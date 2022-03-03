Today’s mortgage and refinance rates

Average mortgage rates rose sharply yesterday, wiping out all of Tuesday’s gains plus some of Monday’s. And they’re now back above 4% for most 30–year, fixed–rate loans.

Judging from early movements in key markets, mortgage rates today may move modestly higher. But those markets remain jittery. So nothing’s certain.

Current mortgage and refinance rates

Program Mortgage Rate APR* Change Conventional 30 year fixed Conventional 30 year fixed 4.09 % 4.113 % +0.24% Conventional 15 year fixed Conventional 15 year fixed 3.416 % 3.45 % +0.16% Conventional 20 year fixed Conventional 20 year fixed 3.99 % 4.026 % +0.25% Conventional 10 year fixed Conventional 10 year fixed 3.401 % 3.469 % +0.22% 30 year fixed FHA 30 year fixed FHA 4.239 % 5.026 % +0.24% 15 year fixed FHA 15 year fixed FHA 3.712 % 4.371 % +0.29% 5/1 ARM FHA 5/1 ARM FHA 4.75 % 4.621 % -0.14% 30 year fixed VA 30 year fixed VA 4.206 % 4.415 % +0.22% 15 year fixed VA 15 year fixed VA 3.375 % 3.706 % -0.21% 5/1 ARM VA 5/1 ARM VA 4.75 % 3.754 % +0.37% Rates are provided by our partner network, and may not reflect the market. Your rate might be different. Click here for a personalized rate quote. See our rate assumptions here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate today?

Does yesterday’s sharp rise in mortgage rates mark the end of a fleetingly brief period of falls? It’s too soon to be certain. But there’s a strong chance that we won’t see such steep falls again for a while.

And my personal rate lock recommendations remain:

Market data affecting today’s mortgage rates

Here’s a snapshot of the state of play this morning at about 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared with roughly the same time yesterday, were:

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.89% from 1.79%. ( Bad for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields

rose to 1.89% from 1.79%. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields Major stock indexes increased soon after opening. ( Bad for mortgage rates. ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship

increased soon after opening. ( ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship Oil prices jumped to $109.03 from $108.48 a barrel. ( Bad for mortgage rates*. ) Energy prices play a large role

jumped to $109.03 from $108.48 a barrel. ( ) Gold prices inched up to $1,931 from $1,929 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower

inched up to $1,931 from $1,929 an ounce. ( *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower CNN Business Fear & Greed index – rose to 26 from 20 out of 100. (Bad for mortgage rates.) “Greedy” investors

*A change of less than $20 on gold prices or 40 cents on oil ones is a fraction of 1%. So we only count meaningful differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Caveats about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the above figures and make a pretty good guess about what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But that’s no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are usually right. But our record for accuracy won’t achieve its former high levels until things settle down.

So use markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to rely on them. But, with that caveat, mortgage rates today might rise a little. However, be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature right now.

Important notes on today’s mortgage rates

Here are some things you need to know:

Typically, mortgage rates go up when the economy's doing well and down when it's in trouble. But there are exceptions. Read 'How mortgage rates are determined and why you should care'
Only "top–tier" borrowers (with stellar credit scores, big down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultralow mortgage rates you'll see advertised
Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to daily rate movements – though they all usually follow the wider trend over time
When daily rate changes are small, some lenders will adjust closing costs and leave their rate cards the same
Refinance rates are typically close to those for purchases.

A lot is going on at the moment. And nobody can claim to know with certainty what’s going to happen to mortgage rates in coming hours, days, weeks or months.

Are mortgage and refinance rates rising or falling?

The Fed

Yesterday morning, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the House Financial Services Committee. And he made it clear that he expected the Fed to hike its interest rates when its top team next meets, for two days, starting March 15.

It now looks likely that first rate hike will be a modest 0.25%. But Mr. Powell said larger, 0.5% rises might be appropriate by the summer.

He also said that the Fed was working on plans to begin selling its enormous pile of bonds, including $2.72 trillion worth of mortgage bonds. But those plans are unlikely to be unveiled at his next scheduled news conference on March 16.

Both higher Fed rates and sales of mortgage bonds are likely to create further upward pressure on mortgage rates.

Little’s changed

Nothing Mr. Powell said yesterday was new. Indeed, he said what he’s been saying for months. So how come his remarks sent mortgage rates soaring?

Well, it’s because many had hoped that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would force the Fed to delay its anti–inflationary plans. And Mr. Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill shattered those hopes.

Of course, while the Fed is immensely powerful, it doesn’t wholly control the financial weather. And it’s still possible that it will be forced to delay or amend its plans. But that’s looking a lot less likely than it was a couple of days ago.

For a more detailed look at what’s happening to mortgage rates, read the latest weekend edition of this report.

Over much of 2020, the overall trend for mortgage rates was clearly downward. And a new, weekly all–time low was set on 16 occasions that year, according to Freddie Mac.

The most recent weekly record low occurred on Jan. 7, 2021, when it stood at 2.65% for 30–year fixed–rate mortgages.

Since then, the picture has been mixed with extended periods of rises and falls. Unfortunately, since last September, the rises have grown more pronounced, though not consistently so. So far in 2022, rises have been appreciable and relatively consistent.

Freddie’s March 3 report puts that weekly average for 30–year, fixed–rate mortgages at 3.76% (with 0.8 fees and points), down from the previous week’s 3.89%. This report won’t have included yesterday’s sharp rise.

Note that Freddie expects you to buy discount points (“with 0.8 fees and points”) on closing that earn you a lower rate. If you don’t do that, your rate would be closer to the rates we and others quote.

Expert mortgage rate forecasts

Looking further ahead, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) each has a team of economists dedicated to monitoring and forecasting what will happen to the economy, the housing sector and mortgage rates.

And here are their current rate forecasts for the four quarters of 2022 (Q1/22, Q2/22, Q3/22, Q4/22).

The numbers in the table below are for 30–year, fixed–rate mortgages. Fannie’s were published on Feb. 18 and the MBA’s on Feb. 25. But Freddie now publishes these forecasts every quarter, most recently on Jan. 21.

Forecaster Q1/22 Q2/22 Q3/22 Q4/22 Fannie Mae 3.5% 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% Freddie Mac 3.5% 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% MBA 3.8% 4.0% 4.1% 4.3%

Of course, given so many unknowables, the whole current crop of forecasts may be even more speculative than usual.

Find your lowest rate today

You should comparison shop widely, no matter what sort of mortgage you want. As federal regulator the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says:

“Shopping around for your mortgage has the potential to lead to real savings. It may not sound like much, but saving even a quarter of a point in interest on your mortgage saves you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.”

Mortgage rate methodology

The Mortgage Reports receives rates based on selected criteria from multiple lending partners each day. We arrive at an average rate and APR for each loan type to display in our chart. Because we average an array of rates, it gives you a better idea of what you might find in the marketplace. Furthermore, we average rates for the same loan types. For example, FHA fixed with FHA fixed. The end result is a good snapshot of daily rates and how they change over time.