Why FHA Loans Are a Great Fit for People With Disabilities

Key Takeaways Having a disability won’t prevent you from qualifying for an FHA loan.

Down payments start at just 3.5% with a credit score of 580 or higher.

FHA loans have more flexible credit guidelines than most conventional loans.

You don’t have to be a first-time buyer to use an FHA loan.

If you have a disability, you might be wondering whether an FHA loan is a good option for you. The great news is—you can absolutely qualify. FHA loans offer flexible guidelines and accept various income sources, including disability benefits, making it easier to get approved. Whether you’re buying your first home or your next one, an FHA loan can help make homeownership within reach.

For those living with a disability and managing a limited income—or simply looking for a more flexible lending option—an FHA loan can be a strong, accessible path to owning a home.

FHA loans can be a great fit if you have a disability

If you’re living with a disability, buying a home can feel out of reach — especially if you’re on a fixed income, have limited savings, or don’t qualify for a specialized loan program. That’s where FHA loans come in.

You can get approved with as little as 3.5% down and a credit score starting at just 580. Compared to conventional loans, which typically require stronger credit and larger down payments, FHA loans offer a more inclusive route to homeownership.

One of the biggest advantages is how FHA loans handle income. Even if you’re receiving disability benefits or have a mix of income sources — like part-time work or self-employment — you may still qualify. FHA lenders recognize a variety of income streams, including:

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

VA disability benefits

Part-time or self-employment income

Retirement or pension income

If your disability requires home modifications, like adding a ramp, widening doorways, or making a bathroom more accessible, consider an FHA 203(k) loan. This special version of the FHA loan allows you to finance both the home purchase and needed renovations in a single mortgage.

Learn more about housing grants and loan programs for people with disabilities.

How to qualify for an FHA loan when you have a disability

As with any home loan, you’ll need to demonstrate steady income — but that income doesn’t have to come from a full-time job. Disability-related income qualifies, as long as it’s reliable and properly documented.

If your credit score is below 580, here are a few tips to boost your credit:

Pay down credit card balances

Make all payments on time — even small ones

Avoid opening new accounts before applying

You’ll also need to buy a home that meets FHA property standards. These standards ensure that the home is safe, livable, and free of major defects (such as structural issues or unsafe conditions).

And remember: you don’t have to be a first-time homebuyer to qualify for an FHA loan. Whether this is your first home or your fifth, you may be eligible if you meet the program’s credit and down payment guidelines.

FHA can be a great choice if you have a disability

Whether you’re exploring your loan options or unsure if you’ll qualify, FHA loans are worth considering. They’re often more accessible than conventional loans, especially for people with disabilities who may be navigating financial or physical challenges.

To get started, connect with a lender experienced in FHA guidelines. They can help you review your income, credit, and goals to see if this affordable loan program is a fit for your situation.