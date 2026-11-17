Key Takeaways The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) had not announced the 2027 conforming loan limits as of Nov. 17, 2026; the 2026 limit was announced Nov. 25, 2025.

The official one-unit limit in most of the country is still $832,750, with a high-cost ceiling of $1,249,125.

More than 50 lenders are already making loans using unofficial 2027 limits of $845,000, $847,440 or $850,000, according to National Mortgage Professional.

Buyers whose loan would land just above $832,750 may be able to avoid a jumbo loan, but early limits vary by lender and come with conditions.

The 2027 conforming loan limits are likely only days or weeks away. FHFA sets them each year, and last year’s announcement came on Nov. 25.

Some lenders aren’t waiting. If you’re buying a home with a loan just above today's $832,750 limit, here’s what the change could mean for you.

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2027 loan limits aren't official yet

A conforming loan limit is the largest mortgage Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will buy. Loans above it are “jumbo” loans, which often come with stricter rules.

Today’s limits, set for 2026

Most of the U.S.: $832,750 for a one-unit home

$832,750 for a one-unit home High-cost ceiling: $1,249,125

$1,249,125 Increase from 2025: $26,250, or 3.26%

Those figures come from FHFA’s 2026 announcement. As of Nov. 17, FHFA’s news releases showed no 2027 announcement.

How FHFA will set the 2027 limit

By law, FHFA raises the baseline limit by the same percentage that average home prices rose over the past year, measured third quarter to third quarter in its House Price Index. Last year, it announced the new limits the same day it published that third-quarter data.

Home price growth has slowed. FHFA’s monthly index showed prices up 2.4% from a year earlier in August, compared with the 3.26% gain behind the 2026 limit.

Illustrative only: a 2% increase would put the baseline near $849,400, and a 2.5% increase near $853,600. The actual figure depends on FHFA’s third-quarter data, which hasn’t been released.

Lenders are already using higher limits

More than 50 lenders are offering conforming loans above $832,750 based on what they expect the 2027 limit to be, National Mortgage Professional reported. They’ve settled on three figures: $845,000, $847,440 and $850,000.

The catch: early limits come with conditions

Not every lender offers it. And a lender that does may limit it to certain loan types or channels.

And a lender that does may limit it to certain loan types or channels. The lender carries the risk. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can’t buy these loans until the new limit takes effect, so lenders hold or sell them elsewhere in the meantime.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can’t buy these loans until the new limit takes effect, so lenders hold or sell them elsewhere in the meantime. Extra requirements may apply, such as a full appraisal.

What if FHFA sets a lower number? For a loan that has already closed, a lower official limit wouldn’t by itself change the terms you signed, National Mortgage Professional reported. Lenders’ policies for loans that are locked but not yet closed vary, so ask.

Who benefits from a higher loan limit

Buyers whose loan lands just above $832,750

If your loan amount falls between today’s limit and the new one, you could qualify for a conforming loan instead of a jumbo. Conforming loans often allow smaller down payments and more flexible credit rules. See our guide to jumbo loan down payment requirements.

Rates can differ too. On Nov. 17, the average 30-year jumbo rate was 7.536%, compared with 7.339% for a 30-year conforming loan, according to Mortgage Research Center data reported by Fortune. Your own rate depends on your credit, down payment and lender.

Buyers in high-cost areas

Limits in high-cost counties are tied to local home values and capped at 150% of the baseline. They will change county by county when FHFA publishes its new table. Learn more in our conforming loan guide.

FHA borrowers

HUD sets FHA loan limits separately, using the conforming limits as a reference, and typically announces them after FHFA does. Current figures are in our FHA loan limits guide.

Late November: FHFA’s third-quarter House Price Index and, if it follows last year’s pattern, the 2027 conforming loan limits

FHFA’s third-quarter House Price Index and, if it follows last year’s pattern, the 2027 conforming loan limits After FHFA: HUD’s 2027 FHA loan limits

HUD’s 2027 FHA loan limits Jan. 1, 2027: New limits typically take effect for loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Bottom line: Ask about early limits

The 2027 conforming loan limit isn’t official, but some lenders already lend above $832,750. If your loan sits near the line, ask lenders whether they offer an early limit, what conditions apply, and what happens if FHFA’s number comes in lower.