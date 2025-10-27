Programs That Help Single Mothers Buy a Home

Key Takeaways Real programs and grants exist that make it possible for single mothers to buy a home on one income.

Federal, state, and nonprofit programs can reduce upfront costs and expand loan options.

With the right guidance and preparation, homeownership is an achievable goal for single moms.

Buying a home as a single mother can feel out of reach, but help is available. Real programs and grants exist to make homeownership possible, even on one income. From government-backed loans to local assistance, the right support can bring you closer to the stability and security of owning your own home.

National home buying assistance programs

These national programs can make buying a home easier by lowering down payments, relaxing credit requirements, and expanding income flexibility.

FHA loans

Backed by the Federal Housing Administration, FHA loans are one of the most accessible options for single mothers. They require as little as 3.5% down, have flexible credit standards, and allow gift funds or assistance for the down payment.

USDA loans

If you’re open to buying in a rural or suburban area, a USDA loan could let you buy with no down payment at all. These loans are designed for low- to moderate-income buyers purchasing in eligible areas.

VA loans

For single mothers who are veterans, active-duty service members, or eligible surviving spouses, VA loans offer powerful benefits: no down payment, no mortgage insurance, and competitive interest rates.

Good Neighbor Next Door

The Good Neighbor Next Door program offers up to 50% off select homes for teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. It’s designed to help community heroes afford homes in revitalization areas.

HomeReady® and Home Possible®

These programs from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac allow low down payments (as little as 3%) and consider alternative income sources like child support or part-time work. They’re ideal for single moms earning moderate incomes.

Home buying tip: Combine programs You can often layer assistance, such as pairing a HomeReady® mortgage with a state down payment grant. Ask your lender which programs can be combined in your area.

Grants and down payment assistance for single mothers

In addition to national loan programs, there are grants and assistance options created specifically to help single mothers and single-parent families overcome the biggest hurdle to homeownership, the down payment.

National Homebuyers Fund (NHF): Offers grants or repayable second mortgages for down payments and closing costs.

Offers grants or repayable second mortgages for down payments and closing costs. Chenoa Fund: Works with FHA loans to provide down payment help for borrowers who meet income or credit requirements.

Works with FHA loans to provide down payment help for borrowers who meet income or credit requirements. Homeownership Voucher Program (HUD): Helps eligible low-income families and single mothers use Section 8 vouchers toward mortgage payments instead of rent.

Helps eligible low-income families and single mothers use Section 8 vouchers toward mortgage payments instead of rent. Individual Development Accounts (IDAs): Matched savings programs that help single moms build funds for a down payment.

Matched savings programs that help single moms build funds for a down payment. State and local programs: Many states, such as Arizona and Illinois, list down payment assistance programs for single mothers through local housing agencies or nonprofits.

Find local home buying help Most down payment assistance comes from state and local housing agencies. Visit HUD’s state resource directory to find programs in your area, such as: CalHFA in California

in California Florida Assist program

program Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

Nonprofit and Community Support

Habitat for Humanity

This well-known nonprofit partners with families to build affordable homes. Buyers contribute “sweat equity” instead of large down payments and receive low- or no-interest mortgages.

NACA (Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America)

NACA helps low- and moderate-income buyers access no down payment, no closing cost, and below-market-rate loans. The organization provides free homebuyer education and long-term support.

The bottom line

Buying a home as a single mom can feel daunting, but real help is out there. From national mortgage programs to state-level grants and nonprofit initiatives, there are multiple paths to becoming a homeowner, even on one income.

Don’t forget to explore the down payment assistance options available in your state as they can make the biggest difference in turning your goal of homeownership into reality.