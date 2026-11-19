Key Takeaways The House passed a veterans bill on Nov. 11 that would raise the VA streamline refinance (IRRRL) funding fee from 0.50% to 1.42% of the loan amount.

The fee to assume a VA loan would double, from 0.50% to 1.00%.

Veterans with a service-connected disability rating would stay exempt. The Senate still has to act, and nothing has changed for borrowers yet.

Refinancing a VA loan could soon cost a lot more. The House passed the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act (H.R. 9237) by voice vote on Nov. 11. Among more than 60 veterans measures, it would nearly triple the funding fee on a VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) and double the fee to assume a VA loan.

The bill isn’t law yet. Here’s what would change, who would pay, and what it means if you’re thinking about a VA streamline refinance.

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What the bill would change

The VA funding fee is a one-time charge that helps pay for the VA home loan program. The bill would raise two of those fees, according to Ballard Spahr’s Consumer Finance Monitor:

IRRRL funding fee: from 0.50% to 1.42% of the loan amount

from 0.50% to 1.42% of the loan amount Assumption funding fee: from 0.50% to 1.00% of the loan balance

The bill would also extend current funding fee rates for veterans without a disability rating on purchase and cash-out refinance loans, HousingWire reported. The higher fees are meant to help pay for expanded disability and survivor benefits elsewhere in the bill.

Who would pay and how much

Not every veteran pays the funding fee. Veterans with a service-connected disability rating of 10% or more are exempt today and would stay exempt, USMilitary.org reported. Active-duty Purple Heart recipients and certain surviving spouses can also have the fee waived.

For everyone else, the increase adds up quickly:

$400,000 streamline refinance: the fee would rise from $2,000 to $5,680, or $3,680 more

the fee would rise from $2,000 to $5,680, or $3,680 more $300,000 loan assumption: the fee would rise from $1,500 to $3,000

Most borrowers roll the funding fee into the loan, so the higher fee would also mean a slightly larger balance and more interest over time. Brendan McKay of the Broker Action Coalition told HousingWire the change would stretch the typical break-even point on a VA rate-reduction refinance from about 1.5 years to about 5 years.

Should you refinance now?

Today’s 0.50% fee still applies, and the bill doesn’t change anything until it becomes law. If a streamline refinance already makes sense for you, there’s no reason to wait. But don’t rush into one just to beat a fee that may never change.

Check the math first. An IRRRL generally has to lower your payment or move you from an adjustable rate to a fixed rate, and you’ll want to recoup your closing costs in a reasonable time.

An IRRRL generally has to lower your payment or move you from an adjustable rate to a fixed rate, and you’ll want to recoup your closing costs in a reasonable time. Check whether you're exempt. If you have a disability rating of 10% or more, the fee increase wouldn’t affect you.

If you have a disability rating of 10% or more, the fee increase wouldn’t affect you. Selling or buying with an assumable VA loan? The higher assumption fee would raise costs for buyers taking over a low-rate VA loan. Read more on how assumable mortgages work.

What happens next

The Senate companion bill, S. 4744, has the same fee increases and has not been acted on. The Senate must pass identical text, and the President must sign it, before this Congress ends on Jan. 3, 2027. The House-passed version also includes an amendment whose text had not been posted yet, so details could change.

The fee increases face pushback. The Mortgage Bankers Association said it supports the bill’s benefit expansions but opposes the home loan fee provisions and will push to remove them in the Senate. The Veterans of Foreign Wars said the proposal “should be dead on arrival in the Senate.”

Bottom line

A House-passed bill would raise the VA streamline refinance fee from 0.50% to 1.42%, but nothing changes unless the Senate passes it and it’s signed into law. If a VA streamline refinance already saves you money, today’s lower fee is still available. Compare offers from more than one lender. Rates and terms vary by lender and borrower.