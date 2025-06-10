Can People With Disabilities Get a USDA Loan?

Key Takeaways USDA loans are available to eligible buyers with disabilities.

You can buy a home with $0 down payment.

Fixed interest rates are typically lower than FHA or conventional loans.

Disability income like VA benefits, SSDI, and SSI can be counted.

If you have a disability, you may qualify for a USDA loan, even if you’re not currently employed or only working part-time.

USDA loans are based on location and income, not your health status. So if your disability income is steady and enough to cover the mortgage, you could be eligible.

These loans can be a great fit if you’re open to rural living and need a low- or no-down-payment option. And since disability often comes with a limited income, you may already meet the income requirements to qualify.

USDA loans can be a strong option for people with disabilities, especially if you’re relying on disability benefits as your main or only source of income.

These loans require zero down payment, which is a huge advantage if saving up a large amount isn’t realistic. And steady disability income alone is enough to qualify, so you don’t have to worry about having a traditional job.

USDA loans typically offer fixed interest rates that are lower than FHA or conventional loans, which helps keep your monthly payments more affordable over time.

Additionally, USDA loan funds can be used to buy, build, or repair a home in a USDA-eligible area, including making accessibility improvements if needed.

They don’t require monthly mortgage insurance, which also helps reduce your overall monthly costs.

And if your income is very low, in some cases there are grants or payment assistance programs available through USDA to help cover part of the cost. Talk to your lender about what you may qualify for.

Learn more about housing grants and loan programs for people with disabilities.

Qualifying for a USDA loan with a disability

To qualify for a USDA loan, you’ll need to meet certain income, location, and credit requirements. Here’s what that typically looks like:

Income Limits

Your household income must fall within the USDA’s limits for your area and household size. In most parts of the country, that cap ranges from $110,000 to $130,000 in 2025. Disability income, including VA benefits, SSDI, and SSI, is accepted and counted toward qualifying income.

Eligible Location

The home must be in a USDA-approved rural area — but “rural” doesn’t necessarily mean remote. Many eligible homes are in suburban or small-town areas with easy access to city amenities.

Credit Score

A credit score of 640 or higher is typically required for streamlined processing. You may still qualify with a lower score, but the lender might require additional documentation or manual underwriting.

If you’re living on a fixed disability income, the USDA loan program may be a great fit — especially the direct version, which offers more flexibility for lower-income households.

USDA can be a great choice if you have a disability

USDA loans were created to boost homeownership in rural America, but they also open doors for people with disabilities.

If your income falls within the limits and you’re open to living in an eligible area, you may qualify with little to no money down. Talk with a USDA-approved lender for more information.