Fed’s Waller Floats a Half-Point Hike After Hot Inflation. What It Means for Your HELOC, ARM or Mortgage

Key Takeaways Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above the 0.3% forecast, and core prices rose 0.3% for the third month in a row.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a half-point hike should be considered at the Dec. 8-9 meeting.

Futures markets now price a December hike as close to certain.

HELOC and ARM borrowers feel a Fed hike first. Fixed rates depend more on where inflation goes next.

Inflation ran hotter than expected in October. Within hours, Federal Reserve officials were openly talking about a bigger interest rate hike in December.

If you’ve been waiting for lower rates to buy or refinance, here’s what changed and what it means for your loan.

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October inflation beat forecasts

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the government’s main inflation gauge. October by the numbers:

Overall prices: up 0.4% (forecast: 0.3%)

up 0.4% (forecast: 0.3%) "Core" prices (excluding food and energy, the Fed’s focus): up 0.3% (forecast: 0.2%)

(excluding food and energy, the Fed’s focus): up 0.3% (forecast: 0.2%) Food: up 0.5%. Energy: up 0.7%. Shelter: up 0.3%.

Core prices have now risen 0.3% three months in a row. Forecasts are from Mortgage Professional America.

Why there’s no yearly inflation number this month

The BLS didn’t collect October 2025 prices during last year’s government shutdown, so it can’t publish most 12-month changes for October.

The last annual reading was 3.7% in September, which TMR covered last month.

Fed officials put a half-point hike on the table

The same day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, speaking in London, said he was leaning toward a quarter-point (25 basis point) hike in December.

But he added that if October’s core inflation matched the prior months, which it did, a bigger move should be on the table:

“A 50 basis point hike in the policy rate should be considered at the December meeting.” Christopher Waller, Federal Reserve Governor

He also warned: “Hiking only 25 basis points would put our credibility at risk, a risk I am not eager to take.”

Two regional Fed presidents agreed

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said “the FOMC needs to implement at least two more 25-basis-point rate increases.”

said “the FOMC needs to implement at least two more 25-basis-point rate increases.” Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid called the Fed’s current rate “fairly accommodative,” according to Dow Jones. In plain terms: it isn’t doing much to slow the economy.

Markets now price in a December hike

After the report, CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed roughly a 90% chance of a quarter-point hike and roughly a 10% chance of a half-point hike at the Dec. 8-9 meeting, according to Real Estate News. Odds of no change were essentially zero.

For context: the Fed raised rates in September, its first hike since 2023. It then held steady on Oct. 28 at 3.75% to 4.00%, with two officials dissenting in favor of another hike.

What a December hike means for your mortgage

The Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates directly. Its rate moves short-term borrowing costs. Thirty-year fixed rates follow longer-term bond yields and inflation expectations.

That’s why mortgage rates reacted to the inflation report itself, before any hike. (More on how mortgage rates move when the Fed meets.)

Why Freddie Mac and daily rate trackers disagree

Mortgage News Daily (daily): the 30-year fixed rose from 7.18% to 7.30% on Nov. 10, Real Estate News reported.

(daily): the 30-year fixed rose from 7.18% to 7.30% on Nov. 10, Real Estate News reported. Freddie Mac (weekly): the 30-year fixed averaged 7.11% in its Nov. 12 survey, down from 7.18%.

Both can be true. Freddie Mac’s survey covers days before the CPI report. Mortgage News Daily tracks rates day by day.

30-year fixed rates: inflation matters more than the hike

A quarter-point hike that markets already expect may not move fixed rates much on decision day. A half-point hike, or signs of more to come, could push them higher if it surprises investors.

If inflation cools, longer-term rates could ease.

ARMs: a hike can raise your next reset

ARMs reset based on short-term rates that tend to rise with the Fed’s. If your ARM adjusts in the coming months, a December hike could mean a higher payment at reset.

Shopping for a new loan? See the gap between ARM and fixed rates today.

HELOCs: rates rise with prime right away

Most home equity lines are tied to the prime rate, which banks typically raise right after a Fed hike. (Here’s how the Fed affects HELOC rates.) For example, on a $50,000 balance (illustrative):

One quarter-point hike: about $125 more a year, or roughly $10 a month

about $125 more a year, or roughly $10 a month Two quarter-point hikes: about $250 more a year, or roughly $21 a month

Rates and terms vary by lender and borrower, so your numbers depend on your credit, down payment and loan type. If you’re mid-purchase, learn how a mortgage rate lock works and talk timing through with your loan officer.

Dec. 8-9: Fed meeting. The question is no longer whether the Fed hikes, but by how much, and what it signals for early 2027.

The question is no longer whether the Fed hikes, but by how much, and what it signals for early 2027. Dec. 10: November CPI. The next inflation report lands the day after the Fed decides, so it will shape the following meeting.

The next inflation report lands the day after the Fed decides, so it will shape the following meeting. Fed speeches. Watch whether other officials echo Waller’s call to consider a half-point move.

Bottom line: HELOC and ARM borrowers feel it first

Hot October inflation made a December Fed hike close to a sure thing in markets and put a half-point move on the table.

HELOC and ARM borrowers will feel a hike most directly. For 30-year fixed rates, the number to watch is inflation itself.