Getting a VA Loan With a 100% Disability Rating

Key Takeaways No down payment required — you can buy a home with $0 down.

No VA funding fee — you're fully exempt, potentially saving thousands.

Property tax exemptions in many states.

Access to up to $121,812 in housing grants for mobility-related disabilities.

Easier loan approval — disability income counts toward qualification.

If you’re a veteran with a disability rated 100%, you qualify for a VA home loan with valuable benefits.

You can buy a home with no down payment, no PMI, and you’re exempt from the VA funding fee, which can save you thousands upfront.

Your disability compensation also counts as income, making it easier for you to qualify. Simply put, VA loans are designed to make homeownership more affordable for veterans like you.

Why your 100% disability rating matters for VA loans

If you have a 100% disability rating, you qualify for the VA loan program with enhanced benefits designed to make borrowing easier and more affordable.

This includes:

No down payment required — buy your home with $0 down.

Exemption from the VA funding fee — saving you potentially thousands upfront.

No private mortgage insurance (PMI) — lowering your monthly costs.

Disability compensation counts as income — improving your chances of loan approval.

Streamlined loan approval process — faster and simpler in many cases.

This means you can access all the standard VA loan perks with additional advantages due to your disability rating, helping you achieve homeownership with less financial burden.

Learn more about housing grants and loan programs for people with disabilities.

Special benefits for veterans with a 100% disability rating

Beyond loan-specific perks, your 100% disability rating also opens the door to additional benefits that support homeownership and improve quality of life, including:

Property tax exemptions — many states offer relief or reduced property taxes for disabled veterans.

Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grants — up to $121,812 available to help modify your home for mobility or accessibility needs.

Survivor benefits — your spouse may qualify for certain benefits if you are permanently disabled.

Priority or expedited loan processing — some lenders and programs fast-track applications for veterans with total disability.

How to get these special benefits as a veteran with a 100% disability rating

Step 1: Verify your disability rating

Start by confirming your 100% disability rating through the VA.gov online portal or by calling the VA directly. You can also review your most recent VA rating decision letter, which should state that you qualify for 100% P&T (Permanent and Total) status.

Step 2: Get your Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

Next, you’ll request your Certificate of Eligibility (COE), confirming you meet the military requirements. You can apply online at VA.gov or mail Form 26-1880 to your VA Regional Loan Center. Many VA-approved lenders can also request a COE on your behalf.

Step 3: Choose a VA-approved lender

Research and compare several VA-approved lenders and confirm that any lenders you’re considering understand how 100% disability benefits work. You can also ask about any discounts available for veterans with a disability.

Step 4: Apply for additional benefits

You may qualify for additional benefits, like property tax exemptions, housing grants, or expedited loan processing. Benefits vary by location, so don’t assume what’s available in your area.

Your 100% disability rating opens the door to powerful VA benefits

You’ve earned these benefits through your service, and your 100% disability rating qualifies you for the most comprehensive home buying advantages available to veterans. From eliminating thousands in fees to accessing substantial grants for home modifications, these benefits can make homeownership more accessible.

Get in touch with a VA lender or benefits advisor to start using them today.