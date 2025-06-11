VA Loans for Veterans With Disabilities Simplified

Key Takeaways VA loans offer $0 down payment and no PMI, making homeownership more affordable.

VA loans are flexible with credit, income, and employment history.

Veterans with service-connected disabilities are exempt from the VA funding fee.

You may qualify for home grants up to $121,812.

Buying a home can feel like a big step—but if you’re a veteran with a service-connected disability, there’s help available.

The VA loan program is designed to make homeownership possible with $0 down, lower monthly payments, and no mortgage insurance.

In addition, veterans with disabilities often qualify for added financial breaks and housing grants designed to support long-term accessibility and comfort.

Why a VA loan makes sense if you’re a veteran with a disability

The biggest perk of a VA loan is that all veterans, including those with disabilities, can buy a home with zero down payment. Not having to put up any cash can be a huge help when getting into a house.

On top of that, veterans with disabilities don’t have to pay the VA funding fee, which can save you thousands right off the bat. Plus, even though your disability compensation isn’t taxable, it still counts as income when you apply for the loan, making it easier to qualify.

Like all VA loans, you won’t have to deal with monthly private mortgage insurance (PMI), which can really add up. And the best part? You can use your VA loan benefits again and again, whether it’s your first home or your fifth—giving you ongoing support for wherever life takes you.

For veterans living with disabilities, these features add up to more than convenience—they offer a real path to long-term stability and independence.

Learn more about housing grants and loan programs for people with disabilities.

What extra benefits can you get as a veteran with a disability?

VA loans come with exceptional benefits—but veterans with a disability rating unlock even more. Here’s what you could be eligible for:

No VA funding fee — You’re fully exempt, saving thousands of dollars on your loan.

— You’re fully exempt, saving thousands of dollars on your loan. Easier loan approval — Take advantage of flexible credit and income requirements.

— Take advantage of flexible credit and income requirements. Property tax relief — Many states offer reduced or zero property taxes for veterans with a 100% disability rating.

— Many states offer reduced or zero property taxes for veterans with a 100% disability rating. Up to $121,812 in home grants — Use a Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant to make your home more accessible.

— Use a Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant to make your home more accessible. Surviving spouses may qualify – If the veteran died from a service-connected condition, their spouse could be eligible for VA loan benefits.

How to qualify for a VA loan as a veteran with a disability

Here are the steps you’ll take to qualify for a VA loan:

1. Check your disability rating

A 10% service-connected disability rating or higher may qualify you for certain VA loan benefits, including the funding fee exemption. A 100% rating opens the door to even more perks, like property tax waivers and housing grants.

2. Request your Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

Apply through VA.gov or ask your VA-approved lender to retrieve it for you. This certificate confirms your eligibility based on your service record and benefit status.

3. Choose a VA-approved lender

Not all lenders are equally experienced with VA loans. Compare quotes from multiple lenders and look for one with experience helping veterans with disabilities.

4. Explore additional local and federal benefits

Don’t miss out on state-specific property tax relief, grant programs, or homebuyer assistance initiatives. Your local VA office or a housing counselor can help guide you.

Ready to get started?

If you’re a veteran with a service-connected disability, you’ve already earned these housing benefits through your service and sacrifice. A VA loan could make owning a home not only possible—but more affordable and secure for the long run.

Talk to a VA-approved lender or check your eligibility today. Your next chapter starts with a place to call home—on your terms.