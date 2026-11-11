Key Takeaways The national average 30-year fixed rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026, down from 7.550% on Oct. 13, 2026, in Mortech data.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do not charge state-based fees: FHFA set aside a planned extra fee for Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and New York in April 2015.

Research published in the American Economic Review (2016) found rates on otherwise identical Fannie and Freddie loans do not vary by region; jumbo rates do.

The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 7.283 today ( November 12, 2026 ). As of November 2026, it was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026. State averages usually sit close to that national figure, because conforming loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are priced the same way in every state. The table below links to today’s rates for each state, and the rate you are offered depends on your credit, down payment, property and lender.

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National average mortgage rates today

These are national averages for home purchase loans. The “Today” column updates daily on this page. The dated column is the snapshot we checked for this article.

Loan type Today ( November 12, 2026 ) As of Nov. 10, 2026 30-year fixed conventional 7.283 ( 7.354 APR) 7.201% (7.270% APR) 15-year fixed conventional 6.671 6.601% (6.703% APR) 30-year fixed FHA 6.901 6.942% (6.982% APR) 30-year fixed VA 6.884 6.936% (6.990% APR) 5/1 ARM conventional Not available daily 6.222% (6.791% APR)

The 30-year average has eased for four straight weeks. It was 7.550% on Oct. 13, 2026, 7.359% on Oct. 27 and 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10. In early August 2026 it was 6.778%. See the longer trend on our mortgage rate history chart.

Mortgage rates by state today

Each state link opens that state’s live rate page, with 30-year, 15-year, FHA, VA and ARM averages and a 120-day chart. States are listed alphabetically.

For example, the Washington page showed a 30-year fixed average of 7.458% (7.539% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026, compared with the 7.201% (7.270% APR) national average that day. A gap like that reflects the mix of lenders and loans quoted in a state on a given day, not a different set of rules for that state.

Why mortgage rates differ by state

Most mortgages in the U.S. are conforming loans sold to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Those two companies price loans on the borrower and the loan, not the state. A study by economists Erik Hurst, Benjamin Keys, Amit Seru and Joseph Vavra, “Regional Redistribution through the US Mortgage Market”, published in the American Economic Review in 2016, found that rates on otherwise identical Fannie and Freddie loans “do not vary spatially,” even though default risk varies a lot from region to region.

The numbers in that study are small. In its 2001 to 2006 sample, a large jump in local defaults (two standard deviations) went with only about a 2.5 basis point rise in local Fannie and Freddie rates. Private jumbo loans were different: their rates rose about 21 basis points for the same shock. So where private lenders hold the risk, location can matter more.

Regulators have also chosen not to add state fees. In December 2013, the Federal Housing Finance Agency planned to keep an extra upfront charge only in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and New York, to offset their longer foreclosure timelines. In April 2015, the FHFA set that plan aside and removed the 25 basis point “adverse market” charge nationwide.

That leaves a few reasons a state average can still differ from the national one:

Different borrowers and loans. A state with more jumbo loans, lower average credit scores or smaller down payments will show a different average.

Different lenders. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes that many lenders offer slightly different rates depending on the state you live in.

County-level rules. The CFPB says that, depending on your loan amount and loan type, your county can matter too, for example where loan limits are higher.

What moves your rate more than your state

The CFPB lists seven factors that set your mortgage rate. Location is one. The others are often bigger:

Credit score. Higher scores generally get lower rates. See mortgage rates by credit score.

Home price and loan amount, including whether your loan is above the conforming limit.

Down payment. A larger down payment lowers the lender’s risk.

Loan term. 15-year loans usually carry lower rates than 30-year loans: 6.601% (6.703% APR) vs. 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026.

Rate type. Adjustable-rate loans often start lower than fixed loans: the 5/1 ARM averaged 6.222% (6.791% APR) that day.

Loan type: conventional, FHA, VA or USDA.

How to compare mortgage rates in your state

A state average is a starting point, not a quote. To see what you would actually pay, get Loan Estimates from several lenders on the same day, for the same loan amount and term. The CFPB suggests talking with multiple lenders, including local ones, whether you are buying in a rural or urban area.

Compare the APR as well as the rate, since APR includes lender fees. Our guides to shopping for a mortgage lender and APR vs. interest rate walk through it.

How we got these numbers

National averages come from Mortech daily rate data for home purchase loans, as of Nov. 10, 2026; weekly figures are Tuesday readings. Live figures on this page and on each state page update daily from the same feed. Averages assume a typical well-qualified borrower and are not offers. They differ from Freddie Mac’s weekly survey, which is a single national average of conventional, conforming purchase applications from borrowers with good or excellent credit and 20% down, and which does not publish state rates.

FAQ

Which state has the lowest mortgage rates today? It changes daily, so check your state's live rate page, linked in the table above. For Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, research finds rates on otherwise identical loans do not vary by region, so differences between states are usually small. What is the average 30-year mortgage rate today? The national average 30-year fixed rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026, in Mortech data. Your rate depends on your credit, down payment, property and lender. Do Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac charge more in some states? No. In April 2015, FHFA set aside a plan to keep an extra upfront fee in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and New York and removed the 25 basis point adverse market charge nationwide. Why is my state's average higher than the national average? State averages reflect the loans and lenders in that state, such as more jumbo loans or different credit profiles. On Nov. 10, 2026, Washington's 30-year average was 7.458% (7.539% APR) vs. 7.201% (7.270% APR) nationally. Does my county affect my mortgage rate? It can. The CFPB says your county may matter depending on your loan amount and loan type, for example in areas with higher loan limits.

Sources: Hurst, Keys, Seru and Vavra, NBER/American Economic Review, FHFA guarantee fee review (April 2015), CFPB, 7 factors that determine your mortgage rate, Freddie Mac PMMS FAQ, Mortech national rate data via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 10, 2026).