Key Takeaways Housing starts rose 9.9% in October, but most of the gain came from apartment construction.

Single-family building permits fell 8.7% to a 772,000 annual pace, the lowest since January 2023.

Builders are discounting homes they’ve already built while planning fewer for next year, so today’s new-construction deals may not last.

Builders started more homes in October, but they’re planning fewer for next year. New data from the Census Bureau, released Wednesday, Nov. 18, shows housing starts jumped 9.9% while single-family building permits fell to their lowest level since January 2023.

For buyers, that’s a mixed signal: good deals on new homes today, and possibly fewer choices in 2027.

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Starts rose, but permits fell

Housing starts count homes where construction began. Permits count homes builders have been approved to build, so they show where construction is headed over the coming months. Here’s October’s Census Bureau data, as summarized by the National Association of Home Builders (all figures are seasonally adjusted annual rates):

Total starts: 1.31 million, up 9.9% from September

1.31 million, up 9.9% from September Multifamily starts: 445,000, up 23.6% from September

445,000, up 23.6% from September Single-family starts: 864,000, up 4.0% from September but down 3.2% from a year earlier

864,000, up 4.0% from September but down 3.2% from a year earlier Single-family permits: 772,000, down 8.7% from September and 12.9% from a year earlier, the lowest since January 2023

772,000, down 8.7% from September and 12.9% from a year earlier, the lowest since January 2023 Total permits: about 1.3 million, down 7.4% from September

Single-family permits fell in all four regions so far this year. Single-family completions are also running about 10.7% below last year’s pace.

Why builders are pulling back

Builders are struggling to sell what they already have. Builder confidence fell to its lowest level since April 2012 in November, and 46% of builders cut prices, according to NAHB. Analysts quoted by HousingWire pointed to price cuts and incentives on one side and labor shortages and higher building costs on the other.

What it means for buyers

Right now: builders want to move inventory

In November, 68% of builders offered sales incentives, a post-pandemic high, according to NAHB. If you’re shopping new construction, ask for a price cut, a rate buydown or help with closing costs, and get each offer in writing so you can compare them in dollars.

Builder incentives often require using the builder’s affiliated lender. Get at least one outside quote and compare full Loan Estimates. Here’s why builder incentives can cost more in the long run.

Next year: fewer new homes to choose from

Homes permitted today are the ones that hit the market months from now. Fewer permits now could mean fewer new homes for sale in 2027. If demand picks up, for example if mortgage rates fall, a thinner pipeline could leave builders with less reason to discount.

That’s not a prediction that prices will jump. It does mean the deals builders offer today on finished homes may not be there once the inventory is gone.

Before you buy new

Get preapproved so you can act if you find a discounted move-in-ready home.

Hire an independent inspector, even on a brand-new home.

Read our guide to buying a new construction home.

Bottom line

Builders are discounting the homes they have while planning fewer for next year. If you’re shopping new construction, today’s incentives may be worth acting on, as long as the numbers work for your budget. Compare offers from more than one lender. Rates and terms vary by lender and borrower.