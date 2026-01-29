Affordability Swings Toward Home Buying Over Renting in 2026

Key Takeaways It's cheaper to buy a home instead of rent in the majority of U.S. counties

The Midwest and South typically favors home buying

The West is almost exclusively cheaper for renters

Buying versus renting is an age-old question in housing.

Affordability drives that answer for most people and it is cheaper to buy a home than rent in the majority of the U.S. in 2026, according to a report from Attom. However, it also showed property values growing at a faster pace than rental prices overall.

But in typical real estate fashion, it’s all about location. See where it’s more affordable to buy a home and where it’s better to rent across the country.

Advantage: home buyers

Whether you should buy or rent a house depends on several personal and financial factors. Though money does typically determine someone’s options — and not having enough saved for a down payment usually stands as the biggest obstacle between signing another lease and starting your home equity clock.

House hunters have good news in 2026. It’s cheaper to buy a home versus renting one in 57.7% of U.S. counties, according to Attom’s Rental Affordability Report. It showed homeownership expenses took up less of the average local wage than renting for 3-bedroom units in 210 of the 364 counties with enough data to analyze (assuming a 20% down payment, average mortgage rates, property taxes, and homeowner’s insurance).

Generally, the most affordable places for buyers came across the Midwest and South, while it’s almost exclusively cheaper to rent all along the West:

The cheapest housing markets to buy a home

The table below shows the 20 most affordable counties for home buying, with the lowest average local wage share needed to own a median-priced 3-bedroom house.

County State Home buying share of average wages Renting share of average wages Annual home price growth Median sales price Annual rental price growth Average monthly rent Peoria Illinois 14.5% 22.4% 3.1% $ 134,000 -5.3% $ 1,320 Wayne Michigan 14.9% 21.3% 6.5% $ 165,000 0.0% $ 1,350 Mobile Alabama 15.1% 29.0% -4.5% $ 150,000 7.2% $ 1,496 Jefferson Alabama 16.3% 20.2% 14.2% $ 179,900 -7.7% $ 1,200 Montgomery Alabama 16.7% 24.0% 13.6% $ 164,687 3.6% $ 1,243 Saint Louis City Missouri 17.3% 28.2% 4.5% $ 202,067 4.7% $ 1,832 Jefferson Texas 17.4% 23.7% 4.1% $ 174,250 1.1% $ 1,387 Delaware Indiana 18.0% 29.0% 5.9% $ 143,000 5.0% $ 1,260 Richmond Georgia 18.4% 29.6% -1.2% $ 163,000 4.4% $ 1,462 Bibb Georgia 18.8% 26.7% 7.9% $ 159,900 -1.1% $ 1,236 Comanche Oklahoma 18.9% 29.3% 7.4% $ 150,369 25.4% $ 1,285 Calcasieu Louisiana 19.4% 27.0% 4.4% $ 188,000 9.0% $ 1,362 Caddo Louisiana 19.6% 25.2% 7.3% $ 164,900 -4.2% $ 1,198 Clayton Georgia 19.7% 26.4% -5.0% $ 216,000 -3.2% $ 1,674 Shelby Tennessee 19.8% 22.1% 12.3% $ 193,700 -5.6% $ 1,298 Lucas Ohio 19.9% 24.1% 11.7% $ 166,000 3.3% $ 1,238 Allegheny Pennsylvania 20.2% 24.9% 4.5% $ 221,500 3.2% $ 1,600 Sangamon Illinois 20.4% 23.2% 9.3% $ 186,310 0.2% $ 1,353 Cuyahoga Ohio 20.5% 24.2% 5.8% $ 201,000 1.4% $ 1,471 Hinds Mississippi 21.5% 24.8% 25.0% $ 197,018 7.5% $ 1,236

Among the 44 counties with populations of at least 1 million, Wayne County, Mich., led the way with a 14.9% share of wages for home buying. Allegheny, Pa., came next at 20.2%, followed by Cuyahoga, Ohio (20.5%), Harris, Texas (24.1%), and Duval, Fla., (27.7%).

Places with the smallest home price gains

The pace of property value growth normalized since the historical peaks earlier this decade. Annualized home price growth ranged by 33 percentage points by county, according to the report, with 74 of the 364 regressing year-over-year.

Prices dropped most in the Florida counties of Sarasota and Manatee, falling 8.3% and 7.8% annually. Black Hawk, Iowa and Benton, Ark., tied with a 6.7% decrease, while Washington, D.C.’s 6.1% decline rounded out the top five.

Florida also led the counties above 1 million in population, with annual prices in Hillsborough and Orange counties decreasing 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Behind them came Pima, Ariz. (-2.1%), Harris, Texas (-2%), and Duval, Fla. (-1.7%).

The table below shows the top 20 counties by lowest annual home price growth:

County State Home buying share of average wages Renting share of average wages Annual home price growth Median sales price Annual rental price growth Average monthly rent Sarasota Florida 44.8% 51.5% -8.3% $ 440,000 -3.1% $ 2,824 Manatee Florida 51.2% 56.1% -7.8% $ 470,000 -1.9% $ 2,895 Black Hawk Iowa 24.8% 22.3% -6.7% $ 195,950 13.0% $ 1,045 Benton Arkansas 29.2% 26.5% -6.7% $ 350,000 -10.5% $ 1,700 District Of Columbia District of Columbia 42.3% 35.4% -6.1% $ 785,500 0.9% $ 3,544 Pinellas Florida 40.8% 50.1% -6.0% $ 412,500 2.7% $ 2,803 Volusia Florida 39.8% 45.9% -5.8% $ 325,000 -4.5% $ 2,100 San Joaquin California 55.4% 48.5% -5.5% $ 520,000 1.3% $ 2,532 Lake Florida 45.5% 47.6% -5.4% $ 359,500 -3.7% $ 2,098 Pasco Florida 38.3% 43.4% -5.2% $ 322,000 -2.6% $ 2,086 Douglas Colorado 55.3% 41.6% -5.2% $ 730,000 -2.0% $ 2,925 Indian River Florida 41.8% 55.6% -5.0% $ 384,821 -30.1% $ 2,739 Clayton Georgia 19.7% 26.4% -5.0% $ 216,000 -3.2% $ 1,674 Coweta Georgia 43.3% 43.2% -4.9% $ 370,000 0.9% $ 1,992 Henry Georgia 41.3% 42.0% -4.6% $ 310,000 -1.0% $ 1,826 Dekalb Georgia 29.9% 29.6% -4.6% $ 340,000 -1.9% $ 1,906 Mobile Alabama 15.1% 29.0% -4.5% $ 150,000 7.2% $ 1,496 Polk Florida 35.7% 40.3% -3.8% $ 300,000 -2.4% $ 1,899 Harnett North Carolina 40.1% 44.0% -3.8% $ 300,000 -2.1% $ 1,758 Madison Alabama 23.4% 25.0% -3.3% $ 295,000 -3.8% $ 1,636

Counties with the lowest home prices

Meanwhile, you’ll find the cheapest median sales prices in the counties of Peoria, Ill. ($134,000), Delaware, Ind. ($143,000), Mobile, Ala. ($150,000), Commanche, Okla. ($150,369), and Bibb, Ga. ($159,900).

Accounting for only those over a million, $165,000 in Wayne County, Mich. topped the chart. Then came $201,000 in Cuyahoga, Ohio; $221,500 in Allegheny, Pa.; $274,990 in Bexnar, Texas; and $295,000 in Duval, Fla.

The table below shows the top 20 counties by lowest median sales price:

County State Home buying share of average wages Renting share of average wages Annual home price growth Median sales price Annual rental price growth Average monthly rent Peoria Illinois 14.5% 22.4% 3.1% $ 134,000 -5.3% $ 1,320 Delaware Indiana 18.0% 29.0% 5.9% $ 143,000 5.0% $ 1,260 Mobile Alabama 15.1% 29.0% -4.5% $ 150,000 7.2% $ 1,496 Comanche Oklahoma 18.9% 29.3% 7.4% $ 150,369 25.4% $ 1,285 Bibb Georgia 18.8% 26.7% 7.9% $ 159,900 -1.1% $ 1,236 Richmond Georgia 18.4% 29.6% -1.2% $ 163,000 4.4% $ 1,462 Mahoning Ohio 21.7% 28.1% 8.5% $ 164,000 12.7% $ 1,211 Montgomery Alabama 16.7% 24.0% 13.6% $ 164,687 3.6% $ 1,243 Caddo Louisiana 19.6% 25.2% 7.3% $ 164,900 -4.2% $ 1,198 Wayne Michigan 14.9% 21.3% 6.5% $ 165,000 0.0% $ 1,350 Lucas Ohio 19.9% 24.1% 11.7% $ 166,000 3.3% $ 1,238 Wichita Texas 23.1% 33.5% 4.5% $ 173,003 4.2% $ 1,476 Jefferson Texas 17.4% 23.7% 4.1% $ 174,250 1.1% $ 1,387 Madison Indiana 23.1% 33.5% 12.8% $ 174,900 6.6% $ 1,386 Muscogee Georgia 21.8% 28.8% 9.3% $ 175,000 2.9% $ 1,286 Saint Clair Illinois 23.9% 28.1% 5.6% $ 179,500 -11.5% $ 1,328 Jefferson Alabama 16.3% 20.2% 14.2% $ 179,900 -7.7% $ 1,200 Winnebago Illinois 23.0% 32.2% 8.8% $ 185,000 10.4% $ 1,618 Genesee Michigan 22.8% 25.5% 10.8% $ 185,000 15.9% $ 1,188 Sangamon Illinois 20.4% 23.2% 9.3% $ 186,310 0.2% $ 1,353

The bottom line

Home buyers and renters alike struggle with affordability challenges.

However, 2026 is shaping up to be a better year for borrowers as it’s cheaper to buy than rent in the majority of the country. If you’re in the market to buy, it’s advantageous to be prepared, learn how to negotiate your mortgage rate, and see if you qualify for down payment and/or closing cost assistance.

When you’re ready to begin your path to homeownership, reach out to a local mortgage professional and get started.



