landed

Landed provides up to $150,000 and originally focused on educators and essential workers. The company has since broadened its eligibility while maintaining competitive terms.

What experts are saying

Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero

“Home equity investments tend to work best for homeowners who plan to stay in their home longer.”

How the best HEI companies compare on investment limits

Provider Minimum Maximum Term Length Availability Hometap $15,000 $600,000 10 years 24 states Point $25,000 $500,000 Up to 30 years Select states Unlock $30,000 $500,000 10 years Select states Unison $30,000 $500,000 Up to 30 years Most states Splitero $50,000 $500,000 10-30 years Select states Aspire $25,000 $250,000 10 years Select states Home Equity Partners $20,000 $250,000 10 years Select markets Bonus Homes $20,000 $200,000 10 years Limited states Fraction $25,000 $200,000 10 years Limited markets Landed $15,000 $150,000 10 years Select states

The maximums listed represent ideal circumstances. Your actual offer will almost certainly be lower based on your specific situation.

How we ranked these top HEI providers

We focused on what matters most when you’re looking for a large equity payout:

Maximum investment limit: The primary ranking factor for this article

The primary ranking factor for this article Geographic availability: How many states each provider serves

How many states each provider serves Term flexibility: Range of settlement timelines offered

Range of settlement timelines offered Fee transparency: How clearly the company explains pricing and appreciation share

How clearly the company explains pricing and appreciation share Funding speed: How quickly you can receive cash after approval

What determines your home equity investment limit

The advertised maximum is just a ceiling. What you actually receive depends on several factors specific to your situation.

Home value and available equity

HEI providers typically offer between 10% and 20% of your home’s current appraised value. So if your home is worth $500,000, you might receive an offer between $50,000 and $100,000, even from a company advertising $600,000 maximums.

Most companies also require at least 20% to 40% equity before they’ll make an offer. If you recently bought your home or have a large mortgage balance, your options may be limited.

Geographic location and state availability

Not all HEI providers operate in every state. Some have location-based limits or simply don’t serve certain markets. Before spending time researching a specific company, confirm it operates where you live.

Property type and condition

Primary residences typically qualify for higher limits than second homes or investment properties. In fact, most top HEI companies focus exclusively on primary residences. Your home’s condition matters too, since deferred maintenance can lower your appraisal and reduce your offer.

Credit score and financial profile

While HEIs have more flexible credit requirements than traditional loans, your score can still influence your offer amount. Most providers look for scores of at least 500 to 550, though some prefer 600 or higher for larger investments.

How to maximize your HEI payout

A few approaches can help you get the largest possible investment.

Get multiple offers from different providers

Each HEI company uses its own valuation methods and appreciation share calculations. Getting quotes from at least three providers often reveals significant differences in offer amounts for the same property.

Understand how fees reduce your net payout

Origination fees, appraisal costs, and other charges reduce the cash you actually receive. Always ask for the net payout amount after all fees, not just the gross investment figure.

Tip: Request a detailed breakdown of all fees and the appreciation share percentage before committing. Small differences in terms can significantly affect your total cost at settlement.

Consider timing and market conditions

Home values fluctuate, and applying when your local market is strong may yield a higher offer. That said, market timing is difficult to predict, so waiting indefinitely rarely makes sense.

Who benefits most from high-limit HEI investments

HEIs with large payouts work well for certain homeowners:

Equity-rich homeowners who want substantial cash for renovations, medical bills, or debt consolidation

who want substantial cash for renovations, medical bills, or debt consolidation Self-employed borrowers who struggle to document income for traditional home equity loans

who struggle to document income for traditional home equity loans Homeowners with lower credit scores who cannot qualify for large amounts through conventional lenders

who cannot qualify for large amounts through conventional lenders Those comfortable sharing appreciation in exchange for no monthly payments

On the other hand, homeowners in rapidly appreciating markets may find the appreciation share too costly over time when compared to traditional options like HELOCs. If you expect your home’s value to increase significantly, a traditional home equity loan might be more economical despite the monthly payments.

Pros and cons of high-limit home equity investments

Advantages of high-limit HEI providers

No monthly payments during the investment term, which helps with cash flow

during the investment term, which helps with cash flow Flexible credit requirements compared to traditional lenders

compared to traditional lenders Large lump sum access without taking on new debt or interest charges

without taking on new debt or interest charges Shared risk since most providers share in depreciation if your home loses value

Drawbacks and risks to consider

Sharing future appreciation can be costly if your home value rises significantly

can be costly if your home value rises significantly Balloon-style settlement required at term end, sale, or refinance

required at term end, sale, or refinance Limited availability in some states and for certain property types

in some states and for certain property types Complex terms that require careful review before signing

Be cautious about assuming you understand the full cost. The appreciation share can add up to far more than traditional interest charges if your home gains substantial value.

Alternatives if you need more than HEI limits allow

If your cash needs exceed what HEI providers offer, other options may work better.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a larger one, giving you the difference in cash. Borrowing limits are typically higher, though you’ll need to qualify based on income and credit.

Home equity loan

A home equity loan provides a lump sum with fixed monthly payments. Limits can reach $500,000 or more with strong credit, though you’ll pay interest over the loan term.

HELOC

A home equity line of credit offers flexible access to funds as needed. Limits can be substantial, but rates are typically variable and monthly payments are required.

How to choose the right HEI company for your needs

Finding the right fit involves more than comparing maximum limits:

Compare maximum limits if you want a large payout, but focus on your likely offer amount

if you want a large payout, but focus on your likely offer amount Check state availability before researching providers in depth

before researching providers in depth Review appreciation share terms carefully since small percentage differences add up

carefully since small percentage differences add up Understand settlement requirements and what triggers repayment

and what triggers repayment Request multiple quotes to find the best offer for your specific situation

The right choice depends on how much you want, how long you plan to stay in your home, and how comfortable you are sharing future appreciation.

FAQs about home equity investment limits