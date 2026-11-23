The busiest day of the week for mortgage rates is not Monday or Friday. It is Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government releases October’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, personal income and spending, and the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, according to the Investrade weekly economic calendar. October new-home sales follow at 10:00 a.m. Then bond markets close Thursday for the holiday and close early, at 2:00 p.m. ET, on Friday.

That puts a lot of market-moving news into a short, thinly traded window, just two weeks before the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 8-9 meeting.

Why the PCE report matters for your mortgage

PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. And right now, the Fed is leaning toward raising rates, not cutting them. As of Nov. 20, fed funds futures priced a 93% chance of a quarter-point hike at the December meeting and a 7% chance of no change, according to Frenzy Capital’s FedWatch tracker. The Fed’s target range is currently 3.75% to 4.00%.

Bond markets have calmed a bit since Fed Governor Christopher Waller floated a half-point hike after a hot October inflation report. Trading Economics reports that traders have scaled back bets on a half-point move after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that excessive tightening could hurt the economy. A stock selloff also pushed investors into bonds, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell to about 4.95% on Friday, Nov. 20, down nearly 15 basis points for the week.

Mortgage rates tend to follow the 10-year yield. Freddie Mac’s weekly survey, released Nov. 19 before most of that drop, put the 30-year fixed at 7.28%, up from 7.11% the week before (Freddie Mac).

Two ways Wednesday could go

A hotter-than-expected PCE reading would make a December hike look even more certain and could revive talk of a larger one. That would likely push Treasury yields and mortgage rates back up.

would make a December hike look even more certain and could revive talk of a larger one. That would likely push Treasury yields and mortgage rates back up. A cooler reading could extend last week’s bond rally and give daily mortgage rates room to ease before the Fed meets.

With many traders out for the holiday, either move could be bigger than usual.

What it means if you have a HELOC or ARM

Fixed mortgage rates move with the bond market, but most home equity lines of credit are tied to the prime rate, which moves almost one-for-one with the Fed. If the Fed raises rates a quarter point on Dec. 9, a typical HELOC rate would rise about 0.25 percentage point.

On a $50,000 balance in an interest-only draw period, that adds about $10.40 a month in interest. On $100,000, it is about $20.80 a month. Adjustable-rate mortgages that are already past their fixed period could also reset higher at their next adjustment.

What to do before the holiday

Under contract or closing in December? Talk to your loan officer before Wednesday morning. If today’s quote fits your budget, consider locking rather than gambling on the PCE number. Ask how long your lock lasts and what an extension costs. Our rate lock guide explains the options.

Talk to your loan officer before Wednesday morning. If today’s quote fits your budget, consider locking rather than gambling on the PCE number. Ask how long your lock lasts and what an extension costs. Our rate lock guide explains the options. Shopping or thinking about refinancing? Get same-day quotes from at least three lenders so you can compare them on equal terms. Rates can change by the hour on a big data day.

Get same-day quotes from at least three lenders so you can compare them on equal terms. Rates can change by the hour on a big data day. Carrying a HELOC balance? Ask your lender whether you can convert part of the balance to a fixed rate before the Fed meets.

One more scheduling note: when a holiday falls on a Thursday, Freddie Mac publishes its weekly rate survey on Wednesday instead, so this week’s reading should arrive Wednesday, Nov. 25, the same day as the PCE report. Because that survey reflects rates from earlier in the week, check with your lender for same-day pricing.