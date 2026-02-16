Can an HEA Sit in Third Position Behind a HELOC?

Key Takeaways A home equity agreement (HEA) may be placed in third position, but many providers do not approve this lien arrangement.

Providers often require you to pay off or close an existing HELOC before approving an HEA.

If you wish to keep your HELOC open for flexibility or emergency access, this requirement may affect whether an HEA is suitable for you.

If you have a HELOC and are considering a home equity agreement (HEA), you may wonder if the HEA can be placed behind your mortgage and HELOC, or if the HELOC must be paid off first. Third-position HEAs are sometimes possible, but many providers do not allow them or only approve them under strict conditions. Often, you will need to pay off, freeze, or close the HELOC before proceeding, as lien priority and repayment risk are key considerations.

What does lien position mean?

Lien position refers to the legal order in which debts secured by your home are repaid if the property is sold, refinanced, or foreclosed. In most cases, your primary mortgage holds first position, a HELOC or home equity loan sits in second position, and any additional secured agreement recorded later would fall into third position or lower. This hierarchy matters because repayment priority determines risk: lower-positioned lien holders face a greater chance of partial or delayed repayment if there is not enough equity to cover all obligations.

Are HEAs in third position?

A home equity agreement can be recorded in third position, behind an existing first mortgage and a HELOC or home equity loan, but many providers do not accept this arrangement. Although HEAs are not traditional loans, they are usually secured by a recorded lien, which requires a defined place in the lien priority order. Most providers prefer a higher lien position because repayment depends on future home value and is already subordinate to the primary mortgage. Adding another senior lien increases repayment risk and reduces the likelihood of approval.

Why do HEA providers often require the HELOC to be paid off first?

HEA providers often require that an existing HELOC be paid off or closed before funding, because an open credit line increases risk and reduces predictability regarding future equity and lien priority. An active HELOC can increase the outstanding balance, take priority over the HEA, and allow further borrowing, reducing available equity at settlement and affecting repayment timing.

Repayment uncertainty: A HELOC is revolving debt, so your balance can increase over time, making it harder for the provider to estimate how much equity will remain when the HEA is settled.

A HELOC is revolving debt, so your balance can increase over time, making it harder for the provider to estimate how much equity will remain when the HEA is settled. Lien priority risk: If the HELOC remains in second position, the HEA moves to third position, increasing the risk of loss if the home is sold during a downturn or under financial stress.

If the HELOC remains in second position, the HEA moves to third position, increasing the risk of loss if the home is sold during a downturn or under financial stress. Future borrowing risk: An open HELOC allows you to draw more funds, which can increase senior debt ahead of the HEA and reduce the equity cushion the provider relies on for repayment.

When will providers allow a third-position HEA?

A provider may allow a third-position HEA in limited situations where overall risk is low and available equity supports the investment. Approval depends on your existing liens, remaining equity, and whether the HELOC adds uncertainty about future balances. Even if a third position is possible, the review process is often stricter and more conditional than for a second-position structure.

A small HELOC balance relative to your total home equity.

A conservative combined loan-to-value (CLTV), even with all liens in place.

A frozen HELOC or formal no-draw restriction that prevents the balance from increasing.

Strong credit, income stability, and a property value that supports a sufficient equity cushion.

What this means for homeowners who already have a HELOC

If you already have a HELOC and are considering an HEA, expect the provider to closely review your existing line of credit. Many providers prefer the HELOC to be paid off, frozen, or closed because an open balance increases risk and reduces available equity. If you want to replace HELOC debt and remove a monthly payment, an HEA may be a better fit. If you wish to keep the HELOC open for ongoing access to funds, approval may be more complicated and subject to stricter conditions.

Does an HEA in third position affect refinancing?

Yes, an HEA in third position can complicate refinancing because the new lender must account for all recorded claims on the property. Adding an HEA to an existing mortgage and HELOC creates a layered lien structure that requires additional coordination during underwriting and closing. Even if the HEA is subordinate, the provider’s interest must be addressed through subordination, payoff, or formal approval before refinancing, which can slow timelines, limit lender options, or change your terms.

Will I need to pay off my HELOC before getting an HEA?

Often, yes. Many HEA providers require you to pay off or close an existing HELOC because an open credit line increases lien risk and repayment uncertainty. Providers prefer a stable lien structure, so reducing or eliminating revolving debt ahead of the HEA helps them assess available equity and predict settlement outcomes more reliably.

